Here is the Walker County arrest report for Dec. 26-Jan. 1:

GUFFEY MARSHAL GARRETT W/M 20 MISD OFFICER SMALL SPEEDING, RECKLESS DRIVING, DUIE DRUGS, POSS. FIREARM UNDER 21

SMITH ANIJAH JESSIE B/F 25 MISD OFFICER CARTER PERMITTING UNLAWFUL OPERATION OF VEHICLE

PENDERGRASS 3RD JOHN MELVIN W/M 24 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI, SPEEDING, TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN

PANTAGES CRAIG ALAN W/M 33 MISD OFFICER MOSS WARRANT MISD PROBATION

MCDANIEL KYLE AUSTIN W/M 27 MISD OFFICER JONES SIMPLE BATTERY

TREADAWAY MISTY DAWN W/F 37 MISD OFFICER BROOME SIMPLE BATTERY

MCDONALD NICHOLAS BARNABAS W/M 29 MISD GSP OFFICER BUCKNAR EXPIRED TAG, NO INSURANCE, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN, SUSPENDED LICENSE

WILLIAMS CONNIE SUZZETTE W/F 60 MISD OFFICER HEGWOOD DUI

ITTER MONIQUE J W/F 39 ------- OFFICER MANNING CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION

DEW DEVONTE DORWANCE B/M 22 MISD OFFICER BROCK SIMPLE ASSAULT -FVA

BRUCE TRESIA LAJEAN W/F 48 MISD OFFICER SMITH THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING

SHIRLEY SAMMUEL CHARLES W/M 38 MISD OFFICER FERGUSON FTA, THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING

GREEN TIMOTHY SCOTT W/M 55 FELONY OFFICER RAMEY POSS OF METH

ROLLINGS ANGELA DAWN W/F 44 FELONY OFFICER RAMEY POSS OF METH

BANDY LUKE DUEL W/M 35 MISD OFFICER STEPHENS PROBATION VIOLATION

LAWHON JASON MAVERICK W/M 40 FELONY OFFICER BROOME POSS SCH II FENTANYL

SNIDER MARY JANE W/F 52 FELONY OFFICER CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION

PARKER CHRISTOPHER EUGENE W/M 36 FELONY OFFICER COKER POSS OF METH

HALL THOOMAS ANDREW W/M MISD OFFICER CAMP PUI

BRADLEY DANIEL KEITH W/M 47 MISD OFFICER CAMP SUSP LICENSE, NO INSURANCE, CONCEALING IDENTITY OF VEH

SMITH BRADLEY WAYNE W/M 44 FELONY OFFICER CAMP THEFT BY CONVERSION WARRANT

TYRELL JAMES MATTHEW W/M 47 FELONY OFFICER CAMP POSS. OF METH, NO TAG LIGHTS

FARMER CHERITY -- W/F 25 -- OFFICER MARTIN RETURN FROM DOCTOR

COOK BRIAN KYLE W/M 32 FELONY OFFICER SCARBROUGH PROBATION VIOLATION

BRADY MAGAN MICHELLE W/F 37 FELONY OFFICER BROWN PROBATION VIOLATION

GREEN COY TYLER W/M 30 FELONY OFFICER JACOBS FELONY TERRORISTIC THREATS, SIMPLE BATTERY-FVA, ABUSE OF ELDERLY PERSON

GREEN COY TYLER W/M 30 -- OFFICER RAMOS RETURN FROM HOSPITAL

TEMPLETON ROGER LEE W/M 56 MISD OFFICER DURHAM DUI- DRUGS

THOMAS TIMOTHY EDWARD W/M 32 MISD OFFICER SARRELL DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

CAMERON RODNEY JAY W/M 60 FELONY OFFICER COKER POSS. OF METH WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, POSS. OF TOOLS TO COMMIT A CRIME

TRIPP JESSICA HALEY W/F 30 MISD OFFICER CAMPBELL CRIMINAL TRESPASS

HOGUE KENNETH WAYNE W/M 32 MISD OFFICER BARKLEY FTA, CRIMINAL TRESPASS

POE TAYLOR ABRAHAM W/M 21 -- OFFICER SUMNER BACK FROM HEALTH DEPT.

PADGETT CHRISTINA MARIE W/F 36 FELONY OFFICER WILLET PROBATION VIOLATION

WILLIAMS KEVIN LADELL B/M 27 FELONY OFFICER CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION

YEARWOOD DANIEL ADAM W/M 47 FELONY OFFICER CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION

SIMS ZACHARIAH COLE W/M 20 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS POSS. OF METH, PROBATION VIOLATION

DESIMONE ANGELA LYNDA W/F 49 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

SNIPES JAYME LEI W/F 18 FELONY OFFICER WILSON POSS. OF METH WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, POSS. OF METH, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION

HURT CHAD FRANKLIN W/M 30 FELONY OFFICER WILSON POSS. OD METH WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, POSS. OF METH, USE OF COMMUNICATION DEVICE IN COMMISION OF A FELONY INVOLVING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DELANEY AUSTIN DEWAYNE W/M 26 MISD OFFICER SMALL DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED 2ND OFFENSE, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

TONEY CHARLES DESHUN B/M 29 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI – DRUGS, NO INSURANCE, SUSP REGISTRATION, TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

HUMPHREY JOSHUA SHANE W/M 38 OFFICER FOSTER DRUG COURT SANCTION

DAMRON THEODORE E W/M 50 FELONY OFFICER BROOME POSS OF METH

SCHOOLEY MIRANDA ELAINE W/F 23 FELONY OFFICER PRESNELL PROBATION VIOLATION, POSS SCH II

TRAMBLE COLEMAN JAY B/M 26 FELONY OFFICER WORLEY FORGERY 3RD X2

AMERSON SHAQEAL RAVON B/M 26 FELONY OFFICER HOUSER FROGERY 3RD X2

LEE AUSTIN DEWAYNE W/M 30 SELF RETURN FROM FURLOUGH

WAGNER RICHARD CHAD W/M 19 FELONY OFFICER JONES WARRANT – FLEEING/ELUDING

MCDONALD NICHOLAS BARNABAS W/M 29 MISD OFFICER PHILLIPS SUSPENDED LICENSE

ROMALDO ARANDA BAHENA H/M 41 MISD OFFICER DOOLEY DRIVING W/O VALID LICENSE

BRYANT BYRON DALE W/M 31 MISD OFFICER FERGUSON DRIVING W/O VALID LICENSE, ALTERED LICENSE PLATE, EXPIRED TAG

BOWERS CASEY SHANE W/M 38 MISD OFFICER HEGWOOD DUI

BENNETT RONALD MARSHALL W/M 42 MISD OFFICER HENRY TERRORISTIC THREATS, POSS OF METH

HOLDEN MYKA MARIO W/M 30 MISD OFFICER BROOME STOP SIGN, RECKLESS DRIVING, DUI, NO HELMET, NO INSURANCE, UNREGISTERED VEHICHLE

ROBINSON MICHAEL JAMEL B/M 27 FELONY OFFICER HEAD POSS OF SCH II, DISORDERLY CONDUCT

FITZKEY JAMES RYAN W/M 28 FELONY OFFICER GREEN OBSTRUCTION (FELONY), OBSTRUCTION (MISD), SIMPLE BATTERY, CRIMINAL TRESPASS

COFFMAN JOSEPH LEE W/M 30 ----------- OFFICER ASH WEEKENDER SANCTION

BROOKS JUSTIN BRYNEWOOD W/M 35 MISD OFFICER CAMP SIMPLE BATTERY FVA

MONTGOMERY QUENTON DEVON B/M 27 MISD OFFICER VAN DYKE SUSPENDED LICENSE, WINDSHEILD REQ

TURLEY BO JAMES W/M 41 ----------- OFFICER ASH WEEKENDER SANCTION

BIBLE DONNA JANE W/F 46 MISD OFFICER DOOLEY PROBATION VIOLATION

SAYRE LINDSEY KALAIS W/F 34 FELONY OFFICER FERGUSON POSS OF METH, GIVING FALSE NAME/INFO, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

HENTZ VICKI SMITH W/F 66 MISD OFFICER HENRY DUI

BLEVINS KAYLA LEIGH W/F 31 MISD OFFICER HEGWOOD PUBLIC DRUNK

BRIDGE TONYA ANN W/F 53 FELONY OFFICER BROOME PROBATION VIOLATION

CULP AUSTIN RYAN W/M 31 MISD OFFICER CLARK SUSPENDED LICENSE, SPEEDING

MITCHEM ROBERT DALE W/M 50 FELONY OFFICER FERGUSON PROBATION VIOLATION

MARTIN KADIN ROSS W/M 17 MISD OFFICER CAMP SPEEDING, RECKLESS DRIVING