Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, January 19, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ACUFF, WILLIAM JEREMY 
118 GENERAL BUSHROD JOHNSON AVE #210 CHICKAMUAGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

BENN, DEVON JAKOBE 
2810 15TH AVE APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BERNABE BERNABE, CANDELARIA 

Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

BLACK, DAVID HEZEKIAN 
7477 COMMONS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374212357 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BONNER, EDDIE JOE 
723 E 48TH STREE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BONNER, JERRY LEE 
723 E 48TH ST, APT UNIT 55 CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

BOYD, JAMIUS MAURQUIS 
302 DUNLAP AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

CARTER, WILLIAM LAVAN 
3427 VINEWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CASSELL, DANIEL R 
8630 GLENAIRE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WHILE IN THE COMMISSION OF

CHAMPION, GREGORY ANDREW 
9239 EVENING SHADOW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
SPEEDING

CHAPPLE, BARBARA ANN 
2115 WINDSOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064145 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

CLINTON, EVAN WADE 
4248 KENTON DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

COOPER, ASHLEY 
3683 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING

COX, JENNIFER LYNN 
1089 BANCROFT RD MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DEWS, LADARRIUS M 
3127 DEE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

EDWARDS, JUSTIN DANIEL 
185 FAIRBURN ROAD SW UNIT 4 ATLANTA, 30331 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

EGGEMEYER, JAMES DANIEL 
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FILLMAN, JOSEPH ERIC 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY- OVER 10,000
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
RECKLESS BURNING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

FINK, REBECCA BLACKMON 
6214 MELTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

FLEMISTER, ROBERTA L 
4105 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

FRAZIER, JOHN RANDALL 
5907 RAINBOW SPRINGS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

GARCIA, EDUARLIN DANIEL 
13655 GRAGSTON CIRCLE #655 TAMPA, 33613 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GARMANY, DENNIS LEE 
195 DOGWOOD LANE SPRING CITY, 37381 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
FALSE IMPRISONMENT

GRIGGS, DEANTE LASHAWN 
278 HORACE SMITH RD WHITWELL, 373977815 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)

HAMILL, BRIAN EDWARD 
9311 BILL READ ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOMNICK, RODERICK MICHAEL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374062616 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

MANG, CUONG KIM 
7584 PFIZER DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
FIREARM USE IN ASSOCIATION WITH DANGEROUS FELONIES
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
KIDNAPPING

MASSENGALE, JAMES DAVID 
7836 PARKSHORE CIR HIXSON, 373431845 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MATEO, JOSE PEDRO 
1618 HOWETURN CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MCNABB, BAILEY ANDREW 
921 WEST ELMWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

ODOM, JUSTIN KEON 
2709 CITICO AVEAPT X4 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT

PARSONS, SAVANNAH CAROLINE 
8430 EAST BRAINARD RD CHATTANOOGA, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO APPEAR

PEREZ FELIPE, MONICA LUCIANA 
1612 PRIGMORE RD APT B EAST RIDGE, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SEXTON, KELLY WAYNE 
3201 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

SHAW, LINDSEY MARIE 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS BURNING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SHUTTERS, PAMELA B 
2007 ROLLING BROOK DRIV CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SLEDGE, TRAVIS ATWAIN 
1018 BRYNEWOOD TER HIXSON, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ILLEGAL PARKING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

STEVENTON, MEGAN G 
824 S VALLEYWOOD CIR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STUDDARD, DERRICK LAMAR 
25 S GERMAN TOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

TARPKIN, JERMAINE LEDALE 
HOMELESS PO 16532 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TAYLOR, RAHEEM LARRY 
5210 HICKORY WOODS LN HIXSON, 373433982 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

UNDERHILL, COURTNEY LYNN 
7526 SIMS ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WATKINS, MALCOM 
2005 SHERMAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WILSON, WILLIAM EDWARD 
9118 SIR HUDSON COURT HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

Here are the mug shots:
ACUFF, WILLIAM JEREMY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/18/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
AHLINE, JORDAN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/18/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
BENN, DEVON JAKOBE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/03/2002
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BERNABE BERNABE, CANDELARIA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/15/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
BLACK, DAVID HEZEKIAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/08/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BONNER, EDDIE JOE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/29/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BONNER, JERRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 03/25/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
CARTER, WILLIAM LAVAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/09/1997
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CHAPPLE, BARBARA ANN
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 05/13/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
CLINTON, EVAN WADE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/08/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
COOPER, ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/05/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
COX, BRANDICE LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/12/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DEWS, LADARRIUS M
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/04/2002
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
EDWARDS, JUSTIN DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/16/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
EGGEMEYER, JAMES DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/08/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FILLMAN, JOSEPH ERIC
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 11/08/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY- OVER 10,000
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • RECKLESS BURNING
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FINK, REBECCA BLACKMON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/05/1988
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
FLEMISTER, ROBERTA L
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 02/28/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
FRAZIER, JOHN RANDALL
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 09/09/1954
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
GARCIA, EDUARLIN DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/06/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GARMANY, DENNIS LEE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 11/09/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
GASTON, BRANDI LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/23/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE(FORT OGLETHOPE GA )
GERALD, RICHARD JAMES
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/16/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GRIGGS, DEANTE LASHAWN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/30/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION OR CASUAL EXCHANGE
HAMILL, BRIAN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/24/1995
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HICKS, RICHARD HOWARD
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/18/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUNTER, JOSHUA TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/31/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • CHILD ENDANGERMENT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
LOMNICK, RODERICK MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 08/04/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
MANG, CUONG KIM
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/02/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
  • FIREARM USE IN ASSOCIATION WITH DANGEROUS FELONIES
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • KIDNAPPING
MATEO, JOSE PEDRO
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/10/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MCNABB, BAILEY ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/28/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
MOORE, TAMMY DARLENE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 01/25/1967
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
ODOM, JUSTIN KEON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/13/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
PARSONS, SAVANNAH CAROLINE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/24/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
PEREZ FELIPE, MONICA LUCIANA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/16/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SEXTON, KELLY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/24/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
SHAW, LINDSEY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/24/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS BURNING
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SHUTTERS, PAMELA B
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/09/1987
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SLAY, TABATHA DEON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/08/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SLEDGE, TRAVIS ATWAIN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 06/30/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • ILLEGAL PARKING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STEVENTON, MEGAN G
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/29/1988
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STUDDARD, DERRICK LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/13/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
TARPKIN, JERMAINE LEDALE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 06/15/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TAYLOR, RAHEEM LARRY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/29/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
UNDERHILL, COURTNEY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/12/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WILSON, WILLIAM EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 01/19/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR




Latest Headlines
PHOTOS: Mocs Fall To Furman At Home
  • Sports
  • 1/19/2023
Officer Helps Remove Bird Out Of House - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 1/19/2023
Pedestrian Struck And Killed On Interstate 24 Wednesday Evening
  • Breaking News
  • 1/19/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 1/19/2023
Chattanooga Men Drop 77-69 Loss To Furman
  • Sports
  • 1/18/2023
Tennesseans Invited To Join Governor Lee’s 2nd Inauguration Ceremony & Worship Service Saturday
  • Breaking News
  • 1/18/2023
Breaking News
Officer Helps Remove Bird Out Of House - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 1/19/2023

An officer was called to a home in the 9500 block of Collier Place to assist the resident remove a bird from the house. Officers were called to Wolftever Creek Elementary School after one ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/19/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ACUFF, WILLIAM JEREMY 118 GENERAL BUSHROD JOHNSON AVE #210 CHICKAMUAGA, 30707 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton ... more

Tennesseans Invited To Join Governor Lee’s 2nd Inauguration Ceremony & Worship Service Saturday
  • 1/18/2023

Tennesseans are invited to join the inaugural ceremony and worship service for Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s second inauguration on Saturday. “The Lord has been faithful and poured His great ... more

Breaking News
Woman, 27, Arrested For Car Break-Ins At 2 Downtown Garages
Woman, 27, Arrested For Car Break-Ins At 2 Downtown Garages
  • 1/18/2023
Police Blotter: Car With Dark Windows Fleeing Police Registered To Driver With Revoked License; "Unconscious" Man Is Just Sleeping
  • 1/18/2023
Police Say Man Rolling Dice Was Robbed By Man Who Heard He Had Money
Police Say Man Rolling Dice Was Robbed By Man Who Heard He Had Money
  • 1/18/2023
Chattanooga Man Arrested In East Ridge With Fentanyl, Meth, Loaded Gun
Chattanooga Man Arrested In East Ridge With Fentanyl, Meth, Loaded Gun
  • 1/18/2023
Red Bank Considering Loosening Restrictions On Residents Keeping Backyard Chickens
  • 1/18/2023
Opinion
Perform An Act Of Kindness For A Homeless Person
  • 1/18/2023
Biden’s Open Border Is Not Compassionate or Humane
  • 1/17/2023
Double Standards - Is It Fair?
  • 1/17/2023
MLK: The Radical Dreamer And Fiery Prophet
MLK: The Radical Dreamer And Fiery Prophet
  • 1/16/2023
This Is What A Pro-Life Feminist Looks Like - And Response (3)
  • 1/15/2023
Sports
Chattanooga Men Drop 77-69 Loss To Furman
  • 1/18/2023
Lookouts Announce 2023 Coaching Staff
Lookouts Announce 2023 Coaching Staff
  • 1/18/2023
Randy Smith: Vols Need A Go-To Guy
Randy Smith: Vols Need A Go-To Guy
  • 1/18/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 1/31/2023
PHOTOS: Mocs Fall To Furman At Home
  • 1/19/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Pete Cooper Humbled To Receive Kiwanis Distinguished Service Award
John Shearer: Pete Cooper Humbled To Receive Kiwanis Distinguished Service Award
  • 1/17/2023
Abiding In The Moment Is New Exhibit At Townsend Atelier
Abiding In The Moment Is New Exhibit At Townsend Atelier
  • 1/17/2023
Jerry Summers: Frawley Field - McCallie Avenue
Jerry Summers: Frawley Field - McCallie Avenue
  • 1/19/2023
Whitfield County Animal Shelter Rescues Take Flight
Whitfield County Animal Shelter Rescues Take Flight
  • 1/18/2023
Did You Know? Captains Of Industry
Did You Know? Captains Of Industry
  • 1/18/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 1/18/2023
Chattanooga Theatre Centre Has Auditions For 2 Shows
  • 1/18/2023
Best Of Grizzard: Education
Best Of Grizzard: Education
  • 1/17/2023
Chattanooga Bach Choir And Orchestra Has Season Opener Concert Sunday
Chattanooga Bach Choir And Orchestra Has Season Opener Concert Sunday
  • 1/17/2023
Barnett & Company Masterworks Concert Is Tchaikovsky Symphony 5 Jan. 19
  • 1/13/2023
Opinion
Perform An Act Of Kindness For A Homeless Person
  • 1/18/2023
Biden’s Open Border Is Not Compassionate or Humane
  • 1/17/2023
Double Standards - Is It Fair?
  • 1/17/2023
Dining
Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga Relaunches Senior Hunger Project
  • 1/18/2023
7 Brew Brings First Drive-Thru Coffee Location To Hixson
  • 1/7/2023
George's Hamburgers Were The Best
George's Hamburgers Were The Best
  • 1/6/2023
Business
Chattanooga Community Donates $67,000+ To Connect For Good To Help End Homelessness
  • 1/18/2023
Georgia's Unemployment Rate Stays The Same As GDOL Welcomes New Commissioner
  • 1/19/2023
Attorney General Skrmetti Files Amicus Brief In Opposition To VA's New Abortion Rule
  • 1/18/2023
Real Estate
Cambridge Square Kicks Off 2023 With 2 New Commercial Starts
  • 1/18/2023
Steven Sharpe: How To Prevent Seasonal Property Damage
Steven Sharpe: How To Prevent Seasonal Property Damage
  • 1/18/2023
City Expected To Remove Clause That Says Duplexes Lose R-2 Status If Power Is Off 100 Days
  • 1/17/2023
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
GNTC Announces Finalists For 2023 GOAL Award
  • 1/18/2023
Local Students Win National Awards At 2023 Junior Theater Festival Atlanta
Local Students Win National Awards At 2023 Junior Theater Festival Atlanta
  • 1/18/2023
New UTC Program Designed To IGNITE Workplace Skills
New UTC Program Designed To IGNITE Workplace Skills
  • 1/17/2023
Living Well
Cempa Community Care Announces 3 New Board Members
  • 1/18/2023
Erlanger Foundation Board Announces 3 New Members
  • 1/17/2023
East Ridge Residence Announces Logan Manning As Community Relations Director
East Ridge Residence Announces Logan Manning As Community Relations Director
  • 1/17/2023
Memories
Preserving A 64 Year Hamilton County Tradition Virtually
  • 1/18/2023
Soddy, Daisy & Montlake Historical Association Hosts Annual History Fair Jan. 21
Soddy, Daisy & Montlake Historical Association Hosts Annual History Fair Jan. 21
  • 1/17/2023
We Learned A Lot From Miss Raye Spinks At The Colville Street School
  • 1/13/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Otis
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Otis
  • 1/17/2023
TFWC Concludes First 2023 Meeting In Dyersburg
  • 1/13/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Idaho
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Idaho
  • 1/13/2023
Travel
Serengeti 3D Comes To IMAX Friday
  • 1/10/2023
Springtime In Yosemite – A Wonderful Time To Discover The Park
  • 1/3/2023
John Shearer: A Basketball Travel Trip
  • 12/23/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: Did You Know God Wants Us To Love Him?
Bob Tamasy: Did You Know God Wants Us To Love Him?
  • 1/19/2023
"Having Hope Does Matter" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 1/18/2023
Support Group "Forward" For Those Who Have Lost A Spouse Begins Feb. 11
  • 1/17/2023
Obituaries
Marie N. Reynolds
Marie N. Reynolds
  • 1/18/2023
Bernice Robbins Love
Bernice Robbins Love
  • 1/18/2023
Thomas “Tom” Harrison Cox
Thomas “Tom” Harrison Cox
  • 1/18/2023
Area Obituaries
Hutshell, Carl M. (Athens)
Hutshell, Carl M. (Athens)
  • 1/18/2023
Shrader, Ann (Trenton)
Shrader, Ann (Trenton)
  • 1/18/2023
Hicks, Ocie A. Rhodes (Benton)
Hicks, Ocie A. Rhodes (Benton)
  • 1/18/2023