Police Say Man Rolling Dice Was Robbed By Man Who Heard He Had Money

  • Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Corey Ja-Michael Morgan
Corey Ja-Michael Morgan
Police said a 22-year-old Chattanoogan man robbed a man at gunpoint after finding out he had money on him when he was "rolling dice."

Corey J. Morgan, of 4420 Fagan St., Apt. B, was arrested for aggravated robbery.

On Oct. 25 at 4 p.m., officers were notified of a robbery that occurred on Dorris Street. The victim told police he arrived home around 3:40 p.m. from getting food at the Wendy's on Broad Street. He said when he passed Dorris Street, he observed a white Nissan SUV parked near the stop sign.
He said when he got home, a person got out of the passenger side of the vehicle and ran across the street toward him. The person was wearing a ski mask and, when he was about 10 feet from him, he pulled out a black semi-automatic pistol, pointed the gun at him and said, "-----, where's the money?"

He said the man then patted him down and found his money in the pocket of his pants. He said the man took $3,600-$3,800 from him and ran north on Dorris Street. He said the white Nissan went north on Fagan Street toward E. 36th Street. A short time later, the vehicle came south on Seminary Street before going west on E. 37th Street.

The victim said he followed the vehicle onto Calhoun Avenue, then east on E. 36th Street. The vehicle then crossed over Rossville Boulevard and went north on Clio Avenue. The victim said he lost the vehicle shortly after that near 4th Avenue, and returned to the scene to speak with police.

He described the man who robbed him as a black male in his 20s wearing a black ski mask, about six feet tall, of skinny build and armed with a black handgun.

He told police earlier that day he was at a house on Fagan Street rolling dice. He said a man he knows as "Trevor" was there. He said after "Trevor" noticed he had money on him, he left abruptly. He said the vehicle that was involved in the robbery was also at the house on Fagan Street earlier that day. He asked around and found out the name of the person going as "Trevor." Police showed him a photo of that man and he said it was the man he knew as "Trevor," and also the man he knows to drive a white Nissan SUV with damage to the passenger door.

Police viewed surveillance at 3700 Seminary St. and observed a white Nissan Pathfinder with tinted windows drive south on Seminary Street at 3:44 p.m. That is the same time the victim called police and said he saw the suspect vehicle leaving Seminary Street, which coincided with the video police were seeing. Police saw further video showing the same vehicle parking at the church in that area around 3 p.m. The video showed damage to the passenger door of the vehicle.

After days of investigation, it was discovered that Morgan, who goes by the name of "Dub Borey," was the man who held the victim at gunpoint and robbed him. Morgan and "Trevor" had talked several times on the phone the day of the robbery between the time the victim saw "Trevor" on Fagan Street and the time of the robbery. The victim identified Morgan as the man who robbed him.
