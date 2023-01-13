4,000 Jonquils Set To Enliven Joe Wilson Park On Lookout Mountain

Landscaping the Joe Wilson Park at the intersection of Lula Lake Road and Red Riding Hood Trail has started and in just a couple of days boulders have been positioned and trees and 4,000 jonquil bulbs have been planted. It has all been done with community involvement. The Garden Club of Lookout Mountain donated the bulbs to the city and Rock City provided the labor to get them in the ground. “In the spring, it will be spectacular,” said Council Member Taylor Watson. Mayor David Bennett would like to publicly acknowledge and thank Rock City for partnering with the city.

Another new garden on the former Sims property, is being planned by the Lookout Mountain Conservancy. It is moving forward with two public meeting next Wednesday at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to give citizens the opportunity to comment on drawings of the plans for the park that were created after public meetings were held last fall. Matt Whittaker, the landscaper for the park, and Robyn Carlton, CEO of the conservancy, will be leading the meetings.

Mayor David Bennett said that next Monday work will begin to clean up property in the first curve at the foot of Ochs Highway. The Lookout Mountain Conservancy owns property there and will participate in the project that is being done to improve the safety of people traveling up and down the road. Clearing kudzu and ivy will improve the line-of-sight around the curve so drivers can see what is coming. Mayor Bennett would like to thank Sawyer and Patrick Taliaferro who have been hired as interns from the Conservancy who will all tackle the job of removing the vines that have over-run the property. Marshall Brock has volunteered to remove the vines from the trees.

Kevin Leckenby, council liaison with the public works department, reported that the completion date for finishing the gas line replacement throughout the city has been delayed again. The town has been told that an easement needs to be acquired before the service can be transferred to the new main. The new goal is to be finished by the end of February.

The public works employees are working diligently to remove leaf and brush piles on the streets, said Councilman Leckenby. Both homeowners and landscaping crews are asked not to blow leaves onto the narrow roads where they impede traffic. Complaints about leaves should be directed to City Manager Kenny Lee.

Craig Shelton and Andrew Bradley were thanked by the councilman for working overnight to salt the roads during the week after Christmas and for keeping the roads cleared during the rain storms. Councilman Leckenby said he got calls complimenting the city for being so prepared for the bad weather. A second load of 20 tons of road salt has been delivered in case there are more days with icy road conditions. A wall has been constructed on the pole barn where salt is stored to keep it dry and in place.

Council member Watson reported statistics from the fire and police departments compiled Chief Todd Gann. In December Lookout Mountain, Ga. Police patrolled 2,898 miles, made 28 traffic stops and gave two citations and 26 warnings. There were 10 automobile accidents in the month. The police responded to 27 burglar alarms and five animal complaints. There was one theft, no arrests or burglaries. Officers gave assistance to 18 citizens, seven motorists and the Lookout Mountain, Tn. Police Department six times during the month. They also investigated five suspicious persons and two suspicious vehicles. In December there were six calls to the fire department and 11 calls for medical help.

Stormwater runoff continues to be a problem for the homes that back up to the new parking lot across Lula Lake Road from the city hall. When the lot was under construction and the property was cleared of vegetation, water from a drainage pipe began to pool in the yards of houses adjacent to the lot. Earlier, the city took measures to remedy the problem but it persists. As a temporary fix, the city will cap the pipe that carries the water to see where it ends up. Other plans are being considered for redirecting and slowing the runoff as a permanent fix. Water has to be stopped before a planned privacy fence can be built and an evergreen buffer can be planted between the houses and the parking lot. Another problem with the lot is confusion about how to enter and exit it. The city will put up signs to direct cars in one way off of Lula Lake Road and out another way. The signs will also prohibit commercial vehicles from using the parking lot.

Building the new sewer pump station has been delayed again. Wes Hasden of the sewer board told the council that is because the program continues to change in scope, partially because the project has turned out to be bigger than it was originally envisioned to be, but he said that progress is being made.

On Feb. 2, the city will hold a “Lookout Mountain styled” Groundhog Day event for the community and the students at Fairyland School. It will begin at 8:15 a.m. Mayor Bennett and Vice Mayor Arch Willingham will conduct the program.

The next meeting of the Lookout Mountain, Ga. Council is scheduled for Feb. 9 at 6 p.m.