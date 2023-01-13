Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, January 13, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARNOLD, EVA KAY 
10703 BEAN DRIVE COLLEGEDALE, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION9 (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $

BLANCETT, BRITNEY NICOLE 
9054 POLAND LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BROOKS, DEONTA TERRELL 
2707 LONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 374083042 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CORDELL, DAVID ISAAC 
6224 CANOE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CROSS, JAMIE LYNN 
843 PICKETT GULF ROAD HIXSON, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CULBERTSON, LLOYD KEITH 
925 ELI ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA)

DAVIS, JOEL WATSON 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DAVIS, JORDAN JERMONE 
2524 WILLIAMS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DOUGLAS, ANTHONY TREAVON 
3814 JUANDALE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062740 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DUNCAN, AALEEDA 
4806 RENEZET DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162424 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

FORD, MICHAEL WAYNE 
6315 ROSEMARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

GHOLSTON, WILLIE PAUL 
2115 RIVERSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

GUMAER, SCOTT LEE 
1303 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUNTER, PATRICK DEMETRIUS 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

JACKSON, ANTONIO DEJUAN 
3825 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374153571 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY

JAMES, RUBY 
2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

JOHNSON, JUSTIN ALVIN 
1552 FRANCISCO RD GEORGETOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SPEEDING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
RECKLESS DRIVING

LANE, LADEDRICK JAMALL 
727 EAST 11TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FORGERY

LINGERFELT, ADRIAN ALLEN 
1813 GEORGETOWN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MCALISTER, CARRIE REED 
4206 CHALET CIRCLE HUNTSVILLE, 35810 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCLENDON, ALICIA LASHONDRA 
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) OVE
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) OVE

MCNABB, MARTHA CHRISTINE 
1616 CASH CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILLER, KIESHA NAISHA 
1516 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ROBBERY

MOORE, ANTHONY LEE 
171 7TH ST ROSSVILLE, 307413978 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOORE, JIMMY LEE 
3106 SAINT PAUL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF COCAINE FOR RESALE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSIFYING EVIDENCE OF PLA

MOORE, LATAIVOS 
2102 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

MOORE, LAURA NICOLE 
6457 COLT LANE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MORAN, THOMAS WILLIAM 
226 RED WING LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
IN TRANSIT TO VAN BUREN CO TN

NASH, RADAJAH ARIUNNA 
725 WOODMORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

OWENS, TERESA ANNE 
10815 DOLLY POND ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST

POE, TINA RENEA 
14421 OLD DAYTON PIKE SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RUTLEDGE, CLIFFORD 
5213 CHERYL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

SHIRLEY, COREY JAMES 
1226 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 373797028 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, JOSHUA LABRON 
2644 JOHNSON RD CHICKAMAUGA, 307072755 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

SMITH, KEDRICK LEBREN 
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, TRAVIS JERMAINE 
3729 MONTE VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

STEELE, CARRIE 
1348 PASSENGER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

SWAFFORD, JESSICA MARIE 
450 MICHAEL RD TRENTON, 30765 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (WHITE COUNTY, ILLINOIS)

TAYLOR, BOBBY JOE 
307 HILLSVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

TAYLOR, HYACINTH K 
2105 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071062 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

TURNER, TIFFANY CAMILLE 
509 MONTCLAIR DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THEFT UNDER $1000

WALKER, SABRINA ANN 
1321 E SHERRY DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PETITION TO REVOKE (ORIGINAL POSSESSION OF DRUG PA

WATSON, MATTHEW PHILLIP 
814 SCENIC DR CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

