Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|ADAMS, JOSEPH LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/08/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|APPLING-STEWART, SHONDRICK CHRISTIAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/07/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|BISHOP, EDGAR DORMAN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 03/27/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|BRACKETT, ROBIN K
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 07/11/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|CURTIS, TRAVIS DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 11/11/1973
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAY, LOGAN ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/14/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GILBRIDE, JONATHAN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/06/1989
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|GLADDEN, LARISSA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/28/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JACKSON, OSCAR LEE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 05/28/1968
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023
Charge(s):
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|JONES, MICHAEL ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/11/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LAWERY, KARMON NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/20/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MASHBURN, DANIEL JEFFREY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/15/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|MCGRAW, EMERALD
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/26/2004
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|MCKELDIN, ANASIA RAJA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/30/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT WITH INJURY
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|NIZNICK, JAMES EDMOND
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 01/14/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- EVADING ARREST
- DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|POST, DEBRA ANN
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 05/29/1962
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
|
|RAINES, GARY LEE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/21/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|RENDER, WILEY PEEDY
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/07/2003
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|SAXTON DUPREE, VINCENT WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 04/12/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|SMITH, PHINICA RANEN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 02/22/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 2500
|
|TARPLEY, EARLY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/29/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (ALIAS CAPIAS)
|
|THIES, ELIZABETH NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/31/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|VALDIVIESO, GABRIELA VERONICA
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/26/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|WILLIAMS, CASEY RYAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/03/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|WOODS, JOHN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 12/31/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|YOUNG, ELIZABETH ANN
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 04/28/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023
Charge(s):
|