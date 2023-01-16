Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, January 16, 2023

Here are the mug shots:
AGUILAR, CINTYIA ODALIN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/09/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BREWER, MONTASIA DARLENE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/17/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
COMMEE, JUSTIN OBRYAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/07/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CRAYTON, DAYLE LEMOINE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/11/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CUX-RUZ, MARIO ROLANDO
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/16/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, CONTRAVIS DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/24/2004
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY FORFEITURE CAPIAS
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT FORFEITURE CAPIAS
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF FORFEITURE CAPIAS
DIAZ CASTRO, JORGE LUIS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/12/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ELLIS, CHARITY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/22/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HAMILTON, TREVIN RAY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/26/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS
JOHNSON, DEANGELO D
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/07/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
JONES, LEBRON TYSON
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 01/24/1961
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • SEXUAL BATTERY
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
KRESSER, JOHN GILBERT
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 02/21/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
MARTINEZ-SANTANA, JUAN CARLOS
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/03/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
MOORE, KELVIN DESMOND
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/04/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PITMON, NAURICE ANTWON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/02/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
QUEEN, SKYLAR DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/19/1996
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RAMIREZ, LEOBARDO
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/02/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
ROBERTS, ZOE CELESTE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/27/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SMITH, ZECHARIAH LEMONTE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/28/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
STRICKLAND, ROGER G
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/07/2003
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
THOMAS, TOMMY LEE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/30/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
WILLIAMS, WENDY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/09/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WILSON, SHAWNELLE DEMETRIA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/07/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOODS, JAKEL M
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/22/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT

 

