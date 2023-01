A house fire in the 2500 block of Wheeler Avenue early Saturday displaced three people and two pets and caused extensive damage to the structure.

The 5:52 a.m. fire was possibly electrical in nature.

There were no injuries.

Engine 4, Engine 5, Ladder 5, Quint 6, Squad 1, Battalion 1, Battalion 2 (Green Shift) responded, along with Hamilton County EMS, EPB and CPD.