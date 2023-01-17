Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BREWSTER, THOMAS COLEMAN
4477 COUNTY ROAD 611 VALLEY HEAD, 35989
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COLLIER, ANTONIO LAMAR
119 TIMBER KNOLL DR #63 CHATTANOOGA, 374213765
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRAWFORD, DEMETRIUS MONTREL
3624 SALUDA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061642
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
DINSMORE, DAVID BRUCE
3029 MERRYDALE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DUNBAR, JEFFERY BLAINE
5938 HUNTER ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FINLEY, JOSHUA JAMES
14400 DAYTON PK SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HEFFNER, THOMAS JAMES
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
JENKINS, LADARREL DEWAYNE
5256 USHER DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HARASSMENT
JUAREZ MENDEZ, VIRGILIO
,
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LEAL, ZARINA DARLENE
243 HIGHWATER ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LEDBETTER, MICHAEL SHANE
742121 CHAD ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
THEFT OF PROPERT (OVER $10,000)
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
MATTHEWS, JENNIFER REBECCA
1708 SOUTH HAWTHORNE STREET HIXSON, 37406
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCARY, ELIZABETH MICHELLE
HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY)
MCWHIRTER, JOSHUA TEMPERANC
8923 SERITA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
MOORE, ANGELA LAVETTE
25 S GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
PATTERSON, QUINNESHIA NICOLE
4109 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101632
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PEAKS, WILLIAM HENRY
5604 OLD MISSION RD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RUCKER, ANNETTE NM
31164TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
VELASQUEZ VELASQUEZ, URIAS CONSTANTINO
9302 EAST BRAINARD CHATTANOOGA, 37423
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
Here are the mug shots:
|BAKER, LOGAN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/09/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BALDWIN, RONALD L
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/24/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Charge(s):
- ALIAS CAPIAS (ORIGINAL CHARGE DRIVING ON REVOKED,
|
|BOSTON, MARTEZ MARIO
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/04/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BRAVO GUILLEN, LUIS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/22/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 3RD
|
|BREWER, CHAD HENRY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/24/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BUTLER, NATASHA COLLEEN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/26/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|COLLIER, ANTONIO LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/18/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CRAWFORD, DEMETRIUS MONTREL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/14/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAVIS, BAILEY LEANN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/13/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|DINSMORE, DAVID BRUCE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/24/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DUNBAR, JEFFERY BLAINE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/15/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|FORD, COURTNEY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/23/1990
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JAMES, AMBER
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/24/1999
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|JENKINS, LADARREL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/23/1982
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- HARASSMENT
|
|JOHNSON, ANDRIAN DECARLOS
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/26/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|LEDBETTER, MICHAEL SHANE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/04/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
- UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
- THEFT OF PROPERT (OVER $10,000)
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
|
|MARTIN, RODNEY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 01/12/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|MCWHIRTER, JOSHUA TEMPERANC
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/27/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Charge(s):
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|MILIS, VITALIE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/31/1976
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MOORE, ANGELA LAVETTE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 02/10/1964
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|NEWTON, CHERYL LYNN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/09/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PATTERSON, QUINNESHIA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/16/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|PEAKS, WILLIAM HENRY
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 08/03/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PEREZ PEREZ, JORGE LUIS
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/12/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|POE, NATASHA MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/13/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|POE, PEYTON LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/01/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|POPE, BRANDON MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/01/1992
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|RAY, MIKEYA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/10/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SHEPPARD, MATTHEW CARL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/12/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
|
|WHITE, RONALD ALAN
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 11/13/1961
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WHITED COFFEY, HOLLY DENISE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/19/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
- FAILURE TO RENDER AID
- LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
- DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WILLIAMSON, BILLY HOUSTON
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/04/1972
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|YOTHER, KAITLYN LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/27/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|