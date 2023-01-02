Vols Are Orange Bowl Champs With 31-14 Victory Over Clemson
Latest Headlines

Commissioner Beck Lost "Lovely, Beautiful" Neighbors In Shallowford Road Wreck

  • Monday, January 2, 2023

County Commissioner Greg Beck said he lost neighbors who were "lovely, beautiful people" in the wreck last Tuesday on Shallowford Road near Noah Reid Road.

Ike Long, 76, died at the scene. Commissioner Beck said word came on Monday afternoon that his wife, Alma Jean Long, had passed away as well.

He said the couple was a block away from their home - across from his own - when a streaking black BMW slammed into their silver Buick SUV.

After the BMW wrecked, police noticed that the speedometer was stuck on 95 mph. Witnesses said the car had been going at a high rate of speed in the middle lane and ran the light at Noah Reid Road.

The driver of the BMW, 20-year-old Tyrell Williams, was taken to the hospital, but he was arrested by police on New Year's Day and moved to the Silverdale Jail.

Police said he admitted to smoking marijuana before driving. There was a smell of marijuana from the car, and several marijuana blunts were found in the ash tray. A stolen gun was in the vehicle.

Williams did not have a driver's license or insurance. He faces a host of charges, including counts of vehicular manslaughter.

The passenger in the car driven by Williams was dead at the scene.

Commissioner Beck said he often sat on the porch at night talking with Ike Long, who was a Vietnam veteran and a Combustion retiree. He was a deacon at Missionary Ridge Baptist Church.

The Longs were parents of two daughters and a son, who is in the Chattanooga Fire Department.

Commissioner Beck said, "They were excellent neighbors. They would get engaged in the neighborhood and help people."

He said Alma Jean Long took it upon herself to make contact with a family on the street who had no other ties with neighbors.

"She took them Christmas presents," he said.

 

Latest Headlines
Commissioner Beck Lost "Lovely, Beautiful" Neighbors In Shallowford Road Wreck
  • Breaking News
  • 1/2/2023
Dan Fleser: Heupel Got Help From Many For Fantastic Vols Season
Dan Fleser: Heupel Got Help From Many For Fantastic Vols Season
  • Sports
  • 1/2/2023
Randy Smith: Vols Will Be Fine With Milton
Randy Smith: Vols Will Be Fine With Milton
  • Sports
  • 1/2/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Stealing Personal Hygiene Items Returns Them When Confronted; Woman's Car Not Stolen After All
  • Breaking News
  • 1/2/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Hank Williams Stopped In Chattanooga Hours Before His Death
Earl Freudenberg: Hank Williams Stopped In Chattanooga Hours Before His Death
  • Breaking News
  • 1/2/2023
Black Bear Is Spotted - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 1/2/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Woman Stealing Personal Hygiene Items Returns Them When Confronted; Woman's Car Not Stolen After All
  • 1/2/2023

Police observed a woman conceal multiple personal hygiene items totaling about $60 in a handbag via video camera at the Walmart, 501 Signal Mountain Road. As the woman exited the store, she was ... more

Earl Freudenberg: Hank Williams Stopped In Chattanooga Hours Before His Death
Earl Freudenberg: Hank Williams Stopped In Chattanooga Hours Before His Death
  • 1/2/2023

Hank Williams stopped in Chattanooga hours before his death, according to a waitress working at a small Lookout Valley eatery on Cummings Highway. New Year’s Day 2023 was the 70th anniversary ... more

Black Bear Is Spotted - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 1/2/2023

A Penneywood Lane resident, in the city’s East District, reported that a black bear was running around the neighborhood. Police responded and checked the area but did not locate a bear. Police ... more

