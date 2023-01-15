Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABDALLA, RADWAN OSMAN

1118 GROVE ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BAUTISTA, ALFREDO R

3614 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37417

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

SPEEDING

IMPROPER LANE USAGE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BELCHER, TERRY LYNN

660 WEST RHEA AVE SPRING CITY, 37381

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BEND, HUBERT ANTHONY

401 NN MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374061136

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



BILANCETTI, MICHAEL JOSEPH

5517 PEARL STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BOYNTON, JASON ALLAN

5408 OLD HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



BRAKE, TIMOTHY CHARLES

1308 LEARNING LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374110000

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BRANUM, DAVID WAYNE

1010 HILLCREST DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON



COKER, YANCY LEE

600 HIDDEN OAKS DR FLINTSTONE, 307252740

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



DAVIS, EDDIE LEE

2404 FROST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DECKER, JONATHAN PHILIP

1112 E.

32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DOMINGO, ALVARO RACAEL986 MCBRIEN ROAD CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDYERS, CARRISSA ANNHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTENGLAND, ANTHONY JAMES310 12TH AVE DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEFEARS, BRENDEN DEJUAN5700 ROPER STREET APT J4 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTGADDIS, DESTINY MAE5003 NEWPORT DR CHATTANOOGA, 374122852Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONGAINES, JOSHUA MARQUELE1312 GROVE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023911Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONGONZALEZ-PEREZ, ERNESTO208 TIMBER KNOLL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UNDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)GORDON, MICHAEL RAY3806 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GRINDSTAFF, KENDRA NICOLE3512 JOHN BURCH ROAD EAST DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HARPER, THELISA CHANTE2808 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONEVADING ARRESTDISORDERLY CONDUCTCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIHARRIS, MICHAEL DAVID8102 HIGHWAY 60 GEORGETOWN, 373364001Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HENDLEY, RONNIE NEWSON6220 SHALLOWFORD ROAD APT 520 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYHOBDLEY, JEKAYLA L271 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt St PoliceFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD-OVER 1000HODGE, KAYLINN JUSTICE3424 BIRCHWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374064404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARY OF AUTOEVADING ARRESTHOLLAND, LAMORO LABRON4731 FAIRWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HOUSTON, HORATIO2610 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062536Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VIHUDSON, LARRY JEROME5929 PORTVIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374213508Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONLANDA, XAVIER KAINE3200 EAST 46TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARRESTSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONRECKLESS DRIVINGPOSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEEVADING ARRESTLONG, JENNIFER RENEE1101 GADD ROAD APT 301 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYLOWERY, JORDAN MICHELLE215 WALNUT STREET DECHERD, 37324Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LOWERY, WENDY ELIZABETH7416 EMANON RD HARRISON, 373419627Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYLUCAS VARGAS, ELISEO1220 BIRTMILL ROAD FLINTSONE, 30725Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINORMCINTOSH, JOHN EDWARD1117 ASLINGER RD SALE CREEK, 373735753Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEMCREYNOLDS, OTIS KENNY1910 JACKSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTMITCHELL, ZACHARY SHANE393 BAILEY ROAD BENTON, 37307Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MORGAN, BRANDON LEE289 DENNIS ROAD TRENTON, 307525512Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEMORGAN, COREY JA-MICHAEL4420 FAGAN ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ROBBERYPARKER, ETHAN RAY2058 MULBERRY LANE TUNNEL HILL, 30755Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RAMIREZ, MAURICIO CHILEL1814 BENNET AVENUE APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)REESE, RODNEY EDWARD4630 TRAILWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162221Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)SEELEY, WILLIE MICHAEL2509 WILDER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESHARP, HALEY L428 VALLEYBROOK RD HIXSON, 373433066Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESHELBY, CODY LEE512 SUNNY LANE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SHELTON, JACOB LEE204 TENNEESSEE AVE ROSSVILLE, 37407Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTSHERARD, CARL DARWIN1273 TOWNEHILLS DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPTR DOMESTIC ASSAULTPTR CHILD ENDANGERMENTPTR INTERFERENCE WITH 911 CALLPTR PUBLIC INTOXICATIONSLAVEN, AUSTIN TYLER CODY6024 LEVI RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESMITH, CAMERON EVERETT13808 MOUNT TABOR RD SODDY DAISY, 373797932Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SPILLERS, DUSTIN LUIS9324 SOMERSET DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: OtherFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)STEVENS, ALEX JAMES7005 NORTHSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONTUBBS, THOMAS J5614 TALLANT RD OOLTEWAH, 373638848Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TUCKER, MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER2920 PENNSYLVANIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)UNDERWOOD, TUCKER AUSTIN401 E 16TH ST CHICKAMAUGA, 307071531Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTVASQUEZ-MEJIA, ALVARO3613 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)VAZQUIEZ, MARCO TULIO RENOJ2008 E 2ND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 000000000Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEWATKINS, ERICK DMTIRUS510 CENTRAL DR, APT 707 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWATSON, JASON LYNN515 OHIO AVE ETOWAH, 37331Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTWILLIAMS, DUSTIN CHRISTOPHER1980 PELL STREET CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILSON, ROBERT EDWARD LANE238 HAYS ST FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ZACKERY, WALTER LEBRON816 W 14TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023905Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEZUMUDIO GUTIERREZ, HUGO RICHORDO4424 KATIE KIM LN OOLTEWAH, 373638539Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDINDECENT EXPOSUREFALSE REPORTSPUBLIC INTOXICATION911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

