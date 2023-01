A toddler is safe after being rescued from a car that was stolen and crashed on Monday on I-75. The person who stole the vehicle is being sought.

A family member left the sleeping child in the running car on East Main Street, while dropping things off in a store. The suspect, who was wearing a grey hoodie, took the car there, and then crashed on I-75 near the VW exit, and ran into the woods.

More details will follow.