Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, January 20, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AHLINE, JORDAN MICHAEL 
HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD NEGLECT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

BROOKS, CYRUS DOYLE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

BROOME, JARED MICHAEL 
3801 KINGWOOD CIR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVINGSUSPENDED LICENSE
SPEEDING (55 MPH IN A 40 MPH)
EVADING BY MOTOR VEHICLE

COFFMAN, DARRELL NEAL 
5699 DEERFIELD RD ORLANDO, 32808 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COX, BRANDICE LOUISE 
6945 HICKORY VIEW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374213227 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DUNTON, SHAWN COREY 
1401 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063316 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GASTON, BRANDI LEIGH 
3276 BLACKHAWK TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE(FORT OGLETHOPE GA )

GERALD, RICHARD JAMES 
502 MERCURY STREET JOHNSON CITY, 37601 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GRAHAM, ALLEN WAYNE 
123 MILLER STREET GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GUFFEY, JASON SCOTT 
3324 LOOKOUT LAKE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HANDGUN WITH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM

HICKS, RICHARD HOWARD 
366 WILDWOOD CIRCLE CALHOUN, 30701 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUNTER, JOSHUA TERRELL 
312 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT

JACKSON, MICHAEL JERMAINE 
3814 WENDELL CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, RUTH O 
7403 FLAGSTONE DR OOLTEWAH, 373638784 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOYNER, WILLIAM ANTHONY 
1607 NORTH CHAMBERLAIN AVE.

CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KENNEDY, GABRIEL MICHELLE 
119 HOLLY BERRY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1000

KENNEDY, HALEY MCCALL 
1335 HIGHLAND WAY HIXSON, 373434370 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

LINDER, TODD ARTHUR 
405 ORIOLE CHATTANOOGA, 374111006 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

LYKES, MARLON DEUNTA 
2707 EAST 25TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

MAYORGA, ANTHONY OSCAR 
2015 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT

MITCHELL, RICKY LOMANTE 
2500 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374071058 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

MOORE, TAMMY DARLENE 
276 RANDOLPH LANE DECATUR, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

NEUSOM, CHASITY GAYLE 
6816 GAYDA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARKER, BRIAN ELIJAH 
2464 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THEFT OF PROPERTY
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

SCOTT, HOLLI A 
1716 BLACKHOLD DR MURFREESBORO, 37130 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SHERRILL, TAMMY MICHELLE 
1908 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213244 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

SILVELS, AUSTYN JOHN-MIKEAL 
141 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SIMPSON, JAMES RICHARD 
1589 ROACH HALLO RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SLAY, TABATHA DEON 
2239 E 24TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STALYON, JOSHUA ADAM 
1312 LYNNHAVEN CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VOP DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
VOP RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCE

SUTTON, ORLANDO LADALE 
3531 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VOP POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE > 26 GRAMS

TARVER, DILLON REID 
9617 SMITH MORGAN SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

THOMPSON, CAYLIB TREVOR 
5744 TIGER DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

TIMMONS, KELVIN LAMAN 
19 TUNNEL BLVD APT 10 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VELASQUEZ-SOTO, JOSUE UVERSIN 
3601 LERCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374114527 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WHITNEY, RILEY 
103 KIMBWERLY COURT ROLLING MEADOWS, 60008 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WIGGINS, CAMERON JANONE 
5927 BUNCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

WILLIAMS, RICHARD GRANT 
1351 PASSENGER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374081342 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

WOODS, LAJUANA DETRICE 
1514 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

AHLGREN, JEFFREY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 06/28/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (DEKALB CO ALABAMA)
BENEDICT, MICHAEL JEFFERY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/24/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROOKS, CYRUS DOYLE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 07/08/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
COFFMAN, DARRELL NEAL
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 06/01/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DOUGLAS, ANTHONY TREAVON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/14/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DUNTON, SHAWN COREY
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/16/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FOWLER, ANTHONY DUANE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/01/1987
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GRAHAM, ALLEN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/22/1981
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GUFFEY, JASON SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/05/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HANDGUN WITH
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
JACKSON, MICHAEL JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/14/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, RUTH O
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 07/14/1955
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOYNER, WILLIAM ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/15/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KENNEDY, GABRIEL MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/27/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1000
KENNEDY, HALEY MCCALL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/06/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
LINDER, TODD ARTHUR
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/23/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
LYKES, MARLON DEUNTA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/31/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
MAYORGA, ANTHONY OSCAR
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/16/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
MCCULLOUGH, ROBERT LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/29/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF METH)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF METH)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION
MITCHELL, RICKY LOMANTE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/29/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
NEUSOM, CHASITY GAYLE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/16/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PARKER, BRIAN ELIJAH
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/02/2002
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
PARROTT, SPENCER DILLAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/21/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $500
RUFFNER, STACY LEAH
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/18/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SCOTT, HOLLI A
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/11/1971
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SILVELS, AUSTYN JOHN-MIKEAL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/21/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SIMPSON, JAMES RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/24/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
STALYON, JOSHUA ADAM
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/18/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • VOP DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • VOP RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCE
SUTTON, ORLANDO LADALE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/31/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • VOP POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE > 26 GRAMS
TALTON, ROBERT ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/28/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TARVER, DILLON REID
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/10/1990
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
THOMPSON, CAYLIB TREVOR
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/17/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
TIMMONS, KELVIN LAMAN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 08/31/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
TONG, WILLIAM TRIEN-TIEN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/21/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
VELASQUEZ-SOTO, JOSUE UVERSIN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/15/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WHITNEY, RILEY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/26/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOODS, LAJUANA DETRICE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/05/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

