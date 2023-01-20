Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AHLINE, JORDAN MICHAEL

HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CHILD NEGLECT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



BROOME, JARED MICHAEL

3801 KINGWOOD CIR EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVINGSUSPENDED LICENSE

SPEEDING (55 MPH IN A 40 MPH)

EVADING BY MOTOR VEHICLE



COX, BRANDICE LOUISE

6945 HICKORY VIEW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374213227

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



GASTON, BRANDI LEIGH

3276 BLACKHAWK TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE(FORT OGLETHOPE GA )



GERALD, RICHARD JAMES

502 MERCURY STREET JOHNSON CITY, 37601

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HICKS, RICHARD HOWARD

366 WILDWOOD CIRCLE CALHOUN, 30701

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HUNTER, JOSHUA TERRELL

312 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

CHILD ENDANGERMENT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT



MOORE, TAMMY DARLENE276 RANDOLPH LANE DECATUR, 37322Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)SHERRILL, TAMMY MICHELLE1908 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213244Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTSLAY, TABATHA DEON2239 E 24TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)THOMPSON, CAYLIB TREVOR5744 TIGER DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSTIMMONS, KELVIN LAMAN19 TUNNEL BLVD APT 10 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVELASQUEZ-SOTO, JOSUE UVERSIN3601 LERCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374114527Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEVIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEWHITNEY, RILEY103 KIMBWERLY COURT ROLLING MEADOWS, 60008Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WIGGINS, CAMERON JANONE5927 BUNCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARWILLIAMS, RICHARD GRANT1351 PASSENGER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374081342Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESWOODS, LAJUANA DETRICE1514 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:



AHLGREN, JEFFREY SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 06/28/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (DEKALB CO ALABAMA) BENEDICT, MICHAEL JEFFERY

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/24/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROOKS, CYRUS DOYLE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 07/08/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT COFFMAN, DARRELL NEAL

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 06/01/1964

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DOUGLAS, ANTHONY TREAVON

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/14/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DUNTON, SHAWN COREY

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 06/16/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION FOWLER, ANTHONY DUANE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/01/1987

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION GRAHAM, ALLEN WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 12/22/1981

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE GUFFEY, JASON SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/05/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HANDGUN WITH

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM JACKSON, MICHAEL JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/14/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JOHNSON, RUTH O

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 07/14/1955

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOYNER, WILLIAM ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/15/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KENNEDY, GABRIEL MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/27/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1000 KENNEDY, HALEY MCCALL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/06/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR LINDER, TODD ARTHUR

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 10/23/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR LYKES, MARLON DEUNTA

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/31/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) MAYORGA, ANTHONY OSCAR

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/16/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT MCCULLOUGH, ROBERT LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/29/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF METH)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF METH)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION MITCHELL, RICKY LOMANTE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 07/29/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS NEUSOM, CHASITY GAYLE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 09/16/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PARKER, BRIAN ELIJAH

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/02/2002

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FAILURE TO APPEAR

THEFT OF PROPERTY

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION) PARROTT, SPENCER DILLAN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/21/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $500 RUFFNER, STACY LEAH

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/18/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SCOTT, HOLLI A

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 06/11/1971

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023

Charge(s):

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SILVELS, AUSTYN JOHN-MIKEAL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/21/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SIMPSON, JAMES RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/24/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR STALYON, JOSHUA ADAM

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 01/18/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023

Charge(s):

VOP DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

VOP RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCE SUTTON, ORLANDO LADALE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/31/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023

Charge(s):

VOP POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE > 26 GRAMS TALTON, ROBERT ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/28/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TARVER, DILLON REID

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/10/1990

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION