Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, January 15, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABDALLA, RADWAN OSMAN 
1118 GROVE ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BAUTISTA, ALFREDO R 
3614 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37417 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
SPEEDING
IMPROPER LANE USAGE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BELCHER, TERRY LYNN 
660 WEST RHEA AVE SPRING CITY, 37381 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BEND, HUBERT ANTHONY 
401 NN MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374061136 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

BILANCETTI, MICHAEL JOSEPH 
5517 PEARL STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOYNTON, JASON ALLAN 
5408 OLD HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BRAKE, TIMOTHY CHARLES 
1308 LEARNING LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374110000 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRANUM, DAVID WAYNE 
1010 HILLCREST DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

COKER, YANCY LEE 
600 HIDDEN OAKS DR FLINTSTONE, 307252740 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DAVIS, EDDIE LEE 
2404 FROST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DECKER, JONATHAN PHILIP 
1112 E.

32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DOMINGO, ALVARO RACAEL 
986 MCBRIEN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DYERS, CARRISSA ANN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ENGLAND, ANTHONY JAMES 
310 12TH AVE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

FEARS, BRENDEN DEJUAN 
5700 ROPER STREET APT J4 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

GADDIS, DESTINY MAE 
5003 NEWPORT DR CHATTANOOGA, 374122852 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GAINES, JOSHUA MARQUELE 
1312 GROVE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023911 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

GONZALEZ-PEREZ, ERNESTO 
208 TIMBER KNOLL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

GORDON, MICHAEL RAY 
3806 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRINDSTAFF, KENDRA NICOLE 
3512 JOHN BURCH ROAD EAST DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARPER, THELISA CHANTE 
2808 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

HARRIS, MICHAEL DAVID 
8102 HIGHWAY 60 GEORGETOWN, 373364001 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HENDLEY, RONNIE NEWSON 
6220 SHALLOWFORD ROAD APT 520 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HOBDLEY, JEKAYLA L 
271 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD-OVER 1000

HODGE, KAYLINN JUSTICE 
3424 BIRCHWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374064404 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
EVADING ARREST

HOLLAND, LAMORO LABRON 
4731 FAIRWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOUSTON, HORATIO 
2610 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062536 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

HUDSON, LARRY JEROME 
5929 PORTVIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374213508 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

LANDA, XAVIER KAINE 
3200 EAST 46TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
EVADING ARREST

LONG, JENNIFER RENEE 
1101 GADD ROAD APT 301 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LOWERY, JORDAN MICHELLE 
215 WALNUT STREET DECHERD, 37324 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOWERY, WENDY ELIZABETH 
7416 EMANON RD HARRISON, 373419627 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY

LUCAS VARGAS, ELISEO 
1220 BIRTMILL ROAD FLINTSONE, 30725 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR

MCINTOSH, JOHN EDWARD 
1117 ASLINGER RD SALE CREEK, 373735753 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MCREYNOLDS, OTIS KENNY 
1910 JACKSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MITCHELL, ZACHARY SHANE 
393 BAILEY ROAD BENTON, 37307 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORGAN, BRANDON LEE 
289 DENNIS ROAD TRENTON, 307525512 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

MORGAN, COREY JA-MICHAEL 
4420 FAGAN ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

PARKER, ETHAN RAY 
2058 MULBERRY LANE TUNNEL HILL, 30755 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAMIREZ, MAURICIO CHILEL 
1814 BENNET AVENUE APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REESE, RODNEY EDWARD 
4630 TRAILWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162221 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

SEELEY, WILLIE MICHAEL 
2509 WILDER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SHARP, HALEY L 
428 VALLEYBROOK RD HIXSON, 373433066 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SHELBY, CODY LEE 
512 SUNNY LANE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHELTON, JACOB LEE 
204 TENNEESSEE AVE ROSSVILLE, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

SHERARD, CARL DARWIN 
1273 TOWNEHILLS DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PTR DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PTR CHILD ENDANGERMENT
PTR INTERFERENCE WITH 911 CALL
PTR PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SLAVEN, AUSTIN TYLER CODY 
6024 LEVI RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SMITH, CAMERON EVERETT 
13808 MOUNT TABOR RD SODDY DAISY, 373797932 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SPILLERS, DUSTIN LUIS 
9324 SOMERSET DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Other
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

STEVENS, ALEX JAMES 
7005 NORTHSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

TUBBS, THOMAS J 
5614 TALLANT RD OOLTEWAH, 373638848 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TUCKER, MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER 
2920 PENNSYLVANIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

UNDERWOOD, TUCKER AUSTIN 
401 E 16TH ST CHICKAMAUGA, 307071531 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

VASQUEZ-MEJIA, ALVARO 
3613 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VAZQUIEZ, MARCO TULIO RENOJ 
2008 E 2ND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 000000000 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WATKINS, ERICK DMTIRUS 
510 CENTRAL DR, APT 707 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WATSON, JASON LYNN 
515 OHIO AVE ETOWAH, 37331 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

WILLIAMS, DUSTIN CHRISTOPHER 
1980 PELL STREET CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILSON, ROBERT EDWARD LANE 
238 HAYS ST FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ZACKERY, WALTER LEBRON 
816 W 14TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023905 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ZUMUDIO GUTIERREZ, HUGO RICHORDO 
4424 KATIE KIM LN OOLTEWAH, 373638539 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
FALSE REPORTS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

