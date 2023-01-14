Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, January 14, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AINSWORTH, JOHN ZACHARY 
2620 BOYCE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

CARR, CEDRIC NICKOSE 
1805 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
FEDERAL

CLAYTON, JEREMY CRAIG 
7332 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRUMITY, STEVEN CRAIG 
1513 AKINS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR

DARDEN, JASMYNE DESHA 
1422 STRATON PLACE DR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, ALVIN DONELL 
2917 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DOUGLASS, DEANNA GADDIS 
5003 NEWPORT DR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METHAMPTAMINE)

EDDINS, DEMETRIUS SAHRELL 
5215 HUNTER VILLAGE DR OOTLEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

ELROD, CODY AARON 
2951 NEW HOME RD TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR

FLEMING, KHADIJAH DENISE 
2300 DAVIS ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

FLOYD, DANIEL CHARLES 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

FORMAN, GEORGE SCOTT 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GARNER, PETER BRIAN 
36 WESTVIEW DRIVE DAHLONEGA, 30533 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DECEPTIVE BUSINESS PRACTICES
THEFT OF PROPERTY

GODWIN, TROY LEE 
411 DUNLAP AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374121317 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GONZALEZ, MIGUEL ANGEL 
902 FORT OGLETHORPE RIDGE LANE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

GRACE, ALONZO 
3108 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HARRIS, THOMAS RAY 
500 W ML KING BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374023421 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HOWARD, DEMETRIUS MONTEZ 
4409 KEMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FALSE REPORTS

KELLEY, ANTONIO MONTEZ 
309 MICHELLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

KERTESZ, SHAWN LYNN 
4601 CLONTS ROAD APISON, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRACTOR'S MISAPPLICATION OF PAYMENTS VIOLATION

KIMBRELL, KIMBERLY S 
203 HANCOCK RD NE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

LAPLUME, ALEXANDRA ROSE 
2301 LASALLE LANE KNOXVILLE, 37921 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF SERVICES

LOWE, RENYETTA MICHELLE 
1809 RUBIO ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111917 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

MCFALLS, SHAWN GREGORY 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOORE, KELLY TOMITIRIAS 
107 GOODSON AVE HOMELSS CHATTANOOGA, 374054719 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MORGAN, JACOB K 
1156 GREENS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

MURRY, CADE 
6518 GARNER ST EAST RIDGE, 374124237 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

OSBORNE, SHAY MARTIN 
766 MILLON RD CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

PHILLIPS, JERAMIE BETH 
3823 OWEDA TER RED BANK, 374154022 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POWERS, ROGER ALLEN 
125 KINGWOOD DR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RAMSEY, CANON ANDREW 
2128 LEAD MINE VALLEY RD SW CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RENEAU, REBAKAH RUTH 
442 HARRINGTON BEND RD CALHOUN, 30701 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROMERO-GARCIA, CESAR 
2420 WILLIAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
FALSE REPORTS

SANCHEZ, ALEXANDER 
NONE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHEPHERD, JOHN TYLER 
1156 GREENS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

SHROPSHIRE, ALLEN VINCENT 
4618 LESLIE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374111207 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SMITH, CODY TRENT 
8634 OLD WASHINGTON HIGHWAY DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STEELE, PHILLIP GORDON 
98 BONDS ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRACTOR'S MISAPPLICATION OF PAYMENTS VIOLATION

STOEHR, JUDY 
2537 ALLISON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SULLIVAN, KAMERON MICHAEL 
4325 NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 373434813 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TURNER, CRYSTAL LYNN 
2908 EDWARDS POINT RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771204 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

VALENTINO, JOSEPH DANIEL 
HOMELESS SPRING HILL, 346093345 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WALTERS, JAMIE RHEA 
6769 RIVER STREAM DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHITE, JONATHAN SIDNEY 
921 W ELMWOOD DR RED BANK, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF MDMA FOR SALE

WHITE, LINDSEY HOPE 
110 DURGIN HOLLOW RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMSON, TASHA 
3713 BEEKMAN STREET APT 2 CINCINNATI, 45225 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV FOR RESALE
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
THEFT OVER 1000

WOOTEN, DUSTIN SCOTT 
75 GLENBROOK DRIVE TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY)

Here are the mug shots:

AINSWORTH, JOHN ZACHARY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/15/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
CARR, CEDRIC NICKOSE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/16/1985
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • FEDERAL
DARDEN, JASMYNE DESHA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/07/2003
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, ALVIN DONELL
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 01/18/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DOUGLASS, DEANNA GADDIS
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 01/29/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METHAMPTAMINE)
ELROD, CODY AARON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/01/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
FLEMING, KHADIJAH DENISE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/03/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
FLOYD, DANIEL CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/25/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
FORMAN, GEORGE SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 05/13/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GARNER, PETER BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 08/15/1962
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • DECEPTIVE BUSINESS PRACTICES
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
GONZALEZ, MIGUEL ANGEL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/08/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
HARRIS, THOMAS RAY
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 06/30/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HOWARD, DEMETRIUS MONTEZ
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/26/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • FALSE REPORTS
KELLEY, ANTONIO MONTEZ
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/12/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KERTESZ, SHAWN LYNN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/27/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTRACTOR'S MISAPPLICATION OF PAYMENTS VIOLATION
KIMBRELL, KIMBERLY S
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/05/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
LAPLUME, ALEXANDRA ROSE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/24/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF SERVICES
LOWE, RENYETTA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/31/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
MCFALLS, SHAWN GREGORY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/18/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOORE, KELLY TOMITIRIAS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/29/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MORGAN, JACOB K
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/24/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
MURRY, CADE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/20/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
OSBORNE, SHAY MARTIN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/11/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
RAMSEY, CANON ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/28/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
ROMERO-GARCIA, CESAR
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 10/08/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • FALSE REPORTS
SANCHEZ, ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/16/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHEPHERD, JOHN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/17/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
SMITH, CODY TRENT
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/06/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STEELE, PHILLIP GORDON
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 04/12/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTRACTOR'S MISAPPLICATION OF PAYMENTS VIOLATION
TURNER, CRYSTAL LYNN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/15/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
WALTERS, JAMIE RHEA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/03/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WHITE, LINDSEY HOPE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/06/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMSON, TASHA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/17/1984
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV FOR RESALE
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
  • CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
  • CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • THEFT OVER 1000
WOOTEN, DUSTIN SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/14/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY)

Latest Headlines
Flat Top Freddie's Picks
  • Sports
  • 1/13/2023
Est Ridge Runs Past Red Bank As Smith Scores 31
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/13/2023
East Ridge Drawing Up Plans For New Animal Shelter
  • Breaking News
  • 1/13/2023
Tyner Turns Back Chattanooga Prep, 70-50
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/13/2023
BASKETBALL ROUND-Up: Thursday, January 12th
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/13/2023
Cleveland's Lauren Hurst Named Tennessee Gatorade Volleyball Player Of The Year
Cleveland's Lauren Hurst Named Tennessee Gatorade Volleyball Player Of The Year
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/13/2023
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/14/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AINSWORTH, JOHN ZACHARY 2620 BOYCE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION ... more

East Ridge Drawing Up Plans For New Animal Shelter
  • 1/13/2023

At the first meeting in 2023, the East Ridge City Council was updated on projects that the city will be starting and/or completing this year. Interim City Manager Scott Miller said that Requests ... more

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 1/13/2023

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Vice-Chairwoman Dotley). III. Special Presentation. ... more

Breaking News
ServPro Driver Who Caused I-75 Fatality Found Guilty By Whitfield County Jury
ServPro Driver Who Caused I-75 Fatality Found Guilty By Whitfield County Jury
  • 1/13/2023
4,000 Jonquils Set To Enliven Joe Wilson Park On Lookout Mountain
  • 1/13/2023
Police Blotter: Man Grabs 2 Cases Of Bud Light; Stolen Presents Found On 35th Street
  • 1/13/2023
Bruce Wayne Sutton Facing Federal Charges As Meth Dealer
Bruce Wayne Sutton Facing Federal Charges As Meth Dealer
  • 1/13/2023
AUDIO: Senator Marsha Blackburn Is Interviewed On WCLE
  • 1/13/2023
Opinion
A Curious Choice For UTC MLK Day Keynote Speaker - And Response (2)
  • 1/12/2023
Bobby Wood Was A Rock Of Civility
  • 1/12/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 1/13/2023
Laboratories Of Democracy
  • 1/12/2023
Bobby Wood Served With Honor And Distinction
  • 1/12/2023
Sports
UTC Women Host Mercer In White Out Game
  • 1/13/2023
UTC Men At Samford Saturday
  • 1/13/2023
Lady Vols Stay Perfect In SEC With Road Win Over Texas A&M
  • 1/13/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 1/31/2023
Flat Top Freddie's Picks
  • 1/13/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Sports, Buildings, And Restaurants In The News
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Sports, Buildings, And Restaurants In The News
  • 1/13/2023
2 New Exhibitions On View At The Hunter Museum Jan. 6 Through May 1
  • 1/13/2023
Jerry Summers: Whose Ox Is Being Gored?
Jerry Summers: Whose Ox Is Being Gored?
  • 1/12/2023
County GOP To Hold Reorganization Meeting On Feb. 4
  • 1/13/2023
Greater Chattanooga Colon Cancer Foundation’s 11th Annual Rump Run Is March 25
  • 1/13/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 1/13/2023
Lookout Wild Film Festival Gets Underway With Topics Ranging From Bats And Longhorn Sheep To Rural India Skatepark
  • 1/13/2023
Best Of Grizzard: Jaycees
Best Of Grizzard: Jaycees
  • 1/13/2023
Barnett & Company Masterworks Concert Is Tchaikovsky Symphony 5 Jan. 19
  • 1/13/2023
Lee University Presidential Concert Series To Present Piano Faculty Performance
  • 1/12/2023
Opinion
A Curious Choice For UTC MLK Day Keynote Speaker - And Response (2)
  • 1/12/2023
Bobby Wood Was A Rock Of Civility
  • 1/12/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 1/13/2023
Dining
7 Brew Brings First Drive-Thru Coffee Location To Hixson
  • 1/7/2023
George's Hamburgers Were The Best
George's Hamburgers Were The Best
  • 1/6/2023
Fountainhead Taproom Adds Restaurant
Fountainhead Taproom Adds Restaurant
  • 1/5/2023
Business
December State Revenues Exceed Budgeted Amount By $217.2 Million
  • 1/13/2023
Catoosa County Chamber Of Commerce Has Annual Meeting Brunch
  • 1/12/2023
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 1/13/2023
Real Estate
Urban Story Ventures Closes On Former Macy’s, Attracts Multifamily Developer
Urban Story Ventures Closes On Former Macy’s, Attracts Multifamily Developer
  • 1/12/2023
Steven Sharpe: December 2022 Housing Market Statistics
  • 1/12/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Jan. 5-11
  • 1/12/2023
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
Lee University To Honor, Celebrate MLK Jr. With Week Of Activities
Lee University To Honor, Celebrate MLK Jr. With Week Of Activities
  • 1/13/2023
Ferguson Joins GNTC Board Of Directors
Ferguson Joins GNTC Board Of Directors
  • 1/13/2023
Lee University’s School Of Music To Present Authentic Artists Workshops
Lee University’s School Of Music To Present Authentic Artists Workshops
  • 1/13/2023
Living Well
LIFE FORCE Becomes First Air Medical Transport Provider In Tennessee To Offer High Flow Oxygen Therapy Capabilities
LIFE FORCE Becomes First Air Medical Transport Provider In Tennessee To Offer High Flow Oxygen Therapy Capabilities
  • 1/12/2023
Welcome Home Of Chattanooga Launches New End-of-Life Support Program
Welcome Home Of Chattanooga Launches New End-of-Life Support Program
  • 1/11/2023
Morning Pointe Senior Living Completes 25,000 Touches Campaign With Almost 30K Interactions
  • 1/11/2023
Memories
We Learned A Lot From Miss Raye Spinks At The Colville Street School
  • 1/13/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Bobby Wood
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Bobby Wood
  • 1/12/2023
John Shearer: Finding Georgia Football Graves Amid Harriet Greve Search
  • 1/10/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Idaho
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Idaho
  • 1/13/2023
TFWC Concludes First 2023 Meeting In Dyersburg
  • 1/13/2023
Chattanooga's First Outdoor Pickleball Courts Coming In Spring
  • 1/11/2023
Travel
Serengeti 3D Comes To IMAX Friday
  • 1/10/2023
Springtime In Yosemite – A Wonderful Time To Discover The Park
  • 1/3/2023
John Shearer: A Basketball Travel Trip
  • 12/23/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: What To Do With Eternity In Our Hearts
Bob Tamasy: What To Do With Eternity In Our Hearts
  • 1/12/2023
Former Chattanoogan Robin Hood's New Book Is On Diocese Of Nashville
Former Chattanoogan Robin Hood's New Book Is On Diocese Of Nashville
  • 1/12/2023
"Help Finding My Way" Is Sermon Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 1/11/2023
Obituaries
Nancy Brock Sawyer
Nancy Brock Sawyer
  • 1/13/2023
Adam “Sam” Chauncey, Sr.
  • 1/13/2023
Alvin Eugene “Gene” Roberts
Alvin Eugene “Gene” Roberts
  • 1/13/2023
Area Obituaries
Dixon, Dorothy Mae Withrow (Cleveland)
Dixon, Dorothy Mae Withrow (Cleveland)
  • 1/13/2023
Henson, Jeff Stephen (Cleveland)
Henson, Jeff Stephen (Cleveland)
  • 1/13/2023
Maynard, Peggy Ann (Dalton)
  • 1/13/2023