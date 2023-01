Chattanooga Fire Department Green Shift crews worked a car fire Friday night that was several hundred feet in the woods.

The call came in as an explosion at 8:19 p.m. and on arrival, firefighters found a truck engulfed in flames located on a railroad access road off of Lightfoot Mill Road at Youngstown Road.

Brush Truck 10 was called to make access and extinguish the fire.

It is under investigation at this time.

Quint 6, Ladder 7, Squad 7, Battalion 2, Brush Truck 10, UTV 10 and CPD responded.