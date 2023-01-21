Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL RESALE

POSSESSION OF METH RESALE

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SELLING OR POSSESSING LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCR.