Only 20 Motel Rooms Now Being Provided To Former Budgetel Residents

City Council members were told Tuesday that just 20 families who were displaced when the Budgetel was shut down in East Ridge are still in paid hotel rooms.

That is down from 106 rooms around Christmas.

The City Council earlier voted to provide up to $50,000 toward the rooms, and the County Commission followed suit.

Mackenzie Kelly, director of Community Engagement at the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition, said many of the former Budgetel residents found housing in Lookout Valley after being assigned hotel rooms there.

Of the final 20 families in the rooms, she said the Homeless Coalition "is allowing them to stay on a little bit longer."

She said there are 33 adults and 20 children in those 20 rooms.

Ms. Kelly said the Coalition earlier helped find residences for 24 Budgetel families including 41 adults, 32 children and 15 pets.

The Budgetel was shut down after District Attorney Coty Wamp found it to be a public nuisance. The owner is working to try to get it reopened.