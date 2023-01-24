Latest Headlines

Signal Mountain Studying Town Fees And Permits; Not Enough Cokes Being Sold At Signal Fields

  • Tuesday, January 24, 2023
  • Gail Perry

The town of Signal Mountain is beginning to do a study to determine if the fees charged for various town facilities and permits are what they should be. The facilities mentioned during the discussion at the Monday night council meeting included the pool, gym, tennis courts, the pavilion, the courtroom, the recycling center and fees that the rec teams charge. The review of fees will also include studying amounts paid for items such as building, beer and chicken permits. Electricity, water and lighting for the sports fields and refinishing the gym floor each year are examples of a few of the costs for keeping these properties in operation.

Council member Andrew Gardner said costs could be charged to the user in the form of paying fees and not for the taxpayer to cover expected expenditures. Mayor Charles Poss suggested analyzing the cost of operations, breaking it down to find the true costs and simply setting the charges and telling people what they are.  The process could be done by seeing what is available and reserving a time online which could be held with a payment. An issue the council agreed would be how to enforce the payments.

Council member Elizabeth Baker proposed asking MTAS (Municipal Technical Advisory Service), the organization that provides help to towns and cities in Tennessee, for assistance to compare what like-sized communities are collecting for similar uses.Town Manager Elaine Brunelle said she will arrange for that study.

Ideas were also shared about the possibility of the town receiving more money from the collected state sales taxes. A presentation from Tennessee Municipal League at the last meeting encouraged the council and residents of Signal Mountain to contact their state legislators about how sharing all sales taxes, with the exception of the portion dedicated for education, would help municipalities. The share of an additional one percent could help the individual cities to pay for services and equipment that otherwise could require raising property taxes.

Signal Mountain would have received $163,250 in 2022 had a percentage of all state sales tax been shared with the town. Monday night, the council agreed that educating the public about how much income the city would receive and what that would mean to them personally could encourage them to get involved.  An explanation of the proposal will be put on the town’s social media accounts, and a letter from the council collectively, plus passing a resolution will be done in the hope those things will ultimately benefit Signal Mountain.

In regular business, the council approved the purchase of four Ford Interceptor police cruisers for an amount not to exceed $152,344. And up to $39,735 was approved for the purchase and installation of police equipment for the four vehicles. The town has contributed to a vehicle replacement fund for the past eight years. The plan has been to spread out the expense of replacing vehicles by getting four police vehicles this year and another four the next. Since the plan was implemented, Ms. Brunelle told the council that prices have gone up, which created a shortfall of $27,280 for the new cars. Councilman Gardner recommended that in the future, inflation should be considered with an increase of contributions each year to money being put in this fund.

The council authorized Fire Chief Eric Mitchell to apply for two grants for the fire department. The Assistance for Firefighters Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for $40,460 would be used to buy fire hoses and nozzles to replace out of date and damaged equipment if that grant is awarded to Signal Mountain. Another application will be submitted for the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Grant for $21,000. If received, the money would be used to buy a CPR Chest Compression system for the fire department.

Appointments were made to fill four of the town’s commissions, committees and boards. Angela Bandy, Joseph Durek, and Virginia Cairns were reappointed to the Personnel Committee. Reappointments to the planning commission were Ethan Nelson and Erin Woodrow. They will be joined on the planning commission by new members Derick Greene, Steve Greenfeld, Jacob Levy and Virginia Cairns. Barbara Womack, Joe Horton and Jennifer Boyd were reappointed to serve on the tree board for another term and Paige Taylor is a new appointment. Paige Taylor was also approved for the Recreation Board. Since she applied for and was appointed to two boards, Mayor Poss noted that it would be her choice to serve on both or withdraw from one of them.

The Coke Cola company has given the Signal Mountain Parks and Recreation Department nine scoreboards that includes maintenance for them. What they ask in return is that Coke products are sold off their trucks at the fields where the scoreboards have been placed. Andrew Gardner, the council liaison with the parks and recreation department, told the council he has been informed that not enough cases of Coke drinks are being sold by the company to warrant the scoreboards. The problem, he said, is that mothers and volunteers in the leagues buy drinks at warehouse retailers and sell them in the concession stands. Drinks are sold but not directly from the Coke trucks.

That has to change, agreed Jarred Thompson, parks and recreation director, Councilman Gardner, Mayor Poss and all the council members. What needs to be done, they all agreed, is to lock the concession stands and have people buy Coke products from the company’s trucks, or else have the leagues buy new scoreboards for the town at $9,000 apiece. Mr. Thompson said all they need to do is let him know what they want and Coke will deliver it. It is easy, the leagues do not have a choice, he said. The mayor said that they should be informed as soon as possible.

The department has also heard recent requests to build six pickleball courts behind the tennis courts. Cost estimates range from $15,000 to $40,000 but are expected to be higher because those prices are old.  

