CSLA Celebrates Long-Sought Move Into New Quarters

County and city officials, teachers, students and parents gathered at Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts Friday for a ribbon cutting ceremony marking the opening of the school’s new half.

“You all deserve a space like this where you can grow and thrive,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “We depend on you to do great things for our future.”

The addition and renovation at the former Lakeside Elementary magnet school on Jersey Pike more than doubles the school’s capacity and adds middle and high school grades.

Students in fifth through tenth grades joined the younger elementary students at the new location when school started after Christmas break Jan. 6. The older students attended the old CSLA location on East Brainerd Road in the fall.

Since it’s a magnet school the families are not represented by one member of the school board, and choosing a site and pushing a plan through were slow going. County Mayor Weston Wamp credited school board members Tiffanie Robinson and Tucker McClendon and former superintendent Bryan Johnson with “leaning into magnet schools,” and bringing change.

“This might be the best school in the South, and you might be the luckiest kids in the world to go here,” County Mayor Wamp said.

Former superintendent Kirk Kelly thanked CSLA parents for sticking with the award-winning school through years of sub-par facilities, and for their dogged requests for a better building.

“Now we have a facility that is on a national level also,” he said.

CSLA parent Lama Moustafa, a teacher at Westview Elementary School, said students and teachers can spread out like they need to, with their own classrooms, better equipment and tools.

“The space is bigger and they can enjoy it,” she said.

Former county mayor Jim Coppinger said the county began talking about a new CSLA building in 2006, and that this is the first time the county has built buildings for a magnet school.

“It took a long time to find the right location,” he said. “I’m just proud to see it come to fruition.” Mr. Coppinger said this building just goes to show that “at the end of the day, elected officials do listen to the community.” He credited the community with footing the bill with taxes, too. “It’s the people of this county that built this school for you,” Mr. Coppinger told the audience.