Fire Damages Home In Red Bank Tuesday Evening

A home in Red Bank was damaged by fire Tuesday evening.

A renter called 911 at 6:11 p.m., reporting his house was on fire. The Red Bank Fire Department responded to 150 Goodson Ave. The First engine arrived on the scene reporting 25% of the house was fully involved.

Once firefighters confirmed everyone was out of the house, they conducted an interior attack and found fire in the kitchen and living room area. Firefighters contained the fire within minutes and kept the fire from spreading throughout the rest of the home.

One dog was rescued from the house; however, one cat did not survive, and another cat is still missing. No injuries were reported, but HCEMS was on the scene for any potential injuries for firefighters.

The Red Bank Fire Department requested a mutual aid response for additional fire support. The Chattanooga Fire Department and Signal Mountain Fire Department responded to the scene and Dallas Bay VFD stood by at Red Bank fire station for any additional emergency calls.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation. Red Bank fire officials report 30% of the home has fire damage.



The American Red Cross was called to assist two adults with their emergency needs.