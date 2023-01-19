Latest Headlines

Report Says 2 Teens Charged In Downtown Shooting In Which 6 Were Injured Will Not Be Charged As Adults

  • Thursday, January 19, 2023

A report from NewsChannel 9 says two teens charged in a downtown shooting in which six youths were injured will not be tried as adults.

Juvenile Court Judge Rob Philyaw said information about the case was not suppose to be released.

He said, "If I find out who gave them that information, I’ll have them brought in to court to answer for it."

The report says Judge Philyaw signed two transfer orders about the matter earlier this month. It quotes from the orders.

In the shooting last May 8, the victims were all 15 except for a 13-year-old.

Two were said to be in critical condition at the time of the shooting.

Latest Headlines
Report Says 2 Teens Charged In Downtown Shooting In Which 6 Were Injured Will Not Be Charged As Adults
  • Breaking News
  • 1/19/2023
Health Department Warns Of Significant Increase In Syphilis Cases
  • Breaking News
  • 1/19/2023
Locomotives, 1 Box Car Remain From Collegedale Train Derailment
Locomotives, 1 Box Car Remain From Collegedale Train Derailment
  • Breaking News
  • 1/19/2023
Rep. Esther Helton-Haynes Named Chair Of House Insurance Subcommittee
Rep. Esther Helton-Haynes Named Chair Of House Insurance Subcommittee
  • Breaking News
  • 1/19/2023
JT Seawright Joins Fort Payne Motor Speedway Staff
  • Sports
  • 1/19/2023
Long Vacant Building Across From Cleveland High May Become New Headquarters For Cleveland Schools
Long Vacant Building Across From Cleveland High May Become New Headquarters For Cleveland Schools
  • Breaking News
  • 1/19/2023
Breaking News
Report Says 2 Teens Charged In Downtown Shooting In Which 6 Were Injured Will Not Be Charged As Adults
  • 1/19/2023

A report from NewsChannel 9 says two teens charged in a downtown shooting in which six youths were injured will not be tried as adults. Juvenile Court Judge Rob Philyaw said information about ... more

Health Department Warns Of Significant Increase In Syphilis Cases
  • 1/19/2023

The Hamilton County Health Department’s Sexual Health Clinic encourages the public to practice safe sex and routine testing after seeing a significant increase in syphilis. Syphilis is a sexually ... more

Locomotives, 1 Box Car Remain From Collegedale Train Derailment
Locomotives, 1 Box Car Remain From Collegedale Train Derailment
  • 1/19/2023

Collegedale Mayor Morty Lloyd, in an update on the derailed Norfolk Southern train, said the rail company has moved quickly and now only one box car remains to be cut apart and removed. But ... more

Breaking News
Rep. Esther Helton-Haynes Named Chair Of House Insurance Subcommittee
Rep. Esther Helton-Haynes Named Chair Of House Insurance Subcommittee
  • 1/19/2023
Long Vacant Building Across From Cleveland High May Become New Headquarters For Cleveland Schools
Long Vacant Building Across From Cleveland High May Become New Headquarters For Cleveland Schools
  • 1/19/2023
Rep. Mike Cameron Named Vice Chairman Of House Human Relations & Aging Committee
  • 1/19/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 1/19/2023
Officer Helps Remove Bird Out Of House - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 1/19/2023
Opinion
No Thanks On Changing City Elections
  • 1/19/2023
This National School Choice Week, I’m Proud To Be Celebrating My School
  • 1/19/2023
Perform An Act Of Kindness For A Homeless Person
  • 1/18/2023
Double Standards - Is It Fair? - And Response
  • 1/17/2023
Biden’s Open Border Is Not Compassionate or Humane
  • 1/17/2023
Sports
Chattanooga Men Drop 77-69 Loss To Furman
  • 1/18/2023
Lookouts Announce 2023 Coaching Staff
Lookouts Announce 2023 Coaching Staff
  • 1/18/2023
CSCC's Lee Cigliano Enters TCCAA Hall Of Fame
CSCC's Lee Cigliano Enters TCCAA Hall Of Fame
  • 1/19/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 1/31/2023
JT Seawright Joins Fort Payne Motor Speedway Staff
  • 1/19/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Pete Cooper Humbled To Receive Kiwanis Distinguished Service Award
John Shearer: Pete Cooper Humbled To Receive Kiwanis Distinguished Service Award
  • 1/17/2023
Abiding In The Moment Is New Exhibit At Townsend Atelier
Abiding In The Moment Is New Exhibit At Townsend Atelier
  • 1/17/2023
Jerry Summers: Frawley Field - McCallie Avenue
Jerry Summers: Frawley Field - McCallie Avenue
  • 1/19/2023
English Country Dance Class At Don Eaves Heritage House Tuesdays
English Country Dance Class At Don Eaves Heritage House Tuesdays
  • 1/19/2023
Artists Or Art Teams Needed For Bridge Mural Honoring W.C & Claudine "Peggy" Hunter
Artists Or Art Teams Needed For Bridge Mural Honoring W.C & Claudine "Peggy" Hunter
  • 1/19/2023
Entertainment
Baylor Middle School Players Presents Alice@Wonderland
Baylor Middle School Players Presents Alice@Wonderland
  • 1/19/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 1/18/2023
Chattanooga Theatre Centre Has Auditions For 2 Shows
  • 1/18/2023
WoodSongs Dalton Presents The Zoe & Cloyd Trio Jan. 28
WoodSongs Dalton Presents The Zoe & Cloyd Trio Jan. 28
  • 1/19/2023
Best Of Grizzard: Education
Best Of Grizzard: Education
  • 1/17/2023
Opinion
No Thanks On Changing City Elections
  • 1/19/2023
This National School Choice Week, I’m Proud To Be Celebrating My School
  • 1/19/2023
Perform An Act Of Kindness For A Homeless Person
  • 1/18/2023
Dining
Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga Relaunches Senior Hunger Project
  • 1/18/2023
7 Brew Brings First Drive-Thru Coffee Location To Hixson
  • 1/7/2023
George's Hamburgers Were The Best
George's Hamburgers Were The Best
  • 1/6/2023
Business
Chattanooga Community Donates $67,000+ To Connect For Good To Help End Homelessness
  • 1/18/2023
Georgia's Unemployment Rate Stays The Same As GDOL Welcomes New Commissioner
  • 1/19/2023
Attorney General Skrmetti Files Amicus Brief In Opposition To VA's New Abortion Rule
  • 1/18/2023
Real Estate
Cambridge Square Kicks Off 2023 With 2 New Commercial Starts
  • 1/18/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Jan. 12-18
  • 1/19/2023
Steven Sharpe: How To Prevent Seasonal Property Damage
Steven Sharpe: How To Prevent Seasonal Property Damage
  • 1/18/2023
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
GNTC Announces Finalists For 2023 GOAL Award
  • 1/18/2023
Local Students Win National Awards At 2023 Junior Theater Festival Atlanta
Local Students Win National Awards At 2023 Junior Theater Festival Atlanta
  • 1/18/2023
New UTC Program Designed To IGNITE Workplace Skills
New UTC Program Designed To IGNITE Workplace Skills
  • 1/17/2023
Living Well
Dwayne Butler Named Director Of Dining Operations For Morning Pointe Senior Living
Dwayne Butler Named Director Of Dining Operations For Morning Pointe Senior Living
  • 1/19/2023
Cempa Community Care Announces 3 New Board Members
  • 1/18/2023
Erlanger Foundation Board Announces 3 New Members
  • 1/17/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dickie Mathews
  • 1/19/2023
Roark-Conner Association: Preserving A 64-Year Hamilton County Tradition Virtually
  • 1/18/2023
Soddy, Daisy & Montlake Historical Association Hosts Annual History Fair Jan. 21
Soddy, Daisy & Montlake Historical Association Hosts Annual History Fair Jan. 21
  • 1/17/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Otis
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Otis
  • 1/17/2023
TFWC Concludes First 2023 Meeting In Dyersburg
  • 1/13/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Idaho
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Idaho
  • 1/13/2023
Travel
Serengeti 3D Comes To IMAX Friday
  • 1/10/2023
Springtime In Yosemite – A Wonderful Time To Discover The Park
  • 1/3/2023
John Shearer: A Basketball Travel Trip
  • 12/23/2022
Church
UTC Professor Continues Series With Lecture On Dietary Rules Of Abrahamic Religions At St. Peter’s Episcopal Church
  • 1/19/2023
Bob Tamasy: Did You Know God Wants Us To Love Him?
Bob Tamasy: Did You Know God Wants Us To Love Him?
  • 1/19/2023
"Having Hope Does Matter" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 1/18/2023
Obituaries
Leonard Royce "Doc" Underwood
Leonard Royce "Doc" Underwood
  • 1/19/2023
Richard H. Gross
Richard H. Gross
  • 1/19/2023
Rebecca Lynn “Becky” Martin
Rebecca Lynn “Becky” Martin
  • 1/19/2023
Area Obituaries
Elrod, Starling "Lamar" Sr. (Dalton)
Elrod, Starling "Lamar" Sr. (Dalton)
  • 1/19/2023
Reed, Debbie (Grandview)
Reed, Debbie (Grandview)
  • 1/19/2023
Johnson, Ella Doris (Cleveland)
Johnson, Ella Doris (Cleveland)
  • 1/19/2023