3 Options Given For Improvements To Broad Street

Consultants studying ways to improve Broad Street downtown have come up with three options.

Draft Option A features include:

Much of the walking space is in the center of the street with a shaded path of trees, similar to Las Ramblas in Barcelona.

Both sides of the street will have wider sidewalks, but most activity would take place in the center.

The travel lanes would be right-sized, with the ability to still accommodate deliveries, fire trucks, and larger vehicles.