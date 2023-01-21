Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALLEN, SEDRICK DEWAYNE
2001 S. LYERLY ST. APT. 134 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ASHENDEN, TATIANA MARIE
809 IDLEWILD DR MADISON, 37115
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER 1,000
BARNETT, HONESTY PRESS
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BENEDICT, MICHAEL JEFFERY
3504 MISSINARY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BENEFIELD, JARROD MICHAEL
2445 CHAVIES RD FORT PAYNE, 35968
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BROWN, CYLI AHMAD
10825 MCKAFEE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CAPERTON, RICKEY LEE
426 BOOTH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
COOK, JERICK TANNER
6901 LAKESHORE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374161077
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DODD, AMANDA CHRISTINE
1314 MAYFLOWER ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DOUGLAS, ANTHONY TREAVON
3814 JUANDALEL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DUCKETT, SIDNEY ABRIAVICTORIA
617 CASTLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113302
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FITCH, JAIME RAMON
4902 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FOWLER, ANTHONY DUANE
349 POPLAR ST SODDY DAISY, 373795762
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GREEN, TANYA MARCEL
522 EAST 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HAYES, TREANA
722 E 51ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
HENRY, JAMES EDWARD
9869 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOOD, YVONNTTA
404 TUNNEL BLVD APT 4G CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
JOACHIN, WILGUENS
9401 KNOWLES CREEK TR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, THOMAS ESLIE
4105 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
KIDD, TREMAYNE MONTRELL
4512 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
LOWE, LACY LANE
HOMELESS 727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (LAFAYETTE, GA)
MCCLURE, ANGELO AMIR
2487 BRIDGE CIR APT 301 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MEARS, ZAHRA DANIELLE
520 LEAFWOOD DR HIXSON, 373433842
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
NICHOLS, KATHLEEN MARIE
578 RIDGE CREST DRIVE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SELLING OR POSSESSING LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCR.
NORWOOD, MALIK ERAZ
3522 PERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374112761
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
PARKS, JA VAN DJANE
3712 MCCOOL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PARROTT, SPENCER DILLAN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $500
RAMEY, AMANDA NICOLE
6733 LEVI RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
ROBINSON, ALECIA SHAUNTA
4518 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RUFFNER, STACY LEAH
11029 EUSTICE ROAD SODDYDAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RUSSELL, MONICA DANIELLE
1631 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063518
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SIAS, COURTNEY MARIE
3825 HIXSON PIKE APT 421 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER 1,000
TALTON, ROBERT ANTHONY
11413 DOLLYPOND RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
THACKER, DANIEL ZACHARY
2500 N WALDEN CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
TONG, WILLIAM TRIEN-TIEN
2115 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
UNDERWOOD, STEPHEN MICHAEL
5724 JAMES CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VOP (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE)
VOP (ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
VOP (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
WATKINS, GEORGE ALBERT
5314 DUPONT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
WOODS, MONTEZ DEWAYNE
4012 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072603
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
Here are the mug shots:
|ALLEN, SEDRICK DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/17/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ASHENDEN, TATIANA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 05/20/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BARNETT, HONESTY PRESS
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/05/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BENEFIELD, JARROD MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/15/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BROWN, CYLI AHMAD
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/19/2001
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF FENTANYL RESALE
- POSSESSION OF METH RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|CAPERTON, RICKEY LEE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/16/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2023
Charge(s):
|
|COOK, JERICK TANNER
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/09/1999
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|DODD, AMANDA CHRISTINE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/06/1993
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|FITCH, JAIME RAMON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/23/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GREEN, TANYA MARCEL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/30/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|HAYES, TREANA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/20/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
|
|HENRY, JAMES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/04/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HOOD, YVONNTTA
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 09/13/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|JOACHIN, WILGUENS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/24/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JONES, THOMAS ESLIE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 06/18/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
|
|KIDD, TREMAYNE MONTRELL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/02/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|LOWE, LACY LANE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/26/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MCCLURE, ANGELO AMIR
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/18/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MEARS, ZAHRA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/07/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|NICHOLS, KATHLEEN MARIE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/28/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- SELLING OR POSSESSING LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCR.
|
|PARKS, JA VAN DJANE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/12/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2023
Charge(s):
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|PHELPS, CHESTER ARTHUR
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/14/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2023
Charge(s):
|
|RAMEY, AMANDA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/19/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2023
Charge(s):
|
|RUSSELL, MONICA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/18/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|SIAS, COURTNEY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/18/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2023
Charge(s):
|
|THACKER, DANIEL ZACHARY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/11/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|UNDERWOOD, STEPHEN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/27/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2023
Charge(s):
- VOP (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE)
- VOP (ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- VOP (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
|
|WOODS, MONTEZ DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/15/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/20/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|