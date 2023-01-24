Man Who Stole Car With Toddler Inside And Then Wrecked It Is Arrested

The man who stole a car on Main Street with a toddler inside and then wrecked the vehicle on I-75 has been arrested.

Harold Richard Green, 63, of 1018 Ramsey Bridge Road, Cleveland, is charged with kidnapping and two counts of theft over $5,000.

Green told police he did not notice the young girl in the back seat when he took the 1995 red GMC Sierra at 1227 Main.

He said he fell asleep and wrecked near the VW exit. He fled on foot and made his way to a trailer park where he stole a second vehicle - a GMC. Green drove the second vehicle to a plasma center in Collegedale, then met friends at a Chinese restaurant in Chattanooga.

He said he had someone else drive because he was afraid he might fall asleep again.

Green also offered to trade the GMC for crack cocaine, it was stated.

Police said video showed Green stealing the vehicle on Main Street.

He was arrested in a traffic stop.

