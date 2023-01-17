City Council Delays For 1 Week Vote On Airport Inn RFP

The City Council is deferring for one week action on a Request for Proposals for upgrading the Airport Inn on Lee Highway for supportive services for the homeless.

Council members spoke by video with Joda Thongnopnua, the mayor's chief of staff, about the project.

Council members wanted some stronger language regarding safeguards that had been promised earlier through the mayor's "contract with the community."

Council members spoke about the need for around the clock security, a fence at the rear, no tent camping and a ban on sex offenders.

Officials said it is projected that the provider will need to spend at least $5.5 million in upgrading the old hotel.

The Council was told that there could be two contracts - one for a developer on the project and another for a separate service provider.

Councilwoman Carol Berz said it is expected that similar homeless supportive facilities will be place elsewhere in the city. She said, "This is going to be the first one, and it needs to be a very good model."

The RFP had been due to come before the Council this Tuesday night, but it will be delayed until next Tuesday night.