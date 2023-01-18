Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, JOSEPH LEBRON

708 WEST HENDERSON CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



APPLING-STEWART, SHONDRICK CHRISTIAN

4002 LARA LN APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



BISHOP, EDGAR DORMAN

30 BUTTER DAIRY RD.

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, JOSEPH LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/08/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

APPLING-STEWART, SHONDRICK CHRISTIAN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/07/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT BISHOP, EDGAR DORMAN

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 03/27/1966

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BRACKETT, ROBIN K

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 07/11/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING CURTIS, TRAVIS DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 11/11/1973

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAY, LOGAN ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/14/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GILBRIDE, JONATHAN ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/06/1989

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE GLADDEN, LARISSA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/28/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER 1,000 JACKSON, OSCAR LEE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 05/28/1968

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023

Charge(s):

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE JONES, MICHAEL ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/11/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT LAWERY, KARMON NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/20/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT MASHBURN, DANIEL JEFFREY

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/15/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS MCGRAW, EMERALD

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 01/26/2004

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT MCKELDIN, ANASIA RAJA

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 04/30/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT WITH INJURY

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE NIZNICK, JAMES EDMOND

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 01/14/1965

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) POST, DEBRA ANN

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 05/29/1962

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER RAINES, GARY LEE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/21/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) RENDER, WILEY PEEDY

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 04/07/2003

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS SAXTON DUPREE, VINCENT WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 04/12/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR SMITH, PHINICA RANEN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 02/22/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 2500

TARPLEY, EARLY

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/29/1988

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (ALIAS CAPIAS) THIES, ELIZABETH NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/31/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VALDIVIESO, GABRIELA VERONICA

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 08/26/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE WILLIAMS, CASEY RYAN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/03/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00

THEFT OF PROPERTY WOODS, JOHN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 12/31/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF YOUNG, ELIZABETH ANN

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 04/28/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER 1,000

SUMMERVILLE, 30747Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEBRACKETT, ROBIN K8411 PRIMROSE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCTCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGBUTLER, NATASHA COLLEEN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)CURTIS, TRAVIS DANIELHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37212Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DAY, LOGAN ELIZABETH3309 CAHABA HEIGHTS ROAD VESTAVIA, 35243Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DOVER, TIFFANY MARIE7625 MAHAN GAP RD OOLTEWAH, 373639656Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEFORD, COURTNEY MICHELLE6334 CHAMPION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GILBRIDE, JONATHAN ANDREW7513 S DENT RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREGLADDEN, LARISSA MICHELLE2229 E 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER 1,000JACKSON, OSCAR LEE4521 REDLANDS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolOPEN CONTAINER LAWLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEJONES, MICHAEL ALLEN7754 NAUTICAL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTLAWERY, KARMON NICOLE1811 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTMASHBURN, DANIEL JEFFREY930 DOUGLAS HEIGHTS APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37430Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSMCGLAMERY, COLLEN LEE4904 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)MCGRAW, EMERALD203 VALLEY VIEW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTMCKELDIN, ANASIA RAJA1704 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDLEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT WITH INJURYNO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSENEWTON, CHERYL LYNN1410 DOGWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (GEORGIA)NIZNICK, JAMES EDMONDHOMELESS CROSSVILLE, 385551141Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEEVADING ARRESTDRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)PEREZ PEREZ, JORGE LUIS1811 E 12TH ST APT 10 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTPOE, NATASHA MONIQUE2307 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063962Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTPOST, DEBRA ANN16 PHAROH PL ST ELMO, 37409Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDERRAINES, GARY LEEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)RAY, MIKEYA1210 SYPHERS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAWRENDER, WILEY PEEDY723 SPORTSMAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37341Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDISORDERLY CONDUCTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSSAXTON DUPREE, VINCENT WAYNE3234 COGSWELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORSMITH, PHINICA RANEN513 JORDAN CIRCLE SOUTH PITTSBURGH, 37380Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 2500TARPLEY, EARLY601 WASHINGTON STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (ALIAS CAPIAS)THIES, ELIZABETH NICOLE14217 BLUFF VIEW DRIVE BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)VALDIVIESO, GABRIELA VERONICA5601 E ORANGETHORPE AVENUE F201 ANAHEIM,Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEWHITED COFFEY, HOLLY DENISE1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD # X192 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICEFAILURE TO RENDER AIDLEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTDUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWILLIAMS, CASEY RYAN109 BIRDS MILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00THEFT OF PROPERTYWOODS, JOHN MICHAEL3410 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061418Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFYOUNG, ELIZABETH ANN3604 WELDON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER 1,000



