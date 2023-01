Here is the Walker County arrest report for Jan. 9-15:

WILLIAMS JANUARI LAKETHA B/F 44 FELONY OFFICER THOMASON DUI – MULTIPLE, FORGERY

SMITH JEFFERY MONROE W/M 38 HOPKINS RETURN FROM DOCTOR

SILVELS AUSTYN JONMIKEAL B/M 31 FELONY OFFICER WILSON POSS W/INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE MARIJUANA , WARRNAT

CLARK MALENA RENEE B/MF 26 FELONY OFFICER WILSON HINDERING APPREHENSION OF FUGITIVE, HOLD FOR WHITFIELD COUNTY

JENNINGS AMBER ELIZABETH W/F 33 OFFICER SMITH WARRANT

SMITH DONNA LYNN W/F 62 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

TACKETT ASHLEY HOPE W/F 36 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

BROADRICK DAVID LEONARD W/M 34 FELONY OFFICER ELLENBURG POSS OF METH

JONES FACOB JAMES W/M 31 FELONY OFFICER CAMP FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

COKER NATHAN TROY W/M 39 OFFICER HOUSER HOLD FOR CATOOSA COUNTY



PENSON ROBERT WILLIAM W/M 24 MISD OFFICER FERGUSON PROBATION VIOLATION, OBSTRUCTION, SIMPLE BATTERY-FVA

POORE FLOYD FREEMAN W/M 50 FELONY OFFICER MULLIS FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

PELL BILLIE JEAN W/F 47 FELONY OFFICER BROWN FTA

STORY JASON RILEY W/M 17 JUVENILE WARRANT

GRAFT JOSHUA KEITH W/M 38 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

THOMAS JUSTIN LAMAR W/M 32 SELF RETURN FROM FURLOUGH

MONTGOMERY MICHAEL LEBRON B/M 46 MISD OFFICER DOOLEY DRIVING ON REVOKE LICENSE, HEADLIGHT REQ

PERSINGER JAMIE MARIE W/F 47 MISD OFFICER DOOLEY OPEN CONTAINER

WILLIAMS KEVIN OLIVER W/M 21 MISD OFFICER HOUSER DUI – DRUGS

KORHNAK KARRIE LYNN W/F 55 FELONY OFFICER HEGWOOD DUI- DRUGS, POSS. OF SCHEDULE IV

STEELE PHILLIP GORDON W/M 56 FELONY OFFICER GARRISON FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

WATKINS ALDRIC DESHON B/M 35 -- OFFICER AVANS HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

DENNISON KEARA TWYLA MICHELLE W/F 31 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG FTA

HEFNER ZACHARY TYLER W/M 34 FELO NY OFFICER BROWN FORGERY- 3RD DEGREE

ROBB JARED BAKER W/M 34 MISD OFFICER MULLIS THEFT BY SHOPRLIFTING

ROSS JAYLA NAKEL W/F 22 MISD OFFICER COKER FTA- ROSSVILLE

BOWMAN DALTON JEFFERY W/M 20 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

CLEMONS ANDRE BRANDON B/M 30 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING

CORRELL JAMES TAYLOR W/M 25 FELONY OFFICER WILSON POSS. OF SCHEDULE II, POSS. OF METH, POSS. OF SCHEDULE II W/ INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

KINSER SYDNEY PAIGE W/F 25 MISD OFFICER MATTESON DISORDERLY CONDUCT

JONES NATASHA HAZEL W/F 38 MISD OFFICER GUTHRIE THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING

DONAHUE DEBRA ANN W/F 57 FELONY OFFICER AGREDANO EXPLOITATION, WILLFUL DEPRIVATION, NEGLECT, POSS. W/ INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

STRICKLAND MOSTY JO W/F 37 MISD OFFICER BROWN DUI, FTA, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, GIVING FALSE INFORMATION TO OFFICERS

JUVENILE JUVENILE JUVENILE - -- -- OFFICER RUSS --



MOORE ALEX LINDSAY W/M 19 FELONY OFFICER DURHAM DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, POSS. OF ALCHOLIC BEVERAGES BY PERSON UNDER 21, UNLAWFUL POSS. OF FALSE IDENTIFICATION DOCUMENT

MILLICAN AMY ELIZABETH W/F 40 MISD OFFICER AVANS SIMPLE BATTERY

ADAMS BARRY MALONE W/M -- -- OFFICER SUMNER RETURN FROM HEALTH DEPARTMENT

LONG TONY MAURICE B/M 50 -- OFFICER MARTIN RETURN FROM CHI

BENTLEY JORDAN MARCUS B/M 25 FELONY MATTHEWS POSS. OF MARIJUANA W/ INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, POSS. OF A FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON

HARRIS CHRISTOPHER ANTWONE B/M 22 FELONY OFFICER PERRY POSS. OF SCHEDULE II, THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING

SCHOLTZ AARON CARTER W/M 23 FELONY MATTHEWS POSS. OF MARIJUANA W/ INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, TRAFFICKING MARIJUANA

HELTON SKYLOR FRANK W/M 19 FELONY MATTHEWS POSS. OF MARIJUANA W/ INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, TRAFFICKING MARIJUANA

LEIDNER CHARLES WILLIAM W/M 52 MISD OFFICER CAMPBELL DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WATKINS JOSEPH CORNELIUS B/M 24 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI DRUGS, DUI DRUGS CHILD ENDANGERMENT x2, NO HEAD LIGHTS, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

MEELER ADDISON LEE W/M 25 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI-DRUGS, POSS MARIJUANA LESS 1OZ

TRAVILLIAN JOSHUA WILLIAM W/M 34 MISD SELF 72 HOUR HOLD

PHILLIPS JACLYN GRACE W/F 29 MISD OFFICER AVANS FALSE REPORT OF CRIME

GIPSON TIMOTHY ROBERT-HALL W/M 28 MISD OFFICER SIMPSON THEFT BY CONVERSION

SMITH JOSHUA LEBRON B/M 25 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG NO INSURANCE, RECKLESS DRIVING, SUSPENDED LICENSE

HESS JR BILLY RAY W/M FELONY OFFICER YOUNG CONTEMPT OF COURT

IVESTER THOMAS COY W/M 34 MISD OFFICER HEAD PROBATION VIOLATION

BROWN CORY ALAN W/M 29 MISD OFFICER FERGUSON DUI, FTML

CROWDER KELLY BROOKE W/F 29 OFFICER ASH RETURN FROM HOSPITAL

TURLEY BO JAMES W/M 41 OFFICER ASH WEEKENDER

ELLER MICHAEL DAVID W/M 33 MISD OFFICER HEGWOOD FTA

DELANCETT CLARRISSE LYNN W/F 35 FELONY OFFICER SHIPMAN POSSESSION SCHEDULE 4

BULLARD RANDY JOE W/M 52 OFFICER DUNN WARRANT

COFFMAN JOSEPH LEE W/M 30 ---- OFFICER MCGILL WEEKENDER

KING JEFFEREY OWEN W/M 61 FELONY OFFICER FERGUSON BURGLARY 1ST DEGREE

FOX JACOB WILLIAM W/M 24 MISD OFFICER RIGGS BATTERY FVA

