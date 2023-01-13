Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARNOLD, EVA KAY

10703 BEAN DRIVE COLLEGEDALE, 37363

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION9 (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $



BLANCETT, BRITNEY NICOLE

9054 POLAND LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BROOKS, DEONTA TERRELL

2707 LONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 374083042

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



CORDELL, DAVID ISAAC

6224 CANOE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CROSS, JAMIE LYNN

843 PICKETT GULF ROAD HIXSON, 37379

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



CULBERTSON, LLOYD KEITH

925 ELI ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA)



DAVIS, JOEL WATSON

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



DAVIS, JORDAN JERMONE

2524 WILLIAMS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DOUGLAS, ANTHONY TREAVON

3814 JUANDALE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062740

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

EVADING ARREST

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



DUNCAN, AALEEDA

4806 RENEZET DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162424

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



FORD, MICHAEL WAYNE

6315 ROSEMARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency:

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



GHOLSTON, WILLIE PAUL

2115 RIVERSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



GUMAER, SCOTT LEE

1303 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HUNTER, PATRICK DEMETRIUS

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)LIGHT LAW VIOLATIONJACKSON, ANTONIO DEJUAN3825 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374153571Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF PROPERTYJAMES, RUBY2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)JOHNSON, JUSTIN ALVIN1552 FRANCISCO RD GEORGETOWN, 37336Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySPEEDINGDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARERECKLESS DRIVINGLANE, LADEDRICK JAMALL727 EAST 11TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFORGERYLINGERFELT, ADRIAN ALLEN1813 GEORGETOWN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMCALISTER, CARRIE REED4206 CHALET CIRCLE HUNTSVILLE, 35810Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCCLENDON, ALICIA LASHONDRA6220 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) OVETHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) OVEMCNABB, MARTHA CHRISTINE1616 CASH CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MILLER, KIESHA NAISHA1516 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyROBBERYMOORE, ANTHONY LEE171 7TH ST ROSSVILLE, 307413978Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MOORE, JIMMY LEE3106 SAINT PAUL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF COCAINE FOR RESALEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSIFYING EVIDENCE OF PLAMOORE, LATAIVOS2102 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDMOORE, LAURA NICOLE6457 COLT LANE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARMORAN, THOMAS WILLIAM226 RED WING LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyIN TRANSIT TO VAN BUREN CO TNNASH, RADAJAH ARIUNNA725 WOODMORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYOWENS, TERESA ANNE10815 DOLLY POND ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCTRESISTING ARRESTPOE, TINA RENEA14421 OLD DAYTON PIKE SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RUTLEDGE, CLIFFORD5213 CHERYL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSESHIRLEY, COREY JAMES1226 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 373797028Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, JOSHUA LABRON2644 JOHNSON RD CHICKAMAUGA, 307072755Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDSMITH, KEDRICK LEBREN6220 SHALLOWFORD RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, TRAVIS JERMAINE3729 MONTE VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTSTEELE, CARRIE1348 PASSENGER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTASSAULTASSAULTASSAULTASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTSWAFFORD, JESSICA MARIE450 MICHAEL RD TRENTON, 30765Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (WHITE COUNTY, ILLINOIS)TAYLOR, BOBBY JOE307 HILLSVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSTAYLOR, HYACINTH K2105 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071062Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGTURNER, TIFFANY CAMILLE509 MONTCLAIR DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30742Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARTHEFT UNDER $1000WALKER, SABRINA ANN1321 E SHERRY DR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePETITION TO REVOKE (ORIGINAL POSSESSION OF DRUG PAWATSON, MATTHEW PHILLIP814 SCENIC DR CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