Breaking News
Walker County Arrest Report For Dec. 26-Jan. 1
  • 1/2/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/2/2023
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 1/2/2023
Parkridge Welcomes 1st Baby Of 2023
Parkridge Welcomes 1st Baby Of 2023
  • 1/1/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Is Skeptical Of FedEx Driver In Budget Truck; Woman Gives Man Only Wearing Underwear Some Pants
  • 1/1/2023
Opinion
Weston Wamp Should Make His New County Funded Tahoe Available For 8 Homeless People At Night - And Response
  • 12/31/2022
Weston Wamp: Gratitude For 2022
  • 12/31/2022
Unbelievable
  • 1/2/2023
2023 - Let's Do This
  • 1/1/2023
Bill Mitchell Is Old School In The Very Best Way
  • 12/30/2022
Sports
Dan Fleser: Heupel Got Help From Many For Fantastic Vols Season
Dan Fleser: Heupel Got Help From Many For Fantastic Vols Season
  • 1/2/2023
Randy Smith: Vols Will Be Fine With Milton
Randy Smith: Vols Will Be Fine With Milton
  • 1/2/2023
Palmer Advances To Semis In Southern Scuffle Wrestling
  • 1/1/2023
Iowa Records First Music City Bowl Shoutout Over Kentucky
  • 1/1/2023
Mocs Dominate Mercer In 80-51 Win
  • 12/31/2022
Happenings
John Shearer: Seeing Chattanooga As A Preservationist And Conservationist
  • 12/30/2022
Scenic City Shakespeare Receives Arts Education Community Learning Grant To Create Puppetry Program
  • 12/31/2022
Jerry Summers: Train A Coming?
Jerry Summers: Train A Coming?
  • 1/2/2023
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 1/2/2023
Jerry Summers: Homeless City Havens
Jerry Summers: Homeless City Havens
  • 12/29/2022
Entertainment
Bill Mitchell Retires After Long Career At WDEF TV
Bill Mitchell Retires After Long Career At WDEF TV
  • 12/29/2022
The Mountain Opry Has New Year’s Eve Bluegrass Show
  • 12/30/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Bicyclists & Bike Lanes No. 1
Best Of Grizzard - Bicyclists & Bike Lanes No. 1
  • 12/30/2022
Chattanooga Live Music New Year’s Eve Events
Chattanooga Live Music New Year’s Eve Events
  • 12/28/2022
Margie Scott Leaving NewsChannel 9 After Over 45 Years In Chattanooga TV
Margie Scott Leaving NewsChannel 9 After Over 45 Years In Chattanooga TV
  • 12/27/2022
Opinion
Weston Wamp Should Make His New County Funded Tahoe Available For 8 Homeless People At Night - And Response
  • 12/31/2022
Weston Wamp: Gratitude For 2022
  • 12/31/2022
Unbelievable
  • 1/2/2023
Dining
Uncle Larry’s Restaurant Trying Beer Sales For The 1st Time
Uncle Larry’s Restaurant Trying Beer Sales For The 1st Time
  • 12/15/2022
Charles Siskin: Sunset And Hors d'Oeuvres
Charles Siskin: Sunset And Hors d'Oeuvres
  • 12/14/2022
The S&W Was The Best
The S&W Was The Best
  • 1/1/2023
Business
Chandler Properties Opens Cleveland Truck Parking
Chandler Properties Opens Cleveland Truck Parking
  • 1/2/2023
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 1/2/2023
TVFCU Hires Senior Leadership Team Members, Promotes Business Lender
TVFCU Hires Senior Leadership Team Members, Promotes Business Lender
  • 12/28/2022
Real Estate
100 Townhomes, 7 New Homes Planned At East Brainerd Road, Fuller Road
  • 12/31/2022
18 Townhomes Planned For 7300 Block Of Old Cleveland Pike
  • 12/31/2022
Derek English: Thanks For A Great 2022, And Looking Towards 2023
  • 12/28/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
Mother And Daughters Share College Experience
Mother And Daughters Share College Experience
  • 12/28/2022
Lee University Encore To Offer Spring Courses
  • 12/28/2022
McCallie Students Raise $4,600 For Wreaths Across Chattanooga; Lay Wreaths At National Cemetery
McCallie Students Raise $4,600 For Wreaths Across Chattanooga; Lay Wreaths At National Cemetery
  • 12/22/2022
Living Well
Life Care Center Of Cleveland Provides Outpatient Therapy To Associates
  • 12/28/2022
Morning Pointe Campuses To Celebrate American Sites In 2023
Morning Pointe Campuses To Celebrate American Sites In 2023
  • 12/28/2022
Jarrett Millsaps, Jr., FACHE New CEO At Tennova Healthcare - Cleveland
Jarrett Millsaps, Jr., FACHE New CEO At Tennova Healthcare - Cleveland
  • 12/23/2022
Memories
John Shearer: Remembering Chattanooga At Dawn Of New Year 50 Years Ago
  • 1/2/2023
1889 Plat Maps Made Available Online
  • 12/31/2022
Earl Freudenberg: "An Old Christmas Card"
Earl Freudenberg: "An Old Christmas Card"
  • 12/21/2022
Outdoors
Fisherman Dies In Cherokee Lake Boating Incident
  • 12/31/2022
White Oak Mountain Ranger: How Did They Know?
White Oak Mountain Ranger: How Did They Know?
  • 12/29/2022
Scenic River Status Sought For North Chickamauga Creek Gorge
  • 12/29/2022
Travel
John Shearer: A Basketball Travel Trip
  • 12/23/2022
PHOTOS: Rock City's Enchanted Garden Of Lights
  • 12/19/2022
Pete The Cat’s Adventures In Downtown Fort Payne
  • 12/15/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: Spending Our Time With The Wrong "Book"?
Bob Tamasy: Spending Our Time With The Wrong "Book"?
  • 1/2/2023
January Speakers Discuss Christian Topics Of Snake Handling, Environmentalism & Dietary Rules At St. Peter’s Episcopal Church
  • 12/29/2022
Bob Tamasy: Forget The Resolutions. Let's Establish Some Goals
Bob Tamasy: Forget The Resolutions. Let's Establish Some Goals
  • 12/29/2022
Obituaries
Kimberly Morrison Crosswhite
Kimberly Morrison Crosswhite
  • 1/2/2023
Lois Ruth Geralds
Lois Ruth Geralds
  • 1/2/2023
Mary Lynne Wynne
  • 1/2/2023
Area Obituaries
Allen, Stephanie Jean Quinn (Dunlap)
Allen, Stephanie Jean Quinn (Dunlap)
  • 1/2/2023
Rice, Leota Stinnett (Cleveland)
Rice, Leota Stinnett (Cleveland)
  • 1/2/2023
White, Shirley Ann Harrison (Benton)
White, Shirley Ann Harrison (Benton)
  • 1/2/2023