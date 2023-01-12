Latest Headlines

Todd Gardenhire Appointed Chairman Of The State Senate Judiciary Committee

  • Thursday, January 12, 2023

State Senator Todd Gardenhire (R-Chattanooga) was appointed on Thursday chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. The appointment was made by Lt. Governor Randy McNally during the organizational session of the 113th General Assembly.

Lt. Governor McNally expressed confidence in Mr. Gardenhire’s ability to run the committee.

“Senator Gardenhire is a strong conservative who understands the need for a tough-on-crime approach,” said Mr. McNally. “Having previously chaired the legislature's powerful Fiscal Review Committee, Senator Gardenhire is well prepared to take the reins of this important committee. I look forward to great things from Chairman Gardenhire.”

The powerful Judiciary Committee is responsible for hearing all bills dealing with civil laws, criminal laws, judicial proceedings, apportionment of elected officials and governing bodies, and all matters relating to the courts, as well as law enforcement.  It is also one of the busiest committees in the General Assembly.

“I appreciate Lt. Governor McNally entrusting me to lead this committee,” said Senator Gardenhire. “We have many challenges ahead of us in the 2023 legislative session. I look forward to working with my colleagues to improve public safety and our court system.”

In addition, Gardenhire will serve on the Senate Education Committee and Vice Chair of the Joint Fiscal Review Committee.

Senator Gardenhire represents Bledsoe, Hamilton, Marion and Sequatchie Counties in Senate District 10. He was first elected to the Senate in 2012 and is starting his 11th year in the General Assembly. 

The General Assembly will return to the State Capitol next Friday, Jan. 20 to resume the organizational session which will conclude on Saturday, Jan. 21 with the inauguration of Governor Bill Lee to his second term on War Memorial Plana in a joint session of the General Assembly. Upon completion of the organizational session, the General Assembly will begin its regular business as committees meet to review reports and budget proposals from state departments as well as vote on legislation.

