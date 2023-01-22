Driver In Car Accident Is Found With Gunshot Wound And Dies; Child In Car Is Unharmed

Chattanooga Police responded to a single-vehicle crash at 7:35 p.m. on Saturday on Lee Highway. Police were notified of a single-vehicle accident with possible entrapment.
Once police were on the scene, they found the driver of the vehicle unconscious and a child in the back seat. The driver of the vehicle was found to have a gunshot wound, with evidence of gunfire on the outside of the vehicle.
The child was not harmed and was transported to a local hospital. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased on the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.