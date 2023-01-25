Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ASKEW, JEFFERY RAY
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 07/22/1955
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON , SUSPENDED
BINGHAM, JULIE ANN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/23/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BUSH, KEVIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/21/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY AUTO
CARTER, JIM FELTON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 05/17/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CARTER, JOSHUA RAY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/13/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1000
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
CHAMBERS, BRANDON STEPHEN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/27/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CHAMBERS, LOGAN HAMPTON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/21/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DODSON, ALEX LABRON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/24/2003
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(EVADING ARREST)
DRAGG, ERIC LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 05/03/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DUNN, DESIREE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/07/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FOSTER, ATTENRO M
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/31/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
GORE, TADARRIAN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/07/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTIC
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GREEN, HAROLD RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 11/17/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • KIDNAPPING
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $5,000.00
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $5,000.00
GREENE, MELISSA DAWN
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 04/02/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER 1,000
HAMRICK, AUSTIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/10/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
HERMAN, BRITTANY SIMONE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/25/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOLLOWAY, JORON RASHAD
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/23/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • PHOTOGRAPHING WITHOUT CONSENT
HOOD, DOMINQUE LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/24/2005
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • ATTEMPTED THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1000
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1000
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1000
  • BURGLARY
  • BURGLARY
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1000
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1000
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1000
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1000
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
HORNER, RONALD PAUL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/05/1993
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DISORDERLY CONDUCT)
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JARNAGIN, BRETT MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/25/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MARTIN, ANTHONY DWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/08/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
MARTIN, MATTHEW EDDIEE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/22/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSS OF METH FOR R
MCDONALD, DUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/31/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
MOTON, ANDRE DONALD
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/26/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
OWENS, SHINEENA
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 02/25/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PICKETT, CHRISTIAN H
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/18/2003
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
POOLE, JAMES DAVID
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 12/29/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER 1,000
POSLEY, BRIAN LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/01/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
POWELL, NICOLE PAIGE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/03/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PUFAHL, MARTA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/02/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RIVERS, TIMOTHY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/21/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
ROBERTS, LAURA BELL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/20/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SANTORA, PATRICIA LAUREN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/15/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, ASHLEY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/23/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER 1,000
SPURGEON, ADAM LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/03/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STEWART, ANTHONY LEON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/05/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TURNER, LAUREN B
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/19/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOODS, JAKEL M
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/22/2003
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
YOUNG, JULIAN DALE
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 06/30/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 1/25/2023
