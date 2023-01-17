Traffic Stop Results In Arrest For Drug Charges - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

A traffic stop in the 5900 block of Main Street led to the driver’s arrest for possession of methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia, and tampering with evidence. The passenger was also found to have four bond revocation warrants out of Collegedale from original drug charges and arrested.

A parent and two children reported that they had been victims of domestic assault at the hands of the other parent the day prior at their home in the 10200 block of Pleasant View Drive. Warrants were obtained for the other parent and an arrest was made.

A resident reported that they had been the victim of fraud over the internet in the 10200 block of Newton Drive.

A resident of the Hawthorne at the Crest reported a strong odor of marijuana. Officers checked the area but found nothing.

A Collegedale fugitive being held at the county jail was booked on a failure to appear warrant from an original charge of driving on a revoked license.

An officer changed a motorist’s tire in the 9200 block of Lee Highway.

A traffic stop in the 10300 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a revoked license.

K9 Krino alerted officers to the presence of drugs inside a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot, which resulted in the driver being charged with possession of methamphetamines, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, falsifying a drug test, DUI, and violation of implied consent. Due to the driver’s children being home alone, the other parent was called to take custody and a referral to the Department of Children Services was completed.

While conducting routine business checks, a night shift officer located a sliding door that appeared to be broken at Four Corners Mini Storage. Officers checked to see if it was burglary related and found that it was not.