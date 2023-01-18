Woman, 27, Arrested For Car Break-Ins At 2 Downtown Garages

A 27-year-old Chattanooga woman has been charged in vehicle break-ins at two downtown garages.

Kaitlyn Shelton (Yother), who gave her address as 727 E. 11th St. (Community Kitchen now known as Chatt Foundation), was charged with burglary, theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police said on Jan. 28 four cars were entered that were at the garage at 1409 Market St.

Then on Jan. 1, just down the street at 1100 Carter St., three cars were entered.

Police said none of the cars had forced entry and there was no damage.

It was found that Ms. Shelton had pawned a Blink outdoor camera system that had been bought as a present. It was pawned at Cash America Pawn on E. 23rd Street the morning of the break-ins at the Market Street garage.

A Canon camera taken from a car at the 1100 Carter St. garage was pawned by Ms. Shelton at EZ Pawn on Lee Highway the morning after that theft.

The items were returned to the owners.