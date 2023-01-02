Black Bear Is Spotted - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

A Penneywood Lane resident, in the city’s East District, reported that a black bear was running around the neighborhood. Police responded and checked the area but did not locate a bear.

Police and first responders were dispatched to a single vehicle crash at the intersection of Edgmon Road and Lee Highway. The injured driver was transported to the hospital by EMS.

A two-car crash was reported at the intersection of Standifer Gap Road and Camp Road. There were no injuries.

An officer assisted a resident of Grindstone Estates and the property management correct an issue involving the resident’s water.

A business alarm was activated at a West District business in the 9200 block of Apison Pike. The alarm was found to have been activated by a cleaning crew. Everything checked out ok.

An officer helped a motorist who had gotten lost in the 9200 block of Lee Highway.

Officers responded to a disorder at the AT&T store, located in the 9000 block of Old Lee Highway, after an irate customer had come to the store to return a pair of air pods and was unable to do so. The customer left and later returned but was asked to leave the store with a trespass warning and a ban from returning.

Officers responded to a disorder between a parent and child at the Hills Parc apartment complex and were able to calm the situation after calls were made and agreements made for the two to seek further counseling.

Police responded to the 5300 block of Collegeview Drive after receiving reports of gunshots in the area. The area was checked but nothing located.

Collegedale police assisted Chattanooga police, who were coming from a distance, in the 9500 block of Bradmore Lane inside Cambridge Square after someone had located a firearm left in a public restroom. An officer secured the firearm and turned it over to a Chattanooga officer when they arrived.

A traffic stop in the 5600 block of Little Debbie Parkway resulted in the driver’s arrest for burglary warrants out of Catoosa County. The fugitive was transported to the county jail to await extradition.

An officer assisted a motorist in the 5000 block of Little Debbie Parkway by providing a battery boost for their vehicle.

An officer assisted a motorist in the 5200 block of Tallant Road.

A Grindstone Estates resident reported that they were being harassed.

Police responded to a domestic disorder in the 9700 block of Robinson Farm Road. A juvenile was arrested for assaulting their parent and transported to the Hamilton County juvenile detention unit.

Officers escorted several groups of people off of the railroad tracks in the 10100 block of Apison Pike.

An officer was dispatched to the 4300 block of Katie Kim Lane, in the Fox Trails neighborhood for an aggressive small dog in the area. The officer made contact with the pet owner and informed them of the city’s leash laws and the repercussions of not following the ordinances.

Officers were again dispatched to the railroad tracks in the 10100 block of Apison Pike to stop and remove individuals and families from the active tracks and from climbing on the damaged train cars. Officers installed more police tape and escorted the people from the area.

A minor fender bender was reported in the parking lot of the Apison Crossing plaza.

Officers arrested a driver in the 5800 block of Main Street for a 3rd offense DUI.

An officer checked the area around the 5200 block of Collegeview Drive after receiving reports of gunfire. Nothing was located.

Police responded to the 8800 block of Don Ray Way, in the Grindstone Estates neighborhood, after the resident advised that someone was on their front porch even though they could not be seen. An officer checked the area around the residence and did not locate anything out of the ordinary.

An officer responded to a home in the 8800 block of Cherlee Drive, in the Grindstone Estates neighborhood, after the resident reported that fireworks were landing on their property. No one was shooting fireworks when the area was checked.

While conducting routine business checks a night shift officer made contact with a running vehicle beside the Subway, in the Robinson Corner Shopping Center at Four Corners after hours. The driver, who was passed out behind the wheel, was arrested for DUI.

A Fox Trails neighborhood resident requested a night shift officer to respond to a home in the 4300 block of Katie Kim Lane for a noise complaint due to loud music. An officer responded and the residents agreed to turn their music down.

An alarm was activated in the gymnasium of Collegedale Academy High School. Officers arrived to find a weekend tennis coach who had accidentally set off the alarm. Everything checked out ok.

A resident from the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex reported loud noise and rowdy neighbors. An officer drove through the complex and heard nothing.

Officers escorted people off of the railroad tracks and from the damaged train cars in the 10100 block of Apison Pike.

Police responded to the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex after a resident advised of an audible alarm sounding from the office. Police checked the building and found it secure.

An officer assisted a motorist having vehicle trouble in the 9400 block of Apison Pike.

A resident in the 5600 block of Landrum Drive reported that they had left their dog with a caretaker for eight months while out of state and now the caretaker would not release the dog without payment for the service.

A traffic stop in the 5600 block of Main Street resulted in an occupant being charged with possession of illegal drugs.

Officers responded to the Spring Creek apartment complex in reference to a verbal disorder between residents. Both residents agreed to separate for the evening and not contact each other in the future.

A night shift officer made contact with an occupied vehicle parked in the lot of the Ooltewah Baptist Church. The driver had got off work early and was watching videos on their phone. Everything checked out ok.