City Delays Action For A Month On Proposed Election Change

The City Council has delayed action for a month on a proposed election change that would end the practice of having a separate city election.

Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod said the city could save money that could be used for other dire needs by having the vote at the same time as the county and others.

She proposed that this start in 2028. Winners of the city election in 2025 would have a term that would not go the normal four years.

Councilwoman Coonrod said city turnout has been low under the current practice - except when there recently were multiple mayor contenders, including several black candidates.

She said, "Folks are tired of not just blacks not coming out, but all types not coming out."

And, she said, city voters would have the ultimatum sayso through a referendum.

The measure would also - for the first time - establish term limits for City Council members. It would also allow the mayor to serve four four-year terms instead of the current two four-year terms.

The maximum for City Council members would be four four-year terms.

There would also be staggered City Council terms.

Chairman Darrin Ledford said the measure had "incredible consequences" and he wanted to delve into it more. He said it would be "a monumental change in how we conduct our elections."

Councilman Isiah Hester said he wanted to get feedback from constituents.

Councilwoman Coonrod said the council had had the ordinance "for over two months. It would less time than we had to redistrict the city." But she agreed to the delay.

Councilman Chip Henderson had problems with the staggered terms.

Councilwoman Jenny Hill reiterated her opposition to putting the city's non-partisan election in with highly charged "R and D" elections that she said focus on "political blather" rather than issues.

She said the cost was not high in comparison to the overall city budget.