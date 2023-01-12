Georgia Senate Announces New Committee Chairs

Lt. Governor Burt Jones and the Senate Committee on Assignments on Thursday announced new standing committee chairs for the first session of the 157th Georgia General Assembly.

“I want to congratulate the committee chairs and members on their appointments, which were based on their areas of expertise and background in addition to ensuring each committee is adequately prepared to address the needs of Georgians, “said Lt. Governor Jones. “Additionally, I am very proud to announce that Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick (R – Marietta) will serve as chair of the newly formed Senate Committee on Children and Families. This critical committee will be tasked with taking the lead on mental health, child protection, foster care, and adoption initiatives. This committee will give a bigger platform to these critically important issues and develop policies that benefit children and families across our state.”

The following senators were named to chair standing committees:

Sen. Russ Goodman (R – 8) will serve as chair of the Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee.

Sen. Blake Tillery (R – 19) will serve as chair of the Appropriations Committee.

Sen. Carden Summers (R – 13) will serve as chair of the Banking and Financial Institutions Committee.

Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick (R – 32) will serve as chair of the Children and Families Committee.

Sen. Brandon Beach (R – 21) will serve as chair of the Economic Development and Tourism Committee.

Sen. Clint Dixon (R – 45) will serve as chair of the Education and Youth Committee.

Sen. Max Burns (R – 23) will serve as chair of the Ethics Committee.

Sen. Chuck Hufstetler (R – 52) will serve as chair of the Finance Committee.

Sen. Marty Harbin (R – 16) will serve as chair of the Government Oversight Committee.

Sen. Ben Watson (R – 1) will serve as chair of the Health and Human Services Committee.

Sen. Billy Hickman (R – 4) will serve as chair of the Higher Education Committee.

Sen. Larry Walker (R – 20) will serve as chair of the Insurance and Labor Committee.

Sen. Colton Moore (R – 53) will serve as chair of the Interstate Cooperation Committee.

Sen. Brian Strickland (R - 17) will serve as chair of the Judiciary Committee.

Sen. Lee Anderson (R – 31) will serve as chair of the Natural Resources and the Environment Committee.

Sen. John Albers (R – 56) will serve as chair of the Public Safety Committee.

Sen. Shelly Echols (R - 49) will serve as chair of the Reapportionment and Redistricting Committee.

Sen. Bill Cowsert (R – 46) will serve as chair of the Regulated Industries and Utilities Committee.

Sen. Rick Williams (R – 25) will serve as chair of the Retirement Committee.

Sen. Matt Brass (R – 28) will serve as chair of the Rules Committee.

Sen. Chuck Payne (R – 54) will serve as chair of the Science and Technology Committee.

Sen. Ed Harbison (D - 15) will serve as chair of the State Institutions and Property Committee.

Sen. Frank Ginn (R – 47) will serve as chair of the State and Local Governmental Operations Committee.

Sen. Greg Dolezal (R - 27) will serve as chair of the Transportation Committee.

Sen. Donzella James (D – 35) will serve as chair of the Urban Affairs Committee.

Sen. Mike Dugan (R – 30) will serve as chair of the Veterans, Military, and Homeland Security Committee.

A comprehensive list of committee appointments can be found here: https://www.legis.ga.gov/committees/senate