Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

AINSWORTH, JOHN ZACHARY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/15/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) CARR, CEDRIC NICKOSE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 06/16/1985

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023

Charge(s):

FEDERAL DARDEN, JASMYNE DESHA

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 07/07/2003

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, ALVIN DONELL

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 01/18/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF DOUGLASS, DEANNA GADDIS

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 01/29/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METHAMPTAMINE) ELROD, CODY AARON

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/01/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR FLEMING, KHADIJAH DENISE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/03/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) FLOYD, DANIEL CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/25/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY FORMAN, GEORGE SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 05/13/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION GARNER, PETER BRIAN

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 08/15/1962

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023

Charge(s):

DECEPTIVE BUSINESS PRACTICES

THEFT OF PROPERTY

GONZALEZ, MIGUEL ANGEL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/08/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) HARRIS, THOMAS RAY

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 06/30/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HOWARD, DEMETRIUS MONTEZ

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 01/26/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FALSE REPORTS KELLEY, ANTONIO MONTEZ

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 07/12/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE KERTESZ, SHAWN LYNN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 09/27/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023

Charge(s):

CONTRACTOR'S MISAPPLICATION OF PAYMENTS VIOLATION KIMBRELL, KIMBERLY S

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 10/05/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR LAPLUME, ALEXANDRA ROSE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/24/2001

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF SERVICES LOWE, RENYETTA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/31/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY MCFALLS, SHAWN GREGORY

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/18/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOORE, KELLY TOMITIRIAS

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/29/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MORGAN, JACOB K

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/24/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) MURRY, CADE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/20/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

OSBORNE, SHAY MARTIN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/11/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S RAMSEY, CANON ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/28/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ROMERO-GARCIA, CESAR

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 10/08/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

FALSE REPORTS SANCHEZ, ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/16/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHEPHERD, JOHN TYLER

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/17/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE SMITH, CODY TRENT

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/06/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STEELE, PHILLIP GORDON

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 04/12/1966

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023

Charge(s):

CONTRACTOR'S MISAPPLICATION OF PAYMENTS VIOLATION TURNER, CRYSTAL LYNN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/15/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY