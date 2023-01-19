Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ACUFF, WILLIAM JEREMY
118 GENERAL BUSHROD JOHNSON AVE #210 CHICKAMUAGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BENN, DEVON JAKOBE
2810 15TH AVE APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BERNABE BERNABE, CANDELARIA
,
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
BLACK, DAVID HEZEKIAN
7477 COMMONS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374212357
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BONNER, EDDIE JOE
723 E 48TH STREE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BONNER, JERRY LEE
723 E 48TH ST, APT UNIT 55 CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
BOYD, JAMIUS MAURQUIS
302 DUNLAP AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
CARTER, WILLIAM LAVAN
3427 VINEWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CASSELL, DANIEL R
8630 GLENAIRE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WHILE IN THE COMMISSION OF
CHAMPION, GREGORY ANDREW
9239 EVENING SHADOW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
SPEEDING
CHAPPLE, BARBARA ANN
2115 WINDSOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064145
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
CLINTON, EVAN WADE
4248 KENTON DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
COOPER, ASHLEY
3683 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
COX, JENNIFER LYNN
1089 BANCROFT RD MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DEWS, LADARRIUS M
3127 DEE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
EDWARDS, JUSTIN DANIEL
185 FAIRBURN ROAD SW UNIT 4 ATLANTA, 30331
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
EGGEMEYER, JAMES DANIEL
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FILLMAN, JOSEPH ERIC
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY- OVER 10,000
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
RECKLESS BURNING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FINK, REBECCA BLACKMON
6214 MELTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FLEMISTER, ROBERTA L
4105 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
FRAZIER, JOHN RANDALL
5907 RAINBOW SPRINGS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
GARCIA, EDUARLIN DANIEL
13655 GRAGSTON CIRCLE #655 TAMPA, 33613
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GARMANY, DENNIS LEE
195 DOGWOOD LANE SPRING CITY, 37381
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
GRIGGS, DEANTE LASHAWN
278 HORACE SMITH RD WHITWELL, 373977815
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)
HAMILL, BRIAN EDWARD
9311 BILL READ ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOMNICK, RODERICK MICHAEL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374062616
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
MANG, CUONG KIM
7584 PFIZER DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
FIREARM USE IN ASSOCIATION WITH DANGEROUS FELONIES
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
KIDNAPPING
MASSENGALE, JAMES DAVID
7836 PARKSHORE CIR HIXSON, 373431845
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MATEO, JOSE PEDRO
1618 HOWETURN CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MCNABB, BAILEY ANDREW
921 WEST ELMWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
ODOM, JUSTIN KEON
2709 CITICO AVEAPT X4 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
PARSONS, SAVANNAH CAROLINE
8430 EAST BRAINARD RD CHATTANOOGA, 30742
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO APPEAR
PEREZ FELIPE, MONICA LUCIANA
1612 PRIGMORE RD APT B EAST RIDGE, 37341
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SEXTON, KELLY WAYNE
3201 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
SHAW, LINDSEY MARIE
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS BURNING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SHUTTERS, PAMELA B
2007 ROLLING BROOK DRIV CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SLEDGE, TRAVIS ATWAIN
1018 BRYNEWOOD TER HIXSON, 37415
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ILLEGAL PARKING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STEVENTON, MEGAN G
824 S VALLEYWOOD CIR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STUDDARD, DERRICK LAMAR
25 S GERMAN TOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
TARPKIN, JERMAINE LEDALE
HOMELESS PO 16532 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TAYLOR, RAHEEM LARRY
5210 HICKORY WOODS LN HIXSON, 373433982
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
UNDERHILL, COURTNEY LYNN
7526 SIMS ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WATKINS, MALCOM
2005 SHERMAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WILSON, WILLIAM EDWARD
9118 SIR HUDSON COURT HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
Here are the mug shots:
|ACUFF, WILLIAM JEREMY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/18/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|AHLINE, JORDAN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/18/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
- CHILD NEGLECT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|BENN, DEVON JAKOBE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/03/2002
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BERNABE BERNABE, CANDELARIA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/15/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|BLACK, DAVID HEZEKIAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/08/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|BONNER, EDDIE JOE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/29/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|BONNER, JERRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 03/25/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
|
|CARTER, WILLIAM LAVAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/09/1997
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CHAPPLE, BARBARA ANN
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 05/13/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|CLINTON, EVAN WADE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/08/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
- SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|COOPER, ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/05/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- CHILD NEGLECT
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|COX, BRANDICE LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/12/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|DEWS, LADARRIUS M
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/04/2002
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|EDWARDS, JUSTIN DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/16/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|EGGEMEYER, JAMES DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/08/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FILLMAN, JOSEPH ERIC
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 11/08/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY- OVER 10,000
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- RECKLESS BURNING
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|FINK, REBECCA BLACKMON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/05/1988
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
|
|FLEMISTER, ROBERTA L
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 02/28/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
|
|FRAZIER, JOHN RANDALL
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 09/09/1954
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|GARCIA, EDUARLIN DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/06/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GARMANY, DENNIS LEE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 11/09/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
|
|GASTON, BRANDI LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/23/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE(FORT OGLETHOPE GA )
|
|GERALD, RICHARD JAMES
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/16/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|GRIGGS, DEANTE LASHAWN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/30/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
- SIMPLE POSSESSION OR CASUAL EXCHANGE
|
|HAMILL, BRIAN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/24/1995
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HICKS, RICHARD HOWARD
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/18/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HUNTER, JOSHUA TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/31/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- CHILD ENDANGERMENT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
|
|LOMNICK, RODERICK MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 08/04/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|MANG, CUONG KIM
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/02/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
- UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
- FIREARM USE IN ASSOCIATION WITH DANGEROUS FELONIES
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- KIDNAPPING
|
|MATEO, JOSE PEDRO
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/10/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
- IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MCNABB, BAILEY ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/28/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
|
|MOORE, TAMMY DARLENE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 01/25/1967
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|ODOM, JUSTIN KEON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/13/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PARSONS, SAVANNAH CAROLINE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/24/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|PEREZ FELIPE, MONICA LUCIANA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/16/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SEXTON, KELLY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/24/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|SHAW, LINDSEY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/24/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS BURNING
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|SHUTTERS, PAMELA B
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/09/1987
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SLAY, TABATHA DEON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/08/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SLEDGE, TRAVIS ATWAIN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 06/30/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
- ILLEGAL PARKING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|STEVENTON, MEGAN G
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/29/1988
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STUDDARD, DERRICK LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/13/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|TARPKIN, JERMAINE LEDALE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 06/15/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TAYLOR, RAHEEM LARRY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/29/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|UNDERHILL, COURTNEY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/12/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WILSON, WILLIAM EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 01/19/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|