Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ACUFF, WILLIAM JEREMY

118 GENERAL BUSHROD JOHNSON AVE #210 CHICKAMUAGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



BENN, DEVON JAKOBE

2810 15TH AVE APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BERNABE BERNABE, CANDELARIA

,

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



BLACK, DAVID HEZEKIAN

7477 COMMONS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374212357

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



BONNER, EDDIE JOE

723 E 48TH STREE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



BONNER, JERRY LEE

723 E 48TH ST, APT UNIT 55 CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)



BOYD, JAMIUS MAURQUIS

302 DUNLAP AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS



CARTER, WILLIAM LAVAN

3427 VINEWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CASSELL, DANIEL R

8630 GLENAIRE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WHILE IN THE COMMISSION OF



CHAMPION, GREGORY ANDREW

9239 EVENING SHADOW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

SPEEDING



CHAPPLE, BARBARA ANN

2115 WINDSOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064145

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION



CLINTON, EVAN WADE

4248 KENTON DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



COOPER, ASHLEY

3683 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CHILD NEGLECT

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS DRIVING



COX, JENNIFER LYNN

1089 BANCROFT RD MCDONALD, 37353

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DEWS, LADARRIUS M

3127 DEE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



EDWARDS, JUSTIN DANIEL

185 FAIRBURN ROAD SW UNIT 4 ATLANTA, 30331

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



EGGEMEYER, JAMES DANIEL

HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FILLMAN, JOSEPH ERIC

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY- OVER 10,000

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:

ACUFF, WILLIAM JEREMY

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 08/18/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) AHLINE, JORDAN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/18/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY BENN, DEVON JAKOBE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 10/03/2002

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BERNABE BERNABE, CANDELARIA

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/15/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE BLACK, DAVID HEZEKIAN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/08/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BONNER, EDDIE JOE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 05/29/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT BONNER, JERRY LEE

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 03/25/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE) CARTER, WILLIAM LAVAN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/09/1997

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHAPPLE, BARBARA ANN

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 05/13/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION CLINTON, EVAN WADE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/08/1991

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023

Charge(s):

SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

COOPER, ASHLEY

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/05/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CHILD NEGLECT

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS DRIVING COX, BRANDICE LOUISE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/12/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DEWS, LADARRIUS M

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 08/04/2002

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) EDWARDS, JUSTIN DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/16/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) EGGEMEYER, JAMES DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/08/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FILLMAN, JOSEPH ERIC

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 11/08/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY- OVER 10,000

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

RECKLESS BURNING

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING FINK, REBECCA BLACKMON

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/05/1988

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR FLEMISTER, ROBERTA L

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 02/28/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY FRAZIER, JOHN RANDALL

Age at Arrest: 68

Date of Birth: 09/09/1954

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW GARCIA, EDUARLIN DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 04/06/1998

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GARMANY, DENNIS LEE

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 11/09/1964

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

FALSE IMPRISONMENT GASTON, BRANDI LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/23/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE(FORT OGLETHOPE GA ) GERALD, RICHARD JAMES

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 10/16/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GRIGGS, DEANTE LASHAWN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/30/2000

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023

Charge(s):

SIMPLE POSSESSION OR CASUAL EXCHANGE HAMILL, BRIAN EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/24/1995

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HICKS, RICHARD HOWARD

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 02/18/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUNTER, JOSHUA TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/31/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

CHILD ENDANGERMENT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT LOMNICK, RODERICK MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 08/04/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) MANG, CUONG KIM

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/02/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

FIREARM USE IN ASSOCIATION WITH DANGEROUS FELONIES

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

KIDNAPPING MATEO, JOSE PEDRO

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/10/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023

Charge(s):

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MCNABB, BAILEY ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/28/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 MOORE, TAMMY DARLENE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 01/25/1967

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) ODOM, JUSTIN KEON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/13/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT PARSONS, SAVANNAH CAROLINE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/24/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FAILURE TO APPEAR PEREZ FELIPE, MONICA LUCIANA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 09/16/1998

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SEXTON, KELLY WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 08/24/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) SHAW, LINDSEY MARIE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/24/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS BURNING

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING SHUTTERS, PAMELA B

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/09/1987

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SLAY, TABATHA DEON

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/08/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SLEDGE, TRAVIS ATWAIN

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 06/30/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023

Charge(s):

ILLEGAL PARKING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

STEVENTON, MEGAN G

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/29/1988

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STUDDARD, DERRICK LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/13/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT) TARPKIN, JERMAINE LEDALE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 06/15/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TAYLOR, RAHEEM LARRY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/29/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE UNDERHILL, COURTNEY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/12/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY WILSON, WILLIAM EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 01/19/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

