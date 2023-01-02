Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, STEPHEN LEE

956 WYNDSOR DR HIXSON, 373432210

Age at Arrest: 68 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE



ANDREWS, BRIAN AYRES

10 Old Hickory Ln Signal Mountain, 373772513

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

STOP SIGN VIOLATION



ARIAS, FELICIANO

7150 HOLLAND LANE CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



BAILEY, ERICA DENISE

2307 CITYCO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374060000

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION



BARRIOS, BENCION

1718 S Crest Manor Ln Chattanooga, 374045558

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BATES, RODNEY

2615 ORTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062400

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT



BIBIAN, EDVIN

3824 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BRYANT, REGINALD MONTEZ

7721 HOLIDAY HILLS CIR Chattanooga, 374162735

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



CARR, MICHAEL SHANE

6211 TALLEY ROAD MCDONALD, 37353

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CHATMAN, MORRIS ALEXANDER

715 MANSION CIR APT J CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

KIDNAPPING

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWCOONROD, ANTONIO DEWAYNE5413 HANCOCK TER CHATTANOOGA, 374162414Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDENNIS, MONICA ANNE6324 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDURAN, DORLIN2956 E FREEDOM CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)EVANS, ORLANDO JERRELL3450 CHANDLER PL CHATTANOOGA, 374101373Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)FINE, MARY ANN2076 WHITE FLATS ROAD DAYTON, 37332Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTFLORES SALTO, MARCO ANTONIO1343 HIGHLAND ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEHARVEY, CORY RYAN5208 HUNTER VILLAGE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYJAMES, CASEY ANN95 TIFFANY LN RINGGOLD, 307364405Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOLJIMENEZ, ANIBALUKNOWN CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEJONES, ANTHONY CORNELIUS4041 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD APT904 CHATTANOOGA, 374023844Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONKIERS, BRYAN WALTER7026 DOLLY POND ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFKOPP, LAUREN ASHLEY919 CHESTNUT WOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)CRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALELANE, LADARRIUS KEYUNTAEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374102101Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDERCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGLOPEZ, ALEX VAIL3408 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072009Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMALKOSKE, STEVEN LEE1521 FRUITLAND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED (ALIAS CAPIAS)MARKUM, HEATHER NICOLE727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTMCGEE, RAYMOS DETAE308 LAVERNE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEMORROW, JASON E8385 GLENSHIRE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374211485Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMUHAMMAD, MUSTAPHA KAREEM1118 SHERIDAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULTNEWSOME, HAILEY IRENE8527 CANTON WAY HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)CHILD NEGLECTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPATTERSON, AARON JESSEE9979 SMITH MORGAN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)PERRY, JESSICA LEANN3201 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 34704Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFELONY POSSESSIONPRITCHETT, BLAKE ANDREW9133 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySTALKINGEVADING ARRESTSANDLIN, JEREMY1525 JONES AVE SW CLEVELAND, 373112577Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPUBLIC INTOXICATIONRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERDISORDERLY CONDUCTSAWYER, JERMIAH MARQUISE6302 TALLADEGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROADDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESCHOOLEY, DANIEL JAMES950 SPRING CREEK RD APT 101 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESIMON MENDEZ, MAYNOR AUDACIO209 ROXBURY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEOPEN CONTAINER LAWSLOW POKE LAWSIPE, JOHN RICHARD7130 CONDRA DR HARRISON, 373419353Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSMITH, CORTERRIUS DOMINIQUE713 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONSMITH, STERLING M413 NORTH MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESUGGS, JARVIS C4623 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL HOMICIDETHOMAS, VALERIE KAYE1155 GARDEDNER CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTVIRBES, MIGUEL PABLO4616 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)AGGRAVATED ASSAULTWELCHER, ZANAYA C3120 DEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENTWILLIAMS, TYRELL MARQUEZZ1111 JARVIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVEHICULAR HOMICIDEVEHICULAR HOMICIDEAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARESTOP SIGN VIOLATIONDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONFAIL TO YIELDDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETHEFT OF PROPERTYVEHICULAR ASSAULTVEHICULAR HOMICIDEVEHICULAR HOMICIDE

Here are the mug shots:

ANDREWS, BRIAN AYRES

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 11/24/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

STOP SIGN VIOLATION ARIAS, FELICIANO

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/19/1991

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY BAILEY, ERICA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/27/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION BARRIOS, BENCION

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/20/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BATES, RODNEY

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/20/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2023

Charge(s):

CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT BIBIAN, EDVIN

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 08/23/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BRYANT, REGINALD MONTEZ

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/06/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW CARR, MICHAEL SHANE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 01/14/1974

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARTER, ZAFIYAH

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/27/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE CHATMAN, MORRIS ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/10/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

KIDNAPPING

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

JOHNSON, ZACHARY CHCARLES

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/12/1986

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR JONES, ANTHONY CORNELIUS

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 02/04/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION KOPP, LAUREN ASHLEY

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/28/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2023

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE LANE, LADARRIUS KEYUNTAE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/22/2001

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING MALKOSKE, STEVEN LEE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 06/05/1966

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED (ALIAS CAPIAS) MORRIS, MARCEL DEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 03/25/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORROW, JASON E

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 09/14/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE MUHAMMAD, MUSTAPHA KAREEM

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/18/1996

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT NEWSOME, HAILEY IRENE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 09/08/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

CHILD NEGLECT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PERRY, JESSICA LEANN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/20/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2023

Charge(s):

FELONY POSSESSION

POLLARD, MARCUS

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/21/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE PRITCHETT, BLAKE ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/10/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2023

Charge(s):

STALKING

EVADING ARREST SANDLIN, JEREMY

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 01/20/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

DISORDERLY CONDUCT SAWYER, JERMIAH MARQUISE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/07/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SIMON MENDEZ, MAYNOR AUDACIO

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/06/1996

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

SLOW POKE LAW SIPE, JOHN RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 08/01/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SMITH, CORTERRIUS DOMINIQUE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/22/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION SMITH, PAMELA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 06/11/1969

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

EVADING ARREST

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC SMITH, STERLING M

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/17/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SUGGS, JARVIS C

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/13/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL HOMICIDE