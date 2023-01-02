Vols Are Orange Bowl Champs With 31-14 Victory Over Clemson
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, January 2, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, STEPHEN LEE 
956 WYNDSOR DR HIXSON, 373432210 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ANDREWS, BRIAN AYRES 
10 Old Hickory Ln Signal Mountain, 373772513 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
STOP SIGN VIOLATION

ARIAS, FELICIANO 
7150 HOLLAND LANE CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

BAILEY, ERICA DENISE 
2307 CITYCO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374060000 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

BARRIOS, BENCION 
1718 S Crest Manor Ln Chattanooga, 374045558 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BATES, RODNEY 
2615 ORTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062400 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT

BIBIAN, EDVIN 
3824 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BRYANT, REGINALD MONTEZ 
7721 HOLIDAY HILLS CIR Chattanooga, 374162735 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

CARR, MICHAEL SHANE 
6211 TALLEY ROAD MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHATMAN, MORRIS ALEXANDER 
715 MANSION CIR APT J CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KIDNAPPING
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

COONROD, ANTONIO DEWAYNE 
5413 HANCOCK TER CHATTANOOGA, 374162414 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DENNIS, MONICA ANNE 
6324 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DURAN, DORLIN 
2956 E FREEDOM CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EVANS, ORLANDO JERRELL 
3450 CHANDLER PL CHATTANOOGA, 374101373 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FINE, MARY ANN 
2076 WHITE FLATS ROAD DAYTON, 37332 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

FLORES SALTO, MARCO ANTONIO 
1343 HIGHLAND ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

HARVEY, CORY RYAN 
5208 HUNTER VILLAGE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY

JAMES, CASEY ANN 
95 TIFFANY LN RINGGOLD, 307364405 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

JIMENEZ, ANIBAL 
UKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

JONES, ANTHONY CORNELIUS 
4041 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD APT904 CHATTANOOGA, 374023844 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

KIERS, BRYAN WALTER 
7026 DOLLY POND ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

KOPP, LAUREN ASHLEY 
919 CHESTNUT WOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

LANE, LADARRIUS KEYUNTAE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374102101 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

LOPEZ, ALEX VAIL 
3408 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072009 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MALKOSKE, STEVEN LEE 
1521 FRUITLAND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED (ALIAS CAPIAS)

MARKUM, HEATHER NICOLE 
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCGEE, RAYMOS DETAE 
308 LAVERNE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MORROW, JASON E 
8385 GLENSHIRE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374211485 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MUHAMMAD, MUSTAPHA KAREEM 
1118 SHERIDAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

NEWSOME, HAILEY IRENE 
8527 CANTON WAY HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
CHILD NEGLECT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PATTERSON, AARON JESSEE 
9979 SMITH MORGAN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)

PERRY, JESSICA LEANN 
3201 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 34704 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FELONY POSSESSION

PRITCHETT, BLAKE ANDREW 
9133 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
STALKING
EVADING ARREST

SANDLIN, JEREMY 
1525 JONES AVE SW CLEVELAND, 373112577 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

SAWYER, JERMIAH MARQUISE 
6302 TALLADEGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SCHOOLEY, DANIEL JAMES 
950 SPRING CREEK RD APT 101 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SIMON MENDEZ, MAYNOR AUDACIO 
209 ROXBURY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
SLOW POKE LAW

SIPE, JOHN RICHARD 
7130 CONDRA DR HARRISON, 373419353 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SMITH, CORTERRIUS DOMINIQUE 
713 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

SMITH, STERLING M 
413 NORTH MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SUGGS, JARVIS C 
4623 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE

THOMAS, VALERIE KAYE 
1155 GARDEDNER CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIRBES, MIGUEL PABLO 
4616 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

WELCHER, ZANAYA C 
3120 DEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT

WILLIAMS, TYRELL MARQUEZZ 
1111 JARVIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VEHICULAR HOMICIDE
VEHICULAR HOMICIDE
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FAIL TO YIELD
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VEHICULAR ASSAULT
VEHICULAR HOMICIDE
VEHICULAR HOMICIDE