Dick Graham from the SMEPF reported on activity at the MACC. Some highlights include the opening of the new pottery studio and classes there. Southern Irish dance classes and digital photo classes for children and teens are being held. Fiber arts classes in crochet, knitting and needlepoint are being taking place and a summer camp is being planned this year.

The council recognized three athletic teams that achieved state championships from Signal Mountain Middle and High School. Resolutions were read to honor the school’s mountain bike team and the girl’s and boy’s cross-country teams for their accomplishments during the 2022 season.

 

 

Latest Headlines
City Issues RFP For Airport Inn Conversion To Supportive Housing
  • Breaking News
  • 1/24/2023
Rep. Patsy Hazlewood Named Chair Of Finance, Ways, & Means Committee
Rep. Patsy Hazlewood Named Chair Of Finance, Ways, & Means Committee
  • Breaking News
  • 1/24/2023
Tennessee Joins DOJ In Filing Complaint Against Google Regarding Advertising Practices
  • Breaking News
  • 1/24/2023
Signal Mountain Studying Town Fees And Permits; Not Enough Cokes Being Sold At Signal Fields
  • Breaking News
  • 1/24/2023
City Council Chairman Says Of Chattanooga Litter: "I'm Tired Of It; It's Ridiculous"
  • Breaking News
  • 1/24/2023
City's Unpermitted STVRs Down To 215 From Previous Total Of Over 400
  • Breaking News
  • 1/24/2023
Breaking News
Win Tickets To My Fair Lady From Chattanoogan.com
Win Tickets To My Fair Lady From Chattanoogan.com
  • 1/27/2023

Win a pair of tickets from Chattanoogan.com to the upcoming production of My Fair Lady at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium. There will be three sets of two tickets each given away ... more

Rep. Patsy Hazlewood Named Chair Of Finance, Ways, & Means Committee
Rep. Patsy Hazlewood Named Chair Of Finance, Ways, & Means Committee
  • 1/24/2023

House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, has reappointed State Rep. Patsy Hazlewood , R-Signal Mountain, to chair the House Finance, Ways, & Means Committee for the 113 h General Assembly. ... more

Tennessee Joins DOJ In Filing Complaint Against Google Regarding Advertising Practices
  • 1/24/2023

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced Tuesday he joined the Department of Justice and seven state attorneys general in filing a civil antitrust suit against Google. The ... more

Breaking News
Signal Mountain Studying Town Fees And Permits; Not Enough Cokes Being Sold At Signal Fields
  • 1/24/2023
Cleveland Uncovering Architectural Jewels At Old Cherokee Hotel
Cleveland Uncovering Architectural Jewels At Old Cherokee Hotel
  • 1/24/2023
Man Facing Multiple Charges After Going Down Main Street On Wrong Side Of Road
Man Facing Multiple Charges After Going Down Main Street On Wrong Side Of Road
  • 1/24/2023
UTC Student Charged In Arson That Caused Evacuation Of Some 400 Students
  • 1/24/2023
YMCA Gym Instructor Facing Aggravated Sexual Battery Charge
YMCA Gym Instructor Facing Aggravated Sexual Battery Charge
  • 1/24/2023
Opinion
No To Aligning County And City Elections - And Response
  • 1/23/2023
Thank You For Supporting S. M. Robertson Police And Fire Christmas Fund
  • 1/22/2023
Why is National Public Radio So Heavily Government Subsidized?
  • 1/24/2023
Pro-Lifers Endure Glass Spray At Abortion Rally
  • 1/24/2023
An Old Oak Tree
  • 1/22/2023
Sports
ESPN's College GameDay Coming To Knoxville For Lady Vols/UConn Showdown
  • 1/24/2023
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols - Minus Horston - Were Able To Rally
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols - Minus Horston - Were Able To Rally
  • 1/23/2023
Randy Smith: Heupel Doing Things The Right Way
Randy Smith: Heupel Doing Things The Right Way
  • 1/24/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 1/31/2023
Jr. Clay, Former McCallie Player, Is OVC Co-Player Of The Week
Jr. Clay, Former McCallie Player, Is OVC Co-Player Of The Week
  • 1/24/2023
Happenings
Performing Arts League Presents Sunday Showcase Of Young Talent
Performing Arts League Presents Sunday Showcase Of Young Talent
  • 1/24/2023
In-Town Gallery Presents “Go Red for Women” Through Feb. 28; Opening Reception Feb. 3
  • 1/23/2023
Jerry Summers: Tennessee Political Humor No. 1
Jerry Summers: Tennessee Political Humor No. 1
  • 1/23/2023
McKamey Animal Center Hosts New Community-Based Event, Dining For Paws
  • 1/24/2023
North Hickory Valley Road To Be Closed Monday Through Thursday
North Hickory Valley Road To Be Closed Monday Through Thursday
  • 1/23/2023
Entertainment
Jazz Vespers Service Will Be Sunday
  • 1/24/2023
Music Making With Ardie Dean Is On Songbirds Radio Hour Feb. 9
Music Making With Ardie Dean Is On Songbirds Radio Hour Feb. 9
  • 1/24/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Computers
Best Of Grizzard - Computers
  • 1/24/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Country Music
Best Of Grizzard - Country Music
  • 1/20/2023
Fortune Feimster Comes To Memorial Auditorium Feb. 5
  • 1/19/2023
Opinion
No To Aligning County And City Elections - And Response
  • 1/23/2023
Thank You For Supporting S. M. Robertson Police And Fire Christmas Fund
  • 1/22/2023
Why is National Public Radio So Heavily Government Subsidized?
  • 1/24/2023
Dining
Reignbow Baking Co. Opens Doors Feb. 1
  • 1/21/2023
Bar To Combine With Dog Hospitality At Go Dog Chattanooga
  • 1/19/2023
Beer Inspector Says Blue Light Bar Owner Joyce Now More Cooperative
  • 1/19/2023
Business
Cleveland Jetport Celebrating 10th Anniversary
Cleveland Jetport Celebrating 10th Anniversary
  • 1/24/2023
Miller & Martin Elects Attorneys Elizabeth Marquardt And Scott Simmons As Members
Miller & Martin Elects Attorneys Elizabeth Marquardt And Scott Simmons As Members
  • 1/23/2023
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 1/23/2023
Real Estate
GreenTech Homes Launches New Neo-Traditional Neighborhood The Farmstead
GreenTech Homes Launches New Neo-Traditional Neighborhood The Farmstead
  • 1/23/2023
Thrive Regional Partnership Announces New Trustees
  • 1/20/2023
Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office Announces HEROES Fire Safety Program For Licensed Real-Estate Agents And Home Inspectors
  • 1/24/2023
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
Hamilton County Teachers Of The Year Honored
  • 1/23/2023
Rep. Raper Leads Efforts To Reduce Student Truancy In Cleveland, Bradley County Schools
  • 1/23/2023
Dr. Corey Campbell Named Vice President For Academic Affairs At Cleveland State
Dr. Corey Campbell Named Vice President For Academic Affairs At Cleveland State
  • 1/23/2023
Living Well
Morning Pointe Senior Living Honors National Activity Professionals Week
  • 1/23/2023
Welcome Home Of Chattanooga Launches New End-Of-Life Support Program
  • 1/23/2023
Erlanger Foundation Rolls Out The Red Carpet To Celebrate “Hollywood: The Golden Age” At 7th Annual Believe Bash
Erlanger Foundation Rolls Out The Red Carpet To Celebrate “Hollywood: The Golden Age” At 7th Annual Believe Bash
  • 1/23/2023
Memories
PHOTOS: Soddy, Daisy, And Montlake Historical Association's Annual History Fair
  • 1/22/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dickie Mathews
  • 1/19/2023
Roark-Conner Association: Preserving A 64-Year Hamilton County Tradition Virtually
  • 1/18/2023
Outdoors
Service Seeks Comment On Proposed Critical Habitat For Sickle Darter
  • 1/23/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Talley Ho
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Talley Ho
  • 1/22/2023
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Detected In West Tennessee Poultry Flock
  • 1/21/2023
Travel
700+ Attendees Expected At RCMA Emerge Conference
  • 1/19/2023
Serengeti 3D Comes To IMAX Friday
  • 1/10/2023
Springtime In Yosemite – A Wonderful Time To Discover The Park
  • 1/3/2023
Church
2-Time Grammy Nominated Gospel Singer Nicole C. Mullen Named Speaker For SCWN Praise! Breakfast April 13
2-Time Grammy Nominated Gospel Singer Nicole C. Mullen Named Speaker For SCWN Praise! Breakfast April 13
  • 1/23/2023
Bob Tamasy: Quit Reminding Yourself Not To Forget
Bob Tamasy: Quit Reminding Yourself Not To Forget
  • 1/23/2023
UTC Professor Continues Series With Lecture On Dietary Rules Of Abrahamic Religions At St. Peter’s Episcopal Church
  • 1/19/2023
Obituaries
Stephen Mark Reckard
Stephen Mark Reckard
  • 1/24/2023
Carolyn June Coleman
Carolyn June Coleman
  • 1/24/2023
Larry Maxwell Craig
Larry Maxwell Craig
  • 1/24/2023
Area Obituaries
Clark, Eloise (Jasper)
Clark, Eloise (Jasper)
  • 1/24/2023
Dendy, Benjamin Shaw (LaFayette)
  • 1/24/2023
Rogers, Perry Lynn (Cleveland)
Rogers, Perry Lynn (Cleveland)
  • 1/24/2023