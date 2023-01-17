Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Thieves Say They Will Return Tomorrow To Steal Again; Woman Doesn’t Know About Stolen Motorcycle Her Boyfriend Has

  • Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Police responded to a shoplifting at 480 Greenway View Dr. via a phone call. An employee said four suspects were in the store and had a verbal dispute with one another. She didn’t have an exact amount of merchandise that was stolen, but said it was around $50 of random items. The employee wanted a report of the incident and for the four to be trespassed from the property. Police explained to the woman that in order for police to trespass an individual, they needed to be on scene. The woman told police the suspects told her they would be back tomorrow to steal more stuff. The employee said if they were to come back that she would call the police to have them trespassed.

* * *

A woman on Browntown Road told police someone during the night sheared off the double mailbox and destroyed it. She says looking on the Internet she found that it will cost $1,000 to replace it.

* * *

A woman at apartments on Mountain Creek Road told police a young white male came by the office and asked for the woman’s apartment number and directions saying he had some legal documents. The man then went to outside the woman’s apartment building and sat in a black Jeep for at least a half hour, then left. The man was gone by the time police arrived. The residence was placed on the watch list.

* * *

An officer reported a black Ford pickup truck unoccupied and parked at E. 38th Street and Rossville Boulevard. The business was closed so the officer ran the VIN to the vehicle to verify that it was not stolen. The truck was not stolen.

* * *

An officer saw a black sedan driving north on Rossville Boulevard displaying a Tennessee tag which came back as not on file. The officer initiated emergency traffic lights and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle at E. 41st and Rossville Boulevard. The driver told police he just got the car from his friend. The officer verified the car wasn’t stolen and that the driver had no active warrants for his arrest. He was given a verbal warning.

* * *

Police spoke to two people in a verbal disagreement at the homeless camp at E. 12 Street and Peeples Street. The man and woman were very loud and disturbing the peace in the campsite. The guard wanted the two to leave the property for the remainder of the day, but not be trespassed. The officer saw the man and woman leave.

* * *

A woman on Bailey Avenue told police her tires had been slashed around 7 a.m. She had turned on her car to warm it up, and when she came back out, she found her tires slashed. The woman saw a man walking away down the alley from her residence. She said she didn’t see the man actually vandalize her vehicle. She has had ongoing issues with him. She estimated the damage to the tires to be around $320.

* * *

A woman on E. 38th Street told police she was with her boyfriend and his cousin when the vehicle they were in caught fire in the engine compartment. They stopped and put out the fire and her boyfriend and boyfriend’s cousin took off in the van. The van was located right down the road, abandoned. The woman said she didn’t know they left without her. Located in the van was a stolen motorcycle. The woman said she knew nothing about the motorcycle except that it was in the van before she got in it. She said her boyfriend and his cousin went out while she was at her cousin’s house and came back with the motorcycle.

