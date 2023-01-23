Latest Headlines

Police Say Homeless Pair Set Fire Inside Broad Street Pizza Business

  • Monday, January 23, 2023
Joseph Eric Fillman
Police said a homeless pair set a fire inside a building on South Broad Street that houses Pizza Bros. Southside and Gordon Food Service.

In the incident last Wednesday, police responded to a trespass at 1817 Broad.

Officers were advised that a white male had entered the building through a broken window. When they arrived, police saw smoke coming from inside.

Joseph Eric Fillman, 51, and Lindsey Marie Shaw, 36, were lying by a small fire inside a large room.

Both had previously been told not to go inside the building.

Both gave their address as 727 E. 11th St. (Chatt Foundation - former Community Kitchen).

Fillman had been arrested on Nov. 23 on a charge of stealing a motorcycle. He claimed that the motorcycle had been loaned to him.

There was a green bag attached to the motorcycle that contained two grams of meth, a metal pipe, burglary tools and a receipt of a payout for stripped copper.

On that occasion, upon removing one of the layers of pants on Fillman it was found that he had a severe leg infection. He was taken to Erlanger Hospital.

 

 

 

Lindsey Marie Shaw
