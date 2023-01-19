Report Says 2 Teens Charged In Downtown Shooting In Which 6 Were Injured Will Not Be Charged As Adults

A report from NewsChannel 9 says two teens charged in a downtown shooting in which six youths were injured will not be tried as adults.

Juvenile Court Judge Rob Philyaw said information about the case was not suppose to be released.

He said, "If I find out who gave them that information, I’ll have them brought in to court to answer for it."

The report says Judge Philyaw signed two transfer orders about the matter earlier this month. It quotes from the orders.

In the shooting last May 8, the victims were all 15 except for a 13-year-old.

Two were said to be in critical condition at the time of the shooting.