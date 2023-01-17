Latest Headlines

  Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

BAKER, LOGAN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/09/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BALDWIN, RONALD L
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/24/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • ALIAS CAPIAS (ORIGINAL CHARGE DRIVING ON REVOKED,
BOSTON, MARTEZ MARIO
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/04/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BRAVO GUILLEN, LUIS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/22/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 3RD
BREWER, CHAD HENRY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/24/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BUTLER, NATASHA COLLEEN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/26/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
COLLIER, ANTONIO LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/18/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRAWFORD, DEMETRIUS MONTREL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/14/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, BAILEY LEANN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/13/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DINSMORE, DAVID BRUCE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/24/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DUNBAR, JEFFERY BLAINE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/15/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FORD, COURTNEY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/23/1990
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JAMES, AMBER
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/24/1999
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JENKINS, LADARREL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/23/1982
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police

Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • HARASSMENT
JOHNSON, ANDRIAN DECARLOS
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/26/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LEDBETTER, MICHAEL SHANE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/04/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
  • UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
  • THEFT OF PROPERT (OVER $10,000)
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
MARTIN, RODNEY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 01/12/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
MCWHIRTER, JOSHUA TEMPERANC
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/27/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
MILIS, VITALIE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/31/1976
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOORE, ANGELA LAVETTE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 02/10/1964
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
NEWTON, CHERYL LYNN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/09/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (GEORGIA)
PATTERSON, QUINNESHIA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/16/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PEAKS, WILLIAM HENRY
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 08/03/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PEREZ PEREZ, JORGE LUIS
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/12/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POE, NATASHA MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/13/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POE, PEYTON LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/01/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
POPE, BRANDON MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/01/1992
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSS.OF, SCHEDULE II
RAY, MIKEYA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/10/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
SHEPPARD, MATTHEW CARL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/12/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
WHITE, RONALD ALAN
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 11/13/1961
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WHITED COFFEY, HOLLY DENISE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/19/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
  • FAILURE TO RENDER AID
  • LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
  • DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WILLIAMSON, BILLY HOUSTON
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/04/1972
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
YOTHER, KAITLYN LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/27/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY


