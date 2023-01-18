Latest Headlines

  • Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, JOSEPH LEBRON 
708 WEST HENDERSON CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

APPLING-STEWART, SHONDRICK CHRISTIAN 
4002 LARA LN APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

BISHOP, EDGAR DORMAN 
30 BUTTER DAIRY RD.

SUMMERVILLE, 30747 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BRACKETT, ROBIN K 
8411 PRIMROSE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BUTLER, NATASHA COLLEEN 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CURTIS, TRAVIS DANIEL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37212 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAY, LOGAN ELIZABETH 
3309 CAHABA HEIGHTS ROAD VESTAVIA, 35243 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DOVER, TIFFANY MARIE 
7625 MAHAN GAP RD OOLTEWAH, 373639656 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FORD, COURTNEY MICHELLE 
6334 CHAMPION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GILBRIDE, JONATHAN ANDREW 
7513 S DENT RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

GLADDEN, LARISSA MICHELLE 
2229 E 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER 1,000

JACKSON, OSCAR LEE 
4521 REDLANDS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

JONES, MICHAEL ALLEN 
7754 NAUTICAL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

LAWERY, KARMON NICOLE 
1811 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

MASHBURN, DANIEL JEFFREY 
930 DOUGLAS HEIGHTS APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37430 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

MCGLAMERY, COLLEN LEE 
4904 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

MCGRAW, EMERALD 
203 VALLEY VIEW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MCKELDIN, ANASIA RAJA 
1704 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT WITH INJURY
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

NEWTON, CHERYL LYNN 
1410 DOGWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (GEORGIA)

NIZNICK, JAMES EDMOND 
HOMELESS CROSSVILLE, 385551141 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

PEREZ PEREZ, JORGE LUIS 
1811 E 12TH ST APT 10 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POE, NATASHA MONIQUE 
2307 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063962 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POST, DEBRA ANN 
16 PHAROH PL ST ELMO, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

RAINES, GARY LEE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

RAY, MIKEYA 
1210 SYPHERS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW

RENDER, WILEY PEEDY 
723 SPORTSMAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

SAXTON DUPREE, VINCENT WAYNE 
3234 COGSWELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

SMITH, PHINICA RANEN 
513 JORDAN CIRCLE SOUTH PITTSBURGH, 37380 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 2500

TARPLEY, EARLY 
601 WASHINGTON STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (ALIAS CAPIAS)

THIES, ELIZABETH NICOLE 
14217 BLUFF VIEW DRIVE BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VALDIVIESO, GABRIELA VERONICA 
5601 E ORANGETHORPE AVENUE F201 ANAHEIM, 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WHITED COFFEY, HOLLY DENISE 
1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD # X192 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WILLIAMS, CASEY RYAN 
109 BIRDS MILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WOODS, JOHN MICHAEL 
3410 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061418 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

YOUNG, ELIZABETH ANN 
3604 WELDON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER 1,000

Here are the mug shots:
ADAMS, JOSEPH LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/08/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
APPLING-STEWART, SHONDRICK CHRISTIAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/07/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
BISHOP, EDGAR DORMAN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 03/27/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BRACKETT, ROBIN K
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 07/11/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CURTIS, TRAVIS DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 11/11/1973
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAY, LOGAN ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/14/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GILBRIDE, JONATHAN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/06/1989
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
GLADDEN, LARISSA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/28/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER 1,000
JACKSON, OSCAR LEE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 05/28/1968
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
JONES, MICHAEL ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/11/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
LAWERY, KARMON NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/20/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
MASHBURN, DANIEL JEFFREY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/15/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
MCGRAW, EMERALD
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/26/2004
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MCKELDIN, ANASIA RAJA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/30/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT WITH INJURY
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
NIZNICK, JAMES EDMOND
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 01/14/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POST, DEBRA ANN
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 05/29/1962
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
RAINES, GARY LEE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/21/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
RENDER, WILEY PEEDY
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/07/2003
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
SAXTON DUPREE, VINCENT WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 04/12/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
SMITH, PHINICA RANEN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 02/22/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 2500
TARPLEY, EARLY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/29/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (ALIAS CAPIAS)
THIES, ELIZABETH NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/31/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VALDIVIESO, GABRIELA VERONICA
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/26/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WILLIAMS, CASEY RYAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/03/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WOODS, JOHN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 12/31/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
YOUNG, ELIZABETH ANN
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 04/28/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER 1,000


