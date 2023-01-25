Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ASKEW, JEFFERY RAY
, 37379
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON , SUSPENDED
BINGHAM, JULIE ANN
9320 BILL REED RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BUSH, KEVIN DEWAYNE
900 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY AUTO
CARTER, JIM FELTON
6402 BRENDA COURT HARRISON, 000000000
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BURGLARY OF AUTO
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CARTER, JOSHUA RAY
14 GRAM CIRCLE ROCK SPRING, 30739
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT UNDER $1000
THEFT UNDER $1,000
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CHAMBERS, BRANDON STEPHEN
16029 PROVIDENCE RD BAKEWELL, 373735720
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CHAMBERS, LOