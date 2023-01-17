State Rep. Dan Howell Elected To Serve As Chairman Of The Fiscal Review Committee

State Rep. Dan Howell has been elected to serve as chairman of the Fiscal Review Committee.The function of this committee is to conduct a continuing review of items such as revenue collections, budget requests, the recommended executive budget, appropriations, work programs, allotments, reserves, impoundments, the state debt, as well as the condition of various state funds.Additionally, Fiscal Review is responsible for preparing fiscal notes for all general bills and resolutions introduced in the General Assembly that have a financial impact on state or local government.Members also review all audits prepared by the Comptroller of the Treasury and conduct public hearings on significant repeat audit findings.“I am honored to be chosen by my colleagues to serve as chairman on the Fiscal Review Committee,” Sep. Howell said. “This committee plays a vital role in the financial stability of our state, and I look forward to being part of this important process.”Rep. Howell represents House District 22, which includes Meigs, Polk and part of Bradley counties. He also serves as chairman of the Transportation Committee and is a member of the Calendar & Rules Committee, Criminal Justice committees and the Transportation Subcommittee.