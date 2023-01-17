Latest Headlines

Dalton Police Charge 2nd Person In March, 2022 Homicide Of Kenneth Townsend, 62

  • Tuesday, January 17, 2023

The Dalton Police Department arrested Kyera Deshae Betton, 21, on charges of murder and aggravated assault on Friday. The charges are related to Ms. Betton’s role in the March, 2022 shooting death of Kenneth Ray Townsend, 62. Gabriel Mekel Adams was arrested last April in the shooting.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of March 31, 2022, at Mr. Townsend’s apartment at 801 Selvidge Street. Police were called to the apartment at 2:51 a.m. with a report of a man shot, and responding officers found Mr. Townsend suffering from gunshot wounds to his arm and chest. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators were able to determine that Adams was the shooter in the case and obtained warrants for his arrest on April 2. After a week-long search, Adams was arrested in Chattanooga on April 7, with assistance from the U.S. Marshal’s Office and the Chattanooga Police Department.

He was charged with two counts of murder (non-family, gun) and one count of aggravated assault (gun).

The investigation of the shooting has continued since that time. Investigators determined that Ms. Betton was present with Adams during the shooting and also afterwards. After investigation and in consultation with the district attorney’s office, investigators last week obtained warrants for Ms. Betton’s arrest on the same charges as Adams’: two counts of murder (non-family, gun) and one count of aggravated assault (gun).

Ms. Betton was arrested without incident on Friday at the Dalton Police Services Center.


Latest Headlines
Only 20 Motel Rooms Now Being Provided To Former Budgetel Residents
  • Breaking News
  • 1/17/2023
Council Moving Toward STVR Vote, But Anderson Says Enforcement Far From Ready
Council Moving Toward STVR Vote, But Anderson Says Enforcement Far From Ready
  • Breaking News
  • 1/17/2023
Hamilton County Schools Rolls Out New Staffing Model And Budgeting Plan To Meet Student And School Needs
  • Breaking News
  • 1/17/2023
Police Blotter: Thieves Say They Will Return Tomorrow To Steal Again; Woman Doesn’t Know About Stolen Motorcycle Her Boyfriend Has
  • Breaking News
  • 1/17/2023
State Rep. Dan Howell Elected To Serve As Chairman Of The Fiscal Review Committee
State Rep. Dan Howell Elected To Serve As Chairman Of The Fiscal Review Committee
  • Breaking News
  • 1/17/2023
Man Charged With Assaulting Woman He Offers Food And Lodging To Get Out Of The Cold
Man Charged With Assaulting Woman He Offers Food And Lodging To Get Out Of The Cold
  • Breaking News
  • 1/17/2023
Breaking News
Only 20 Motel Rooms Now Being Provided To Former Budgetel Residents
  • 1/17/2023

City Council members were told Tuesday that just 20 families who were displaced when the Budgetel was shut down in East Ridge are still in paid hotel rooms. That is down from 106 rooms around ... more

Council Moving Toward STVR Vote, But Anderson Says Enforcement Far From Ready
Council Moving Toward STVR Vote, But Anderson Says Enforcement Far From Ready
  • 1/17/2023

City Council members are moving toward a vote on an amended Short Term Vacation Rental ordinance, but Chris Anderson of the mayor's office said city enforcement won't be ready by the time the ... more

Police Blotter: Thieves Say They Will Return Tomorrow To Steal Again; Woman Doesn’t Know About Stolen Motorcycle Her Boyfriend Has
  • 1/17/2023

Police responded to a shoplifting at 480 Greenway View Dr. via a phone call. An employee said four suspects were in the store and had a verbal dispute with one another. She didn’t have an exact ... more

Breaking News
State Rep. Dan Howell Elected To Serve As Chairman Of The Fiscal Review Committee
State Rep. Dan Howell Elected To Serve As Chairman Of The Fiscal Review Committee
  • 1/17/2023
Man Charged With Assaulting Woman He Offers Food And Lodging To Get Out Of The Cold
Man Charged With Assaulting Woman He Offers Food And Lodging To Get Out Of The Cold
  • 1/17/2023
Dalton Police Charge 2nd Person In March, 2022 Homicide Of Kenneth Townsend, 62
  • 1/17/2023
Widening Of I-24 Around Moccasin Bend To Start Next Year; Project Faces "Unique Design Challenges"
Widening Of I-24 Around Moccasin Bend To Start Next Year; Project Faces "Unique Design Challenges"
  • 1/17/2023
3 Options Given For Improvements To Broad Street
  • 1/17/2023
Opinion
MLK: The Radical Dreamer And Fiery Prophet
MLK: The Radical Dreamer And Fiery Prophet
  • 1/16/2023
This Is What A Pro-Life Feminist Looks Like - And Response (3)
  • 1/15/2023
Double Standards - Is It Fair?
  • 1/17/2023
Biden’s Open Border Is Not Compassionate or Humane
  • 1/17/2023
The Week That Was - And Response
  • 1/15/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Talented Lady Vols "Keep It Interesting"
Dan Fleser: Talented Lady Vols "Keep It Interesting"
  • 1/16/2023
Lady Vols Win Streak Goes To 7 After Defeat Of Georgia
  • 1/15/2023
Randy Smith: Celebration At The Waffle House: Why Not
Randy Smith: Celebration At The Waffle House: Why Not
  • 1/16/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 1/31/2023
PHOTOS: Along The Sidelines At Lady Vols/Georgia
  • 1/17/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Pete Cooper Humbled To Receive Kiwanis Distinguished Service Award
John Shearer: Pete Cooper Humbled To Receive Kiwanis Distinguished Service Award
  • 1/17/2023
Abiding In The Moment Is New Exhibit At Townsend Atelier
Abiding In The Moment Is New Exhibit At Townsend Atelier
  • 1/17/2023
Jerry Summers: Humor From The Past
Jerry Summers: Humor From The Past
  • 1/16/2023
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 1/17/2023
State President Of Democratic Women To Address Local Chapter Jan. 26
State President Of Democratic Women To Address Local Chapter Jan. 26
  • 1/16/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Bach Choir And Orchestra Has Season Opener Concert Sunday
Chattanooga Bach Choir And Orchestra Has Season Opener Concert Sunday
  • 1/17/2023
Barnett & Company Masterworks Concert Is Tchaikovsky Symphony 5 Jan. 19
  • 1/13/2023
Best Of Grizzard: Education
Best Of Grizzard: Education
  • 1/17/2023
Best Of Grizzard: Jaycees
Best Of Grizzard: Jaycees
  • 1/13/2023
Lookout Wild Film Festival Gets Underway With Topics Ranging From Bats And Longhorn Sheep To Rural India Skatepark
  • 1/13/2023
Opinion
MLK: The Radical Dreamer And Fiery Prophet
MLK: The Radical Dreamer And Fiery Prophet
  • 1/16/2023
This Is What A Pro-Life Feminist Looks Like - And Response (3)
  • 1/15/2023
Double Standards - Is It Fair?
  • 1/17/2023
Dining
7 Brew Brings First Drive-Thru Coffee Location To Hixson
  • 1/7/2023
George's Hamburgers Were The Best
George's Hamburgers Were The Best
  • 1/6/2023
Fountainhead Taproom Adds Restaurant
Fountainhead Taproom Adds Restaurant
  • 1/5/2023
Business
Dwight Richardson Recognized As Robert W. Varnell Jr. Leadership Award Winner
Dwight Richardson Recognized As Robert W. Varnell Jr. Leadership Award Winner
  • 1/17/2023
Roger Pickett Selected As M.C. Headrick Free Enterprise Award Winner
Roger Pickett Selected As M.C. Headrick Free Enterprise Award Winner
  • 1/17/2023
Commissioner Jeff Eversole To Host Town Hall On Jan. 26
  • 1/17/2023
Real Estate
City Expected To Remove Clause That Says Duplexes Lose R-2 Status If Power Is Off 100 Days
  • 1/17/2023
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga Announces Groundbreaking For 1st-Ever United Way Home
  • 1/17/2023
Lookout Home With Almost 9 Acres, Over 6,300 Square Feet Sells For $3,680,000
Lookout Home With Almost 9 Acres, Over 6,300 Square Feet Sells For $3,680,000
  • 1/14/2023
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
New UTC Program Designed To IGNITE Workplace Skills
New UTC Program Designed To IGNITE Workplace Skills
  • 1/17/2023
Author Anthony Ray Hinton Spoke To Mccallie Students Ahead Of MLK Day
Author Anthony Ray Hinton Spoke To Mccallie Students Ahead Of MLK Day
  • 1/16/2023
Baylor Entry Wins NASA's TechRise Student Challenge
  • 1/16/2023
Living Well
Erlanger Foundation Board Announces 3 New Members
  • 1/17/2023
East Ridge Residence Announces Logan Manning As Community Relations Director
East Ridge Residence Announces Logan Manning As Community Relations Director
  • 1/17/2023
Morning Pointe Foundation Webinar To Address Aging And Dementia
Morning Pointe Foundation Webinar To Address Aging And Dementia
  • 1/16/2023
Memories
Soddy, Daisy & Montlake Historical Association Hosts Annual History Fair Jan. 21
Soddy, Daisy & Montlake Historical Association Hosts Annual History Fair Jan. 21
  • 1/17/2023
We Learned A Lot From Miss Raye Spinks At The Colville Street School
  • 1/13/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Bobby Wood
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Bobby Wood
  • 1/12/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Otis
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Otis
  • 1/17/2023
TFWC Concludes First 2023 Meeting In Dyersburg
  • 1/13/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Idaho
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Idaho
  • 1/13/2023
Travel
Serengeti 3D Comes To IMAX Friday
  • 1/10/2023
Springtime In Yosemite – A Wonderful Time To Discover The Park
  • 1/3/2023
John Shearer: A Basketball Travel Trip
  • 12/23/2022
Church
Support Group "Forward" For Those Who Have Lost A Spouse Begins Feb. 11
  • 1/17/2023
Bob Tamasy: Truly, Truly, I Say To You - The Bible Is True
Bob Tamasy: Truly, Truly, I Say To You - The Bible Is True
  • 1/16/2023
Former Chattanoogan Robin Hood's New Book Is On Diocese Of Nashville
Former Chattanoogan Robin Hood's New Book Is On Diocese Of Nashville
  • 1/12/2023
Obituaries
Patricia McCollister Niswonger
  • 1/17/2023
Margaret “Peg” Lindsay Bookout
Margaret “Peg” Lindsay Bookout
  • 1/17/2023
Charles Gravitt
Charles Gravitt
  • 1/17/2023
Area Obituaries
Elkins, Clifford Ronald (Decatur)
  • 1/17/2023
Stanley, Richard Bryann (Jasper)
Stanley, Richard Bryann (Jasper)
  • 1/17/2023
Layne, Bessie L. (Jasper)
Layne, Bessie L. (Jasper)
  • 1/17/2023