GDOT Employee Killed While Cutting Tree On Georgia Highway 193

A Georgia Department of Transportation employee was killed early Friday morning while removing a tree brought down by the storm near LaFayette.

Senator Colton Moore said Sean Kornacki had been with the department for 16 years.

He said, "It is with a heavy heart we share this difficult news out of Walker County regarding the tragic passing of Georgia Department of Transportation employee Sean Kornacki.

"Sean served the State of Georgia DOT for 16 years and was killed in the line of duty after working to clear battered roads from yesterday's storms.

"Sean served as the Walker County Highway Maintenance foreman and worked his entire career to keep roads in Northwest Georgia safe and clear. Today we honor Sean’s life and his family during this difficult time.

"Our prayers are with all families who tragically lost loved ones across Georgia due to these storms."

Officials said the tree apparently shifted while he was cutting it, and it landed on his upper body.

It happened on Highway 193.