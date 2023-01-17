Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

BAKER, LOGAN DAVID

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/09/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BALDWIN, RONALD L

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 08/24/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023

Charge(s):

ALIAS CAPIAS (ORIGINAL CHARGE DRIVING ON REVOKED, BOSTON, MARTEZ MARIO

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/04/1988

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BRAVO GUILLEN, LUIS

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/22/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 3RD BREWER, CHAD HENRY

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 03/24/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BUTLER, NATASHA COLLEEN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 05/26/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) COLLIER, ANTONIO LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 07/18/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CRAWFORD, DEMETRIUS MONTREL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/14/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, BAILEY LEANN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/13/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DINSMORE, DAVID BRUCE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/24/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DUNBAR, JEFFERY BLAINE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/15/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT FORD, COURTNEY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/23/1990

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JAMES, AMBER

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/24/1999

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JENKINS, LADARREL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/23/1982

Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police



Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HARASSMENT JOHNSON, ANDRIAN DECARLOS

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/26/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE LEDBETTER, MICHAEL SHANE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 12/04/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

THEFT OF PROPERT (OVER $10,000)

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE MARTIN, RODNEY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 01/12/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS MCWHIRTER, JOSHUA TEMPERANC

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/27/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023

Charge(s):

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

OPEN CONTAINER LAW MILIS, VITALIE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 08/31/1976

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOORE, ANGELA LAVETTE

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 02/10/1964

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS DRIVING NEWTON, CHERYL LYNN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 12/09/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (GEORGIA) PATTERSON, QUINNESHIA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/16/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PEAKS, WILLIAM HENRY

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 08/03/1966

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PEREZ PEREZ, JORGE LUIS

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/12/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT POE, NATASHA MONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/13/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT POE, PEYTON LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/01/2000

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR POPE, BRANDON MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/01/1992

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023

Charge(s):

POSS.OF, SCHEDULE II RAY, MIKEYA

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/10/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023

Charge(s):

VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW SHEPPARD, MATTHEW CARL

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 12/12/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR) WHITE, RONALD ALAN

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 11/13/1961

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WHITED COFFEY, HOLLY DENISE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/19/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

FAILURE TO RENDER AID

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WILLIAMSON, BILLY HOUSTON

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 11/04/1972

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

YOTHER, KAITLYN LOUISE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/27/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY OF AUTO

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY OF AUTO

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



