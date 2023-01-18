Rhea County Commission Votes Against Live Streaming Its Meetings

Commissioner Mark Cashman, who has been a proponent of live streaming the meetings even during his campaign for the 9th District seat, made the motion to start the live streaming with a second by Billy Thedford.

After the motion was made, Commissioner Emily Fugate, who served on the committee to study the live streaming proposal along with Commissioners Thedford and Cashman, said that she really would like some more information on the matter.



Commissioner Cashman said, “I was approached by a constituent and asked what I thought about live streaming the commission meetings. I feel today as I feel then. I absolutely believe transparency is what citizens of our county deserve and expect. It was mentioned during the same conversation that the current county commission had just approved internet expansion throughout the entire county. What an opportunity this would be for the citizens to utilize this expansion of internet services to live stream their government in action."



Commissioner Cashman went on to say that he had talked with representatives of surrounding counties that utilized the live streaming. “They did not hesitate in a response as it related to live streaming. It was all about transparency, transparency, transparency.”