Dalton Police Charge 2nd Person In March, 2022 Homicide Of Kenneth Townsend, 62

The Dalton Police Department arrested Kyera Deshae Betton, 21, on charges of murder and aggravated assault on Friday. The charges are related to Ms. Betton’s role in the March, 2022 shooting death of Kenneth Ray Townsend, 62. Gabriel Mekel Adams was arrested last April in the shooting.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of March 31, 2022, at Mr. Townsend’s apartment at 801 Selvidge Street. Police were called to the apartment at 2:51 a.m. with a report of a man shot, and responding officers found Mr. Townsend suffering from gunshot wounds to his arm and chest. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators were able to determine that Adams was the shooter in the case and obtained warrants for his arrest on April 2. After a week-long search, Adams was arrested in Chattanooga on April 7, with assistance from the U.S. Marshal’s Office and the Chattanooga Police Department.

He was charged with two counts of murder (non-family, gun) and one count of aggravated assault (gun).



The investigation of the shooting has continued since that time. Investigators determined that Ms. Betton was present with Adams during the shooting and also afterwards. After investigation and in consultation with the district attorney’s office, investigators last week obtained warrants for Ms. Betton’s arrest on the same charges as Adams’: two counts of murder (non-family, gun) and one count of aggravated assault (gun).

Ms. Betton was arrested without incident on Friday at the Dalton Police Services Center.