Here are the mug shots:

ABDALLA, RADWAN OSMAN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/09/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2023

Charge(s):

ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BAUTISTA, ALFREDO R

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 08/14/2003

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2023

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

SPEEDING

IMPROPER LANE USAGE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BEND, HUBERT ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/10/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY BRAKE, TIMOTHY CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 12/10/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, EDDIE LEE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/01/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DECKER, JONATHAN PHILIP

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/07/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DOMINGO, ALVARO RACAEL

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 06/02/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2023

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE DYERS, CARRISSA ANN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 03/15/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT ENGLAND, ANTHONY JAMES

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 08/07/2002

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2023

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE FEARS, BRENDEN DEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 06/09/2002

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FERGUSON, GLEN MARLIN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 11/03/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED GADDIS, DESTINY MAE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/25/1996

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION GAINES, JOSHUA MARQUELE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/10/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION GONZALEZ-PEREZ, ERNESTO

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 09/18/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) GREEN, KADERIOUS

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/24/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS GRINDSTAFF, KENDRA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/19/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARPER, THELISA CHANTE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 06/28/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

EVADING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II HARRIS, RONALD DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 02/07/1968

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2023

Charge(s):

STALKING HENDLEY, RONNIE NEWSON

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 01/31/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HERNANDEZ, JUAN S

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/28/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2023

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HOBDLEY, JEKAYLA L

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 08/01/2003

Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police



Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2023

Charge(s):

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD-OVER 1000 HOUSTON, HORATIO

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/31/1997

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI HUDSON, LARRY JEROME

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/20/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2023

Charge(s):

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION LAMBEKE, JACOB ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/03/1985

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND LOWERY, JORDAN MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/28/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOWERY, WENDY ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 08/10/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY LUCAS VARGAS, ELISEO

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/01/2003

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR MCREYNOLDS, OTIS KENNY

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 06/10/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT MEREDITH, KENNETH RAY

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/27/1987

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MITCHELL, ZACHARY SHANE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 06/02/2002

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MORGAN, BRANDON LEE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/08/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE RAMIREZ, MAURICIO CHILEL

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/19/1983

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REESE, RODNEY EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 06/13/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) SEYMOUR, LOGAN DEAN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/04/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DISOBEDIENCE TO OFFICER DIRECTING TRAFFIC SHERARD, CARL DARWIN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/27/1995

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2023

Charge(s):

PTR DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PTR CHILD ENDANGERMENT

PTR INTERFERENCE WITH 911 CALL

PTR PUBLIC INTOXICATION SLAVEN, AUSTIN TYLER CODY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/10/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SPILLERS, DUSTIN LUIS

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/23/1988

Arresting Agency: Other



Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) STEVENS, ALEX JAMES

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 09/08/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION UNDERWOOD, TUCKER AUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/07/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT VASQUEZ-MEJIA, ALVARO

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/18/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

