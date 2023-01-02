Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADAMS, STEPHEN LEE
956 WYNDSOR DR HIXSON, 373432210
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ANDREWS, BRIAN AYRES
10 Old Hickory Ln Signal Mountain, 373772513
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
ARIAS, FELICIANO
7150 HOLLAND LANE CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
BAILEY, ERICA DENISE
2307 CITYCO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374060000
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
BARRIOS, BENCION
1718 S Crest Manor Ln Chattanooga, 374045558
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BATES, RODNEY
2615 ORTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062400
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT
BIBIAN, EDVIN
3824 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BRYANT, REGINALD MONTEZ
7721 HOLIDAY HILLS CIR Chattanooga, 374162735
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
CARR, MICHAEL SHANE
6211 TALLEY ROAD MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CHATMAN, MORRIS ALEXANDER
715 MANSION CIR APT J CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KIDNAPPING
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
COONROD, ANTONIO DEWAYNE
5413 HANCOCK TER CHATTANOOGA, 374162414
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DENNIS, MONICA ANNE
6324 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DURAN, DORLIN
2956 E FREEDOM CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EVANS, ORLANDO JERRELL
3450 CHANDLER PL CHATTANOOGA, 374101373
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FINE, MARY ANN
2076 WHITE FLATS ROAD DAYTON, 37332
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
FLORES SALTO, MARCO ANTONIO
1343 HIGHLAND ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
HARVEY, CORY RYAN
5208 HUNTER VILLAGE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
JAMES, CASEY ANN
95 TIFFANY LN RINGGOLD, 307364405
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
JIMENEZ, ANIBAL
UKNOWN CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
JONES, ANTHONY CORNELIUS
4041 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD APT904 CHATTANOOGA, 374023844
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
KIERS, BRYAN WALTER
7026 DOLLY POND ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
KOPP, LAUREN ASHLEY
919 CHESTNUT WOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
LANE, LADARRIUS KEYUNTAE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374102101
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
LOPEZ, ALEX VAIL
3408 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072009
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MALKOSKE, STEVEN LEE
1521 FRUITLAND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED (ALIAS CAPIAS)
MARKUM, HEATHER NICOLE
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCGEE, RAYMOS DETAE
308 LAVERNE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MORROW, JASON E
8385 GLENSHIRE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374211485
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MUHAMMAD, MUSTAPHA KAREEM
1118 SHERIDAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
NEWSOME, HAILEY IRENE
8527 CANTON WAY HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
CHILD NEGLECT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PATTERSON, AARON JESSEE
9979 SMITH MORGAN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)
PERRY, JESSICA LEANN
3201 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 34704
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FELONY POSSESSION
PRITCHETT, BLAKE ANDREW
9133 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
STALKING
EVADING ARREST
SANDLIN, JEREMY
1525 JONES AVE SW CLEVELAND, 373112577
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SAWYER, JERMIAH MARQUISE
6302 TALLADEGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SCHOOLEY, DANIEL JAMES
950 SPRING CREEK RD APT 101 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SIMON MENDEZ, MAYNOR AUDACIO
209 ROXBURY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
SLOW POKE LAW
SIPE, JOHN RICHARD
7130 CONDRA DR HARRISON, 373419353
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SMITH, CORTERRIUS DOMINIQUE
713 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
SMITH, STERLING M
413 NORTH MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SUGGS, JARVIS C
4623 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
THOMAS, VALERIE KAYE
1155 GARDEDNER CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIRBES, MIGUEL PABLO
4616 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
WELCHER, ZANAYA C
3120 DEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
WILLIAMS, TYRELL MARQUEZZ
1111 JARVIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VEHICULAR HOMICIDE
VEHICULAR HOMICIDE
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FAIL TO YIELD
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VEHICULAR ASSAULT
VEHICULAR HOMICIDE
VEHICULAR HOMICIDE
|ANDREWS, BRIAN AYRES
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/24/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
|
|ARIAS, FELICIANO
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/19/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|BAILEY, ERICA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/27/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
|
|BARRIOS, BENCION
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/20/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|BATES, RODNEY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/20/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2023
Charge(s):
- CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT
|
|BIBIAN, EDVIN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/23/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|BRYANT, REGINALD MONTEZ
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/06/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- SPEEDING
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|CARR, MICHAEL SHANE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 01/14/1974
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CARTER, ZAFIYAH
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/27/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|CHATMAN, MORRIS ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/10/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- KIDNAPPING
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|JOHNSON, ZACHARY CHCARLES
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/12/1986
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JONES, ANTHONY CORNELIUS
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/04/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
|
|KOPP, LAUREN ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/28/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|LANE, LADARRIUS KEYUNTAE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/22/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|MALKOSKE, STEVEN LEE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 06/05/1966
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED (ALIAS CAPIAS)
|
|MORRIS, MARCEL DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/25/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MORROW, JASON E
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/14/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MUHAMMAD, MUSTAPHA KAREEM
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/18/1996
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2023
Charge(s):
|
|NEWSOME, HAILEY IRENE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/08/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- CHILD NEGLECT
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|PERRY, JESSICA LEANN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/20/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2023
Charge(s):
|
|POLLARD, MARCUS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/21/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|PRITCHETT, BLAKE ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/10/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SANDLIN, JEREMY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/20/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|SAWYER, JERMIAH MARQUISE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/07/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|SIMON MENDEZ, MAYNOR AUDACIO
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/06/1996
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- SLOW POKE LAW
|
|SIPE, JOHN RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/01/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|SMITH, CORTERRIUS DOMINIQUE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/22/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|SMITH, PAMELA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 06/11/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- EVADING ARREST
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
|
|SMITH, STERLING M
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/17/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|SUGGS, JARVIS C
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/13/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2023
Charge(s):
|
|VIRBES, MIGUEL PABLO
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/24/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|WELCHER, ZANAYA C
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/15/2001
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
|
|WILLIAMS, TYRELL MARQUEZZ
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/20/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2023
Charge(s):
- VEHICULAR HOMICIDE
- VEHICULAR HOMICIDE
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- FAIL TO YIELD
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VEHICULAR ASSAULT
- VEHICULAR HOMICIDE
- VEHICULAR HOMICIDE
|