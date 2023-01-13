Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|ARNOLD, EVA KAY
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 09/06/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2023
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION9 (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $
|
|CORDELL, DAVID ISAAC
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/22/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CULBERTSON, LLOYD KEITH
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/11/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA)
|
|FORD, MICHAEL WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/15/1977
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|GUMAER, SCOTT LEE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/25/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HUNTER, PATRICK DEMETRIUS
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/03/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|JACKSON, ANTONIO DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/06/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|JOHNSON, JUSTIN ALVIN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/28/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2023
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|LANE, LADEDRICK JAMALL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/18/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MCALISTER, CARRIE REED
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 01/20/1967
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCCLENDON, ALICIA LASHONDRA
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/16/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) OVE
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) OVE
|
|MCNABB, MARTHA CHRISTINE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 05/15/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MILLER, KIESHA NAISHA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/21/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MOORE, ANTHONY LEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/12/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MOORE, LAURA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/13/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MORAN, THOMAS WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/11/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2023
Charge(s):
- IN TRANSIT TO VAN BUREN CO TN
|
|NASH, RADAJAH ARIUNNA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/29/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2023
Charge(s):
|
|POE, TINA RENEA
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 09/19/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SHIRLEY, COREY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/03/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMITH, KEDRICK LEBREN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/07/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMITH, TRAVIS JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/06/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|SWAFFORD, JESSICA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/06/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (WHITE COUNTY, ILLINOIS)
|
|TAYLOR, HYACINTH K
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/23/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WALKER, SABRINA ANN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/30/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2023
Charge(s):
- PETITION TO REVOKE (ORIGINAL POSSESSION OF DRUG PA
|
|WATSON, MATTHEW PHILLIP
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/24/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|