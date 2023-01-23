SK Foods To Get Tax Break After Announcing Cleveland's Largest Investment

Latest Headlines

SK Foods, which announced the largest investment in the history of Cleveland, is set to receive a PILOT (Payment In Lieu of Taxes tax break) from city officials.

The firm announced a $205 million investment in the city of Cleveland that will provide 845 jobs.

There are to be 371 new full-time positions in Phase 1, 342 new full-time jobs in Phase 2, and 132 new direct jobs in Phase 3 with an average annual weighted wage of approximately $44,000.00 for all employees and a benefit package including health insurance, performance based bonus programs, paid time off, 401K match, long-term and short-term disability insurance, and education assistance/scholarships. 

The property tax break is to be 50 percent starting with the first full year of occupancy through 2040. 

There will also be a tax break on personal property (equipment) for a six-year period for each phase starting in the first full year of occupancy and continuing through the year 2036.

The personal property schedule is:

Year 1 = 22.7273%

Year 2 = 26.6667%

Year 3 = 31.7460%

Year 4 = 40.0000%

Year 5 = 52.6316%

Year 6 = 80.0000%  

Officials said, notwithstanding the PILOT arrangement, the project will result in the payment of in lieu of tax payments to the city of Cleveland in an estimated amount of $8,559,537 over the term of the PILOT arrangement. 

 

 

