Officer Helps Remove Bird Out Of House - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

An officer was called to a home in the 9500 block of Collier Place to assist the resident remove a bird from the house.

Officers were called to Wolftever Creek Elementary School after one student accused another of harassment.

An officer removed several boxes from the road that were causing a hazard in the 9100 block of Apison Pike.

A Grindstone Estates resident called for assistance with a faulty alarm.

A traffic stop in the 5200 block of Little Debbie Parkway led to a vehicle occupant’s arrest for felony drug possession. The individual was also found to be a Collegedale fugitive with a bond revocation warrant from a previous drug possession arrest.

An individual was arrested during court for a Hamilton County warrant and transported to the jail.

An officer responded to a disorder involving an unruly juvenile and their parent in the 10100 block of Crestmont Drive.

A parking lot crash was reported in the 4700 block of Timberland Terrace.

Officers responded to Ooltewah Middle School after receiving a report of the odor of smoke in the school after school had let out for the day. The fire department and maintenance crews responded and checked the AC units on the roof.

A Collegedale fugitive was arrested while in court for a bond revocation warrant from a previous theft arrest.

A Collegedale fugitive, being held at the county jail on other charges, was booked on a Collegedale warrant for domestic assault.

An individual came to city hall to get advise from an officer about possible scam-related phone calls they had been receiving.

Police assisted a parent who had accidentally locked their infant in the car while pumping gas in the 9200 block of Lee Highway.

While conducting routine business checks, a night shift officer found an open gate at a business in the 10400 block of Lee Highway. It was found to have been opened by employees who had returned from a late job. All was found to be ok.