5 Teenagers Arrested After Fleeing From Police In Stolen Vehicle And Crashing Into 3 Other Vehicles

Five teenagers were arrested on Wednesday on multiple charges.

The Chattanooga Police Department conducted a traffic stop at 4 p.m., which began a vehicle pursuit. Police initiated a pursuit of a stolen vehicle in which the occupants had aggravated assault charges.

During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle crashed into three separate vehicles before losing control and coming to a final rest at 6800 Lee Highway. The Chattanooga Police Traffic Unit responded to 6800 Lee Highway to investigate these crashes.

All of the occupants of the stolen vehicle fled the crash scene and were detained shortly after.

EMS responded to the scene and treated everyone involved. There were no major injuries reported.