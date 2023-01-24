Signal Mountain Studying Town Fees And Permits; Not Enough Cokes Being Sold At Signal Fields

The town of Signal Mountain is beginning to do a study to determine if the fees charged for various town facilities and permits are what they should be. The facilities mentioned during the discussion at the Monday night council meeting included the pool, gym, tennis courts, the pavilion, the courtroom, the recycling center and fees that the rec teams charge. The review of fees will also include studying amounts paid for items such as building, beer and chicken permits. Electricity, water and lighting for the sports fields and refinishing the gym floor each year are examples of a few of the costs for keeping these properties in operation.

Council member Andrew Gardner said costs could be charged to the user in the form of paying fees and not for the taxpayer to cover expected expenditures. Mayor Charles Poss suggested analyzing the cost of operations, breaking it down to find the true costs and simply setting the charges and telling people what they are. The process could be done by seeing what is available and reserving a time online which could be held with a payment. An issue the council agreed would be how to enforce the payments.

Council member Elizabeth Baker proposed asking MTAS (Municipal Technical Advisory Service), the organization that provides help to towns and cities in Tennessee, for assistance to compare what like-sized communities are collecting for similar uses.Town Manager Elaine Brunelle said she will arrange for that study.

Ideas were also shared about the possibility of the town receiving more money from the collected state sales taxes. A presentation from Tennessee Municipal League at the last meeting encouraged the council and residents of Signal Mountain to contact their state legislators about how sharing all sales taxes, with the exception of the portion dedicated for education, would help municipalities. The share of an additional one percent could help the individual cities to pay for services and equipment that otherwise could require raising property taxes.

Signal Mountain would have received $163,250 in 2022 had a percentage of all state sales tax been shared with the town. Monday night, the council agreed that educating the public about how much income the city would receive and what that would mean to them personally could encourage them to get involved. An explanation of the proposal will be put on the town’s social media accounts, and a letter from the council collectively, plus passing a resolution will be done in the hope those things will ultimately benefit Signal Mountain.

In regular business, the council approved the purchase of four Ford Interceptor police cruisers for an amount not to exceed $152,344. And up to $39,735 was approved for the purchase and installation of police equipment for the four vehicles. The town has contributed to a vehicle replacement fund for the past eight years. The plan has been to spread out the expense of replacing vehicles by getting four police vehicles this year and another four the next. Since the plan was implemented, Ms. Brunelle told the council that prices have gone up, which created a shortfall of $27,280 for the new cars. Councilman Gardner recommended that in the future, inflation should be considered with an increase of contributions each year to money being put in this fund.

The council authorized Fire Chief Eric Mitchell to apply for two grants for the fire department. The Assistance for Firefighters Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for $40,460 would be used to buy fire hoses and nozzles to replace out of date and damaged equipment if that grant is awarded to Signal Mountain. Another application will be submitted for the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Grant for $21,000. If received, the money would be used to buy a CPR Chest Compression system for the fire department.

Appointments were made to fill four of the town’s commissions, committees and boards. Angela Bandy, Joseph Durek, and Virginia Cairns were reappointed to the Personnel Committee. Reappointments to the planning commission were Ethan Nelson and Erin Woodrow. They will be joined on the planning commission by new members Derick Greene, Steve Greenfeld, Jacob Levy and Virginia Cairns. Barbara Womack, Joe Horton and Jennifer Boyd were reappointed to serve on the tree board for another term and Paige Taylor is a new appointment. Paige Taylor was also approved for the Recreation Board. Since she applied for and was appointed to two boards, Mayor Poss noted that it would be her choice to serve on both or withdraw from one of them.

The Coke Cola company has given the Signal Mountain Parks and Recreation Department nine scoreboards that includes maintenance for them. What they ask in return is that Coke products are sold off their trucks at the fields where the scoreboards have been placed. Andrew Gardner, the council liaison with the parks and recreation department, told the council he has been informed that not enough cases of Coke drinks are being sold by the company to warrant the scoreboards. The problem, he said, is that mothers and volunteers in the leagues buy drinks at warehouse retailers and sell them in the concession stands. Drinks are sold but not directly from the Coke trucks.

That has to change, agreed Jarred Thompson, parks and recreation director, Councilman Gardner, Mayor Poss and all the council members. What needs to be done, they all agreed, is to lock the concession stands and have people buy Coke products from the company’s trucks, or else have the leagues buy new scoreboards for the town at $9,000 apiece. Mr. Thompson said all they need to do is let him know what they want and Coke will deliver it. It is easy, the leagues do not have a choice, he said. The mayor said that they should be informed as soon as possible.

The department has also heard recent requests to build six pickleball courts behind the tennis courts. Cost estimates range from $15,000 to $40,000 but are expected to be higher because those prices are old.

Dick Graham from the SMEPF reported on activity at the MACC. Some highlights include the opening of the new pottery studio and classes there. Southern Irish dance classes and digital photo classes for children and teens are being held. Fiber arts classes in crochet, knitting and needlepoint are being taking place and a summer camp is being planned this year.

The council recognized three athletic teams that achieved state championships from Signal Mountain Middle and High School. Resolutions were read to honor the school’s mountain bike team and the girl’s and boy’s cross-country teams for their accomplishments during the 2022 season.