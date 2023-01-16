Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AGUILAR, CINTYIA ODALIN

727 SHELL ROAD DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BREWER, MONTASIA DARLENE

6310 JOCELYN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



COMMEE, JUSTIN OBRYAN

6603 HILTON DR EAST RIDGE, 374124215

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



CRAYTON, DAYLE LEMOINE

3231 6TH AVE CHATANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVIS, CONTRAVIS DEWAYNE

3220 GLEASON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374121326

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY FORFEITURE CAPIAS

DOMESTIC ASSAULT FORFEITURE CAPIAS

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF FORFEITURE CAPIAS



DIAZ CASTRO, JORGE LUIS

727 SHELL ROAD DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



DOWNER, SEAN TOM

1020 WEST 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



ELLIS, CHARITY MARIE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



FERGUSON, GLEN MARLIN

197 DURHAM STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED



GREEN, KADERIOUS

600 EAST 52ND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374102005

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS



HAMILTON, TREVIN RAY

113 GOODSON AVE APT 14 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS



HARRIS, RONALD DEWAYNE

7954 BORK MEMORIAL DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

STALKING



HERNANDEZ, JUAN S

11026 BLAIR RD APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS.

Here are the mug shots:

AGUILAR, CINTYIA ODALIN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/09/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BREWER, MONTASIA DARLENE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/17/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE COMMEE, JUSTIN OBRYAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/07/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2023

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE CRAYTON, DAYLE LEMOINE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 10/11/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CUX-RUZ, MARIO ROLANDO

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/16/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, CONTRAVIS DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 04/24/2004

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY FORFEITURE CAPIAS

DOMESTIC ASSAULT FORFEITURE CAPIAS

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF FORFEITURE CAPIAS DIAZ CASTRO, JORGE LUIS

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/12/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION ELLIS, CHARITY MARIE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/22/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HAMILTON, TREVIN RAY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/26/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS JOHNSON, DEANGELO D

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 06/07/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING JONES, LEBRON TYSON

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 01/24/1961

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SEXUAL BATTERY

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS KRESSER, JOHN GILBERT

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 02/21/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2023

Charge(s):

LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE MARTINEZ-SANTANA, JUAN CARLOS

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/03/1991

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS DRIVING MOORE, KELVIN DESMOND

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 10/04/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PITMON, NAURICE ANTWON

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 02/02/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION QUEEN, SKYLAR DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/19/1996

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2023

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE RAMIREZ, LEOBARDO

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/02/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR ROBERTS, ZOE CELESTE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/27/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SMITH, ZECHARIAH LEMONTE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/28/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION STRICKLAND, ROGER G

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 12/07/2003

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE THOMAS, TOMMY LEE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 08/30/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED WILLIAMS, WENDY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 02/09/1969

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WILSON, SHAWNELLE DEMETRIA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/07/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WOODS, JAKEL M

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 04/22/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEJOHNSON, DEANGELO D4951 LEVANDER ROAD HIXSON, 374112113Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONRECKLESS DRIVINGJONES, LEBRON TYSON604 PARKVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ASSAULTFALSE IMPRISONMENTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFSEXUAL BATTERYINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSKRESSER, JOHN GILBERT1509 EAST 50TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyLICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLELAMBEKE, JACOB ALLEN569 AKINS RD RINGGOLD, 307365249Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2NDLINDSEY, BRANDON EUGENE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyINDECENT EXPOSUREPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMARTINEZ-SANTANA, JUAN CARLOS727 SHELL RD DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERECKLESS DRIVINGMEREDITH, KENNETH RAY1832 TREADWELL ROAD CHATSWORTH, 30705Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MOORE, KELVIN DESMOND3112 ST PAUL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTPITMON, NAURICE ANTWON3530 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101336Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYTRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIREDDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONQUEEN, SKYLAR DANIELLE306 SHERI PLACE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolSPEEDINGFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERAMIREZ, LEOBARDOCHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINORROBERTS, ZOE CELESTE191 LAWMAN LN TUNNEL HILL, 307557871Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESEYMOUR, LOGAN DEAN2833 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDISOBEDIENCE TO OFFICER DIRECTING TRAFFICSMITH, ZECHARIAH LEMONTE2605 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045419Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTEVADING ARRESTDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONSTRICKLAND, ROGER G3811 JUASNDALE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062741Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETHOMAS, TOMMY LEE1813 BARNES CT CHATTANOOGA, 374216540Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDWEBB, JENNIFER REBECCAHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONWHITEHEAD, AMANDA ANRNISE3214 JOCELYN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankRESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCHDISORDERLY CONDUCTASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDERWILLIAMS, WENDY MICHELLE10206 BEAR TRAIL DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWILSON, SHAWNELLE DEMETRIA717 FRICKS LN ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WOMACK, CARSON KENNEDY2624 PADDOCK PARK DR THOMPSON STATION, 371793003Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: UTCMINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOLDISORDERLY CONDUCT911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSWOODS, JAKEL M803 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374112028Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULT