  Saturday, January 21, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, SEDRICK DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/17/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ASHENDEN, TATIANA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 05/20/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER 1,000
BARNETT, HONESTY PRESS
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/05/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BENEFIELD, JARROD MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/15/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BROWN, CYLI AHMAD
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/19/2001
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF FENTANYL RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF METH RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CAPERTON, RICKEY LEE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/16/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
COOK, JERICK TANNER
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/09/1999
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DODD, AMANDA CHRISTINE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/06/1993
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FITCH, JAIME RAMON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/23/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GREEN, TANYA MARCEL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/30/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HAYES, TREANA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/20/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
HENRY, JAMES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/04/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOOD, YVONNTTA
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 09/13/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
JOACHIN, WILGUENS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/24/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, THOMAS ESLIE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 06/18/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
KIDD, TREMAYNE MONTRELL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/02/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
LOWE, LACY LANE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/26/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (LAFAYETTE, GA)
MCCLURE, ANGELO AMIR
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/18/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MEARS, ZAHRA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/07/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
NICHOLS, KATHLEEN MARIE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/28/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • SELLING OR POSSESSING LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCR.
PARKS, JA VAN DJANE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/12/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PHELPS, CHESTER ARTHUR
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/14/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
RAMEY, AMANDA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/19/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RUSSELL, MONICA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/18/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SIAS, COURTNEY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/18/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER 1,000
THACKER, DANIEL ZACHARY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/11/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
UNDERWOOD, STEPHEN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/27/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • VOP (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE)
  • VOP (ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • VOP (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
WOODS, MONTEZ DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/15/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

