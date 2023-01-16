Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AGUILAR, CINTYIA ODALIN
727 SHELL ROAD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BREWER, MONTASIA DARLENE
6310 JOCELYN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
COMMEE, JUSTIN OBRYAN
6603 HILTON DR EAST RIDGE, 374124215
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CRAYTON, DAYLE LEMOINE
3231 6TH AVE CHATANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, CONTRAVIS DEWAYNE
3220 GLEASON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374121326
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY FORFEITURE CAPIAS
DOMESTIC ASSAULT FORFEITURE CAPIAS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF FORFEITURE CAPIAS
DIAZ CASTRO, JORGE LUIS
727 SHELL ROAD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DOWNER, SEAN TOM
1020 WEST 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ELLIS, CHARITY MARIE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
FERGUSON, GLEN MARLIN
197 DURHAM STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
GREEN, KADERIOUS
600 EAST 52ND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374102005
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
HAMILTON, TREVIN RAY
113 GOODSON AVE APT 14 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS
HARRIS, RONALD DEWAYNE
7954 BORK MEMORIAL DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
STALKING
HERNANDEZ, JUAN S
11026 BLAIR RD APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
JOHNSON, DEANGELO D
4951 LEVANDER ROAD HIXSON, 374112113
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
JONES, LEBRON TYSON
604 PARKVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SEXUAL BATTERY
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
KRESSER, JOHN GILBERT
1509 EAST 50TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
LAMBEKE, JACOB ALLEN
569 AKINS RD RINGGOLD, 307365249
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND
LINDSEY, BRANDON EUGENE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
INDECENT EXPOSURE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MARTINEZ-SANTANA, JUAN CARLOS
727 SHELL RD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
MEREDITH, KENNETH RAY
1832 TREADWELL ROAD CHATSWORTH, 30705
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOORE, KELVIN DESMOND
3112 ST PAUL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PITMON, NAURICE ANTWON
3530 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101336
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
QUEEN, SKYLAR DANIELLE
306 SHERI PLACE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
SPEEDING
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RAMIREZ, LEOBARDO
CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
ROBERTS, ZOE CELESTE
191 LAWMAN LN TUNNEL HILL, 307557871
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SEYMOUR, LOGAN DEAN
2833 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DISOBEDIENCE TO OFFICER DIRECTING TRAFFIC
SMITH, ZECHARIAH LEMONTE
2605 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045419
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
STRICKLAND, ROGER G
3811 JUASNDALE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062741
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
THOMAS, TOMMY LEE
1813 BARNES CT CHATTANOOGA, 374216540
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
WEBB, JENNIFER REBECCA
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WHITEHEAD, AMANDA ANRNISE
3214 JOCELYN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
WILLIAMS, WENDY MICHELLE
10206 BEAR TRAIL DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WILSON, SHAWNELLE DEMETRIA
717 FRICKS LN ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOMACK, CARSON KENNEDY
2624 PADDOCK PARK DR THOMPSON STATION, 371793003
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
WOODS, JAKEL M
803 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374112028
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
