Woman Found Dead At North Bradley County Home After Domestic Disturbance

A woman was found dead at a residence in North Bradley County late Thursday morning after a report of a domestic disturbance there.

At 11:21 a.m., the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence at the 300 block of Christian Drive.

When deputies arrived, they rendered aid to a man outside of the home, then had to force entry to the residence to access others involved.

Upon entry of the home, deputies discovered two adult females. One of the females discovered was deceased and the other female was the suspect in the assault of the male.

The Sheriff's Office said, "No further information will be released at this time, as this incident remains under investigation."