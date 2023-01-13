Bruce Wayne Sutton Facing Federal Charges As Meth Dealer

Federal authorities have arrested 38-year-old Bruce Wayne Sutton in Chattanooga on charges of selling large quantities of meth.

Between June of 2020 and May of 2021, the DEA and other law enforcement agencies carried out an investigation of Sutton and others for drug sales.

Law enforcement seized kilogram quantities of meth from Sutton on two occasions, it was stated.

On May 12, 2021, Sutton was located at the Homewood Suites at 2250 Center St. Agents made contact with a female in room 313 and learned that Sutton had crawled out onto the roof. He was apprehended there.

On his person agents found $2,779 in cash, crack cocaine and suspected Xanax.

Sutton said there were also drugs in the toilet. Agents found a gallon Ziploc bag with 1,163 grams of meth in the toilet.