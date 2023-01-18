Rhea County Commission Votes Against Live Streaming Its Meetings

Commissioner Mark Cashman
The Rhea County Commission has voted down a proposal to start live streaming their meetings.
Commissioner Mark Cashman, who has been a proponent of live streaming the meetings even during his campaign for the 9th District seat, made the motion to start the live streaming with a second by Billy Thedford.
After the motion was made, Commissioner Emily Fugate, who served on the committee to study the live streaming proposal along with Commissioners Thedford and Cashman, said that she really would like some more information on the matter.
Commissioner Cashman said, “I was approached by a constituent and asked what I thought about live streaming the commission meetings. I feel today as I feel then. I absolutely believe transparency is what citizens of our county deserve and expect. It was mentioned during the same conversation that the current county commission had just approved internet expansion throughout the entire county. What an opportunity this would be for the citizens to utilize this expansion of internet services to live stream their government in action."
Commissioner Cashman went on to say that he had talked with representatives of surrounding counties that utilized the live streaming. “They did not hesitate in a response as it related to live streaming. It was all about transparency, transparency, transparency.”
He added that Adam Lewis, chief of staff to the mayor of Bradley County, told him there was a tremendous reduction in open record requests and that the reduction was a direct result of their live streaming.
“The time has come to move forward with live streaming of this body performing the peoples work as it would be in the best interest of our citizens,” concluded Commissioner Cashman.
In her discussion of the matter Commissioner Emmaly Fisher said, "It would be a good idea to get information of how many people will actually be watching this before we start it. We need to contact two or three other counties to see their usage statistics. I would like to get as much information as possible on this before I vote on it.”
Chairman Jim Reed called for a vote on the question. Commissioners Cashman, Phillip Dunn and Thedford voted for the measure with Commissioners Tommy Ballard, Jim Reed, Leo Stephenson and Nick Welch voting no. Both commissioners Fisher and Sandy Francisco passed on the vote.
Commissioner Francisco added comment with her passing, “I really would like to see more information along the lines of cost and the usage of the live streaming.”
Commission Chairman Jim Reed told the audience that the motion failed.
Commissioners passed a resolution to declare the Rhea County Justice Center Jail a Workhouse. This will make the Justice Center able to get a larger benefit from the state for housing convicted state prisoners.
Commissioner Jim Reed