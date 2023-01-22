Police Seeking To Identify Vandals Who Heavily Damaged Tivoli Center

Chattanooga Police are seeking to identify vandals who caused heavy damage to theTivoli Center building.

Nick Wilkinson, Tivoli Foundation executive director, said, "Evidently last weekend, late Saturday or early Sunday morning, someone or some people vandalized the Tivoli Center building, or the old Fowler brothers building. They evidently went onto the roof of the parking garage across the street and threw broken bricks from the street below across at the building windows. They broke several windows and caused some pretty significant damage.

"We thankfully were alerted immediately by the Downtown, Chattanooga Alliance and the Chattanooga Police Department, and went straight to work to shore up the situation.

"I’m proud to say that our team, like always, moved incredibly quickly, and the windows have all been addressed in order to prevent any further damage.

"Again, this was not the Tivoli Theatre, but the building we bought next-door to expand into as part of our Tivoli restoration project, of course also a wonderful, important Chattanooga building in and of itself.

"I just can’t really fathom what would make someone want to do this, and also why someone would want to divert our important work of restoring the Tivoli, expanding into the Fowler brothers building, creating a new venue, and of course also creating an important education program for our community. It’s obviously been a real pain having to spend our time and resources on this thoughtless act."

Chattanooga Police have issued photos of the vandals.

If you can identify those responsible, contact the police at 423 -698-2525 or utilize the Atlas One app to send information anonymously.