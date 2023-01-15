Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ABDALLA, RADWAN OSMAN
1118 GROVE ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BAUTISTA, ALFREDO R
3614 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37417
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
SPEEDING
IMPROPER LANE USAGE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BELCHER, TERRY LYNN
660 WEST RHEA AVE SPRING CITY, 37381
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BEND, HUBERT ANTHONY
401 NN MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374061136
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
BILANCETTI, MICHAEL JOSEPH
5517 PEARL STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BOYNTON, JASON ALLAN
5408 OLD HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BRAKE, TIMOTHY CHARLES
1308 LEARNING LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374110000
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BRANUM, DAVID WAYNE
1010 HILLCREST DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
COKER, YANCY LEE
600 HIDDEN OAKS DR FLINTSTONE, 307252740
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DAVIS, EDDIE LEE
2404 FROST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DECKER, JONATHAN PHILIP
1112 E.
32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DOMINGO, ALVARO RACAEL
986 MCBRIEN ROAD CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DYERS, CARRISSA ANN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ENGLAND, ANTHONY JAMES
310 12TH AVE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
FEARS, BRENDEN DEJUAN
5700 ROPER STREET APT J4 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
GADDIS, DESTINY MAE
5003 NEWPORT DR CHATTANOOGA, 374122852
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GAINES, JOSHUA MARQUELE
1312 GROVE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023911
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
GONZALEZ-PEREZ, ERNESTO
208 TIMBER KNOLL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
GORDON, MICHAEL RAY
3806 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GRINDSTAFF, KENDRA NICOLE
3512 JOHN BURCH ROAD EAST DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARPER, THELISA CHANTE
2808 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
HARRIS, MICHAEL DAVID
8102 HIGHWAY 60 GEORGETOWN, 373364001
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HENDLEY, RONNIE NEWSON
6220 SHALLOWFORD ROAD APT 520 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HOBDLEY, JEKAYLA L
271 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD-OVER 1000
HODGE, KAYLINN JUSTICE
3424 BIRCHWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374064404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
EVADING ARREST
HOLLAND, LAMORO LABRON
4731 FAIRWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOUSTON, HORATIO
2610 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062536
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
HUDSON, LARRY JEROME
5929 PORTVIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374213508
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
LANDA, XAVIER KAINE
3200 EAST 46TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
EVADING ARREST
LONG, JENNIFER RENEE
1101 GADD ROAD APT 301 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LOWERY, JORDAN MICHELLE
215 WALNUT STREET DECHERD, 37324
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOWERY, WENDY ELIZABETH
7416 EMANON RD HARRISON, 373419627
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
LUCAS VARGAS, ELISEO
1220 BIRTMILL ROAD FLINTSONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
MCINTOSH, JOHN EDWARD
1117 ASLINGER RD SALE CREEK, 373735753
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MCREYNOLDS, OTIS KENNY
1910 JACKSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MITCHELL, ZACHARY SHANE
393 BAILEY ROAD BENTON, 37307
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MORGAN, BRANDON LEE
289 DENNIS ROAD TRENTON, 307525512
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
MORGAN, COREY JA-MICHAEL
4420 FAGAN ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
PARKER, ETHAN RAY
2058 MULBERRY LANE TUNNEL HILL, 30755
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAMIREZ, MAURICIO CHILEL
1814 BENNET AVENUE APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
REESE, RODNEY EDWARD
4630 TRAILWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162221
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
SEELEY, WILLIE MICHAEL
2509 WILDER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SHARP, HALEY L
428 VALLEYBROOK RD HIXSON, 373433066
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SHELBY, CODY LEE
512 SUNNY LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHELTON, JACOB LEE
204 TENNEESSEE AVE ROSSVILLE, 37407
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
SHERARD, CARL DARWIN
1273 TOWNEHILLS DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PTR DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PTR CHILD ENDANGERMENT
PTR INTERFERENCE WITH 911 CALL
PTR PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SLAVEN, AUSTIN TYLER CODY
6024 LEVI RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SMITH, CAMERON EVERETT
13808 MOUNT TABOR RD SODDY DAISY, 373797932
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SPILLERS, DUSTIN LUIS
9324 SOMERSET DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Other
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
STEVENS, ALEX JAMES
7005 NORTHSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
TUBBS, THOMAS J
5614 TALLANT RD OOLTEWAH, 373638848
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TUCKER, MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER
2920 PENNSYLVANIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
UNDERWOOD, TUCKER AUSTIN
401 E 16TH ST CHICKAMAUGA, 307071531
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
VASQUEZ-MEJIA, ALVARO
3613 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VAZQUIEZ, MARCO TULIO RENOJ
2008 E 2ND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 000000000
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WATKINS, ERICK DMTIRUS
510 CENTRAL DR, APT 707 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WATSON, JASON LYNN
515 OHIO AVE ETOWAH, 37331
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
WILLIAMS, DUSTIN CHRISTOPHER
1980 PELL STREET CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILSON, ROBERT EDWARD LANE
238 HAYS ST FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ZACKERY, WALTER LEBRON
816 W 14TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023905
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ZUMUDIO GUTIERREZ, HUGO RICHORDO
4424 KATIE KIM LN OOLTEWAH, 373638539
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
FALSE REPORTS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
Here are the mug shots:
