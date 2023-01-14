Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|AINSWORTH, JOHN ZACHARY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/15/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|CARR, CEDRIC NICKOSE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/16/1985
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DARDEN, JASMYNE DESHA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/07/2003
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAVIS, ALVIN DONELL
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 01/18/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|DOUGLASS, DEANNA GADDIS
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 01/29/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METHAMPTAMINE)
|
|ELROD, CODY AARON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/01/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|FLEMING, KHADIJAH DENISE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/03/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|FLOYD, DANIEL CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/25/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Charge(s):
|
|FORMAN, GEORGE SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 05/13/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GARNER, PETER BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 08/15/1962
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Charge(s):
- DECEPTIVE BUSINESS PRACTICES
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|GONZALEZ, MIGUEL ANGEL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/08/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|HARRIS, THOMAS RAY
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 06/30/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HOWARD, DEMETRIUS MONTEZ
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/26/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- FALSE REPORTS
|
|KELLEY, ANTONIO MONTEZ
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/12/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|KERTESZ, SHAWN LYNN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/27/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTRACTOR'S MISAPPLICATION OF PAYMENTS VIOLATION
|
|KIMBRELL, KIMBERLY S
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/05/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LAPLUME, ALEXANDRA ROSE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/24/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LOWE, RENYETTA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/31/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
|
|MCFALLS, SHAWN GREGORY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/18/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MOORE, KELLY TOMITIRIAS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/29/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MORGAN, JACOB K
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/24/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|MURRY, CADE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/20/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|OSBORNE, SHAY MARTIN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/11/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|RAMSEY, CANON ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/28/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|ROMERO-GARCIA, CESAR
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 10/08/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- FALSE REPORTS
|
|SANCHEZ, ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/16/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SHEPHERD, JOHN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/17/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
|
|SMITH, CODY TRENT
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/06/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STEELE, PHILLIP GORDON
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 04/12/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTRACTOR'S MISAPPLICATION OF PAYMENTS VIOLATION
|
|TURNER, CRYSTAL LYNN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/15/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WALTERS, JAMIE RHEA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/03/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WHITE, LINDSEY HOPE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/06/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILLIAMSON, TASHA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/17/1984
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV FOR RESALE
- SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
- CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
- CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- THEFT OVER 1000
|
|WOOTEN, DUSTIN SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/14/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|