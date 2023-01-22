Driver In Car Accident Is Found With Gunshot Wound And Dies; Child In Car Is Unharmed

Chattanooga Police responded to a single-vehicle crash at 7:35 p.m. on Saturday on Lee Highway. Police were notified of a single-vehicle accident with possible entrapment.



Once police were on the scene, they found the driver of the vehicle unconscious and a child in the back seat. The driver of the vehicle was found to have a gunshot wound, with evidence of gunfire on the outside of the vehicle.



The child was not harmed and was transported to a local hospital. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased on the scene.