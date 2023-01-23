Latest Headlines

Gas Prices Rise 26.1 Cents In Chattanooga

  Monday, January 23, 2023
Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 26.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.13 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 53.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 18.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 2.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.60 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.99 on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.39, a difference of 40.0 cents per gallon.
The lowest price in the state was $2.49 while the highest was $3.99, a difference of $1.50 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 11.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.39 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 30.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 7.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:
January 23, 2022: $2.94/g (U.S. Average: $3.32/g)
January 23, 2021: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)
January 23, 2020: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)
January 23, 2019: $2.02/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)
January 23, 2018: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.55/g)
January 23, 2017: $2.04/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)
January 23, 2016: $1.56/g (U.S. Average: $1.83/g)
January 23, 2015: $1.83/g (U.S. Average: $2.03/g)
January 23, 2014: $3.05/g (U.S. Average: $3.28/g)
January 23, 2013: $3.16/g (U.S. Average: $3.31/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Knoxville- $3.07, up 9.0 cents per gallon from last week's $2.98.
State of Tennessee- $3.12, up 18.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.93.
Huntsville- $3.13, up 14.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.99. 

"Gasoline prices continued their upward trajectory last week as oil prices pulled them higher across the majority of the country, and continued refinery challenges kept supply of gasoline from rising more substantially," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "Macroeconomic factors have continued to weigh on oil and refined products, as strong demand in China hasn't been slowed much by a surge in new Covid cases. In addition, releases of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve have wrapped up. Concerns are increasing that without additional oil, supply will tighten in the weeks ahead, especially as the nation starts to move away from softer demand in the height of winter. Moving forward, it doesn't look good for motorists, with prices likely to continue accelerating."
