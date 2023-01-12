Section Of Old Building Collapses On Main Street; 3 People In Car Hit By Bricks Are OK

Part of a old building on Main Street collapsed Thursday morning, sending bricks onto cars and the sidewalk below.

At 11:35 a.m., firefighters responded to 27 W Main after Hamilton County 911 received reports from callers about a vehicle being crushed by a third floor wall that had come down into the street.

Squad 1 and the Battalion Chief for District 1 (Blue Shift), along with CFD Special Operations, were on the scene and a building inspector was summoned.

The location is a construction site.

One vehicle was destroyed and two other parked cars were also damaged by falling debris.

There were three people in the blue vehicle by the building when the wall collapsed. Fortunately, there were no injuries.