Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AHLINE, JORDAN MICHAEL
HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD NEGLECT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
BROOKS, CYRUS DOYLE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
BROOME, JARED MICHAEL
3801 KINGWOOD CIR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVINGSUSPENDED LICENSE
SPEEDING (55 MPH IN A 40 MPH)
EVADING BY MOTOR VEHICLE
COFFMAN, DARRELL NEAL
5699 DEERFIELD RD ORLANDO, 32808
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COX, BRANDICE LOUISE
6945 HICKORY VIEW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374213227
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DUNTON, SHAWN COREY
1401 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063316
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GASTON, BRANDI LEIGH
3276 BLACKHAWK TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE(FORT OGLETHOPE GA )
GERALD, RICHARD JAMES
502 MERCURY STREET JOHNSON CITY, 37601
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GRAHAM, ALLEN WAYNE
123 MILLER STREET GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GUFFEY, JASON SCOTT
3324 LOOKOUT LAKE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HANDGUN WITH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
HICKS, RICHARD HOWARD
366 WILDWOOD CIRCLE CALHOUN, 30701
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUNTER, JOSHUA TERRELL
312 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
JACKSON, MICHAEL JERMAINE
3814 WENDELL CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, RUTH O
7403 FLAGSTONE DR OOLTEWAH, 373638784
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOYNER, WILLIAM ANTHONY
1607 NORTH CHAMBERLAIN AVE.
CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KENNEDY, GABRIEL MICHELLE
119 HOLLY BERRY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1000
KENNEDY, HALEY MCCALL
1335 HIGHLAND WAY HIXSON, 373434370
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
LINDER, TODD ARTHUR
405 ORIOLE CHATTANOOGA, 374111006
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
LYKES, MARLON DEUNTA
2707 EAST 25TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
MAYORGA, ANTHONY OSCAR
2015 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
MITCHELL, RICKY LOMANTE
2500 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374071058
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
MOORE, TAMMY DARLENE
276 RANDOLPH LANE DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
NEUSOM, CHASITY GAYLE
6816 GAYDA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PARKER, BRIAN ELIJAH
2464 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THEFT OF PROPERTY
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
SCOTT, HOLLI A
1716 BLACKHOLD DR MURFREESBORO, 37130
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SHERRILL, TAMMY MICHELLE
1908 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213244
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SILVELS, AUSTYN JOHN-MIKEAL
141 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SIMPSON, JAMES RICHARD
1589 ROACH HALLO RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SLAY, TABATHA DEON
2239 E 24TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STALYON, JOSHUA ADAM
1312 LYNNHAVEN CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VOP DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
VOP RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCE
SUTTON, ORLANDO LADALE
3531 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VOP POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE > 26 GRAMS
TARVER, DILLON REID
9617 SMITH MORGAN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
THOMPSON, CAYLIB TREVOR
5744 TIGER DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
TIMMONS, KELVIN LAMAN
19 TUNNEL BLVD APT 10 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VELASQUEZ-SOTO, JOSUE UVERSIN
3601 LERCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374114527
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WHITNEY, RILEY
103 KIMBWERLY COURT ROLLING MEADOWS, 60008
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WIGGINS, CAMERON JANONE
5927 BUNCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
WILLIAMS, RICHARD GRANT
1351 PASSENGER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374081342
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
WOODS, LAJUANA DETRICE
1514 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
Here are the mug shots:
|AHLGREN, JEFFREY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 06/28/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (DEKALB CO ALABAMA)
|
|BENEDICT, MICHAEL JEFFERY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/24/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DOUGLAS, ANTHONY TREAVON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/14/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|FOWLER, ANTHONY DUANE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/01/1987
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MCCULLOUGH, ROBERT LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/29/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF METH)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF METH)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION
|
|PARROTT, SPENCER DILLAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/21/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|RUFFNER, STACY LEAH
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/18/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TALTON, ROBERT ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/28/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TONG, WILLIAM TRIEN-TIEN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/21/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
