Police Blotter: Driver Bails Out Of Car During Police Chase; Wallet With Cash Found Under Woman's Tire When Her Car Is Towed

An officer saw a Chevy Malibu traveling north on Moss Street with the passenger headlight not working. Also, the license plate was not a real license plate. The officer pulled out onto Moss Street to attempt to conduct a traffic stop. The Chevy Malibu made a left turn onto Wilcox Boulevard eastbound, and immediately made a left turn heading south onto Dyer Street. The officer attempted to catch up to the car to conduct a traffic stop. Before the officer could initiate emergency traffic lights, a black male opened the driver side door to the vehicle and bailed on foot, running south on Dyer Street. The Chevy started to roll backwards down the hill, almost hitting the officer’s patrol vehicle and struck a fence at 3215 Dyer St. The vehicle continued to roll backwards, coming to a complete stop at 3213 Dyer, causing major front porch damage. The Chevy Malibu was not reported stolen and the vehicle had major rear end damage. Police searched the vehicle to try and determine who the driver of the vehicle was, but were not able to find anything. The car was towed by Mostellers. Both homeowners were notified of the property damage, and no injuries were sustained during this incident.



A woman asked police to do a well-being check on her friend on Gunbarrel Road. The woman said her friend had told her she has been involved in arguments with her boyfriend, and her arm was injured at one point. The woman also said her friend has mentioned that a gun may have been involved. Her friend will barricade herself in the closet and speak in a hushed whisper while on the phone. Upon arrival, police spoke with both the friend and her boyfriend and addressed them separately. Neither one said anything was physical, and they said all was well.

Police responded to the Seed Theater at 6237 Vance Road in reference to a protest. Upon arrival, police spoke to a man and a woman who were standing on the west side of Vance Road in the grass. The man was using an electric bullhorn to direct his speech to the business. Police had not been issued a decibel meter or tape measure to determine if the man’s actions were in compliance with Chattanooga ordinances. The woman was standing beside the man and appeared to be capturing the incident on a cellphone camera. They left approximately 40 minutes after police arrived.

A woman on Vine Street told police she had seen a man on her ring camera walk into her backyard. While checking the backyard, police noticed the crawl space door that leads under the house was open. The officer cleared under the house and didn’t find anyone. Police checked the area but were unable to locate the man. This address has been added to the watch list for two weeks.

A woman on E. Main Street called police and said someone got into her vehicle and stole her Smith & Wesson pink pistol. She said there were no signs of forced entry. The pistol was entered into NCIC.

A woman on Murray Lake Lane told police she and her roommate had gotten into a verbal disorder and the roommate had "got loud." She said she called police to de-escalate the situation. Both said it was only verbal and the roommate said he will leave for the night.

Two .45 caliber shell casings were located at a residence on Morgan Avenue. One was located out front in the grass area and the other was located in the backyard, near the stairs. The casings were taken to Property.

A woman at the apartments at 900 Mountain Creek Road told police that her vehicle was disabled in the parking area so she called A-1 towing to have her vehicle taken to get repaired. When the tow truck loaded her vehicle, she discovered a brown bi-fold wallet in the parking space. The wallet had been behind her rear wheel and was not visible until the vehicle was moved. When checking the wallet, police found identification for a man and $43 cash inside the wallet. The woman said she did not know anyone in the complex by that name. Police then attempted to check the office, however, the office was closed and no contact was made. Police gave the woman a complaint card with this report number and the man's name in the event someone in the complex is able to make contact with him. Police then turned the wallet into the Property Room to be held until the man could be located.