Chattanooga Man Must Serve 5 Years In Federal Prison After Ammo Found In His Truck

  • Friday, January 20, 2023
Juwan Reynolds
Juwan Reynolds

A Chattanooga man with a felony record who was found with ammunition in his vehicle must serve five years in federal prison.

Juwan Reynolds, 28, appeared before Judge Charles Atchley.

On Sept. 20, 2021, Chattanooga Police responded to a report of shots fired at 4911 Cameron Lane.

Officers found Reynolds with a white truck that had bullet holes in it. He granted consent to a search of his truck.

Police recovered from the center console a box of 5.7 x 28mm ammunition. Reynolds said it was leftover from a gun he previously owned.

Reynolds was a felon and not suppose to be in possession of ammunition.

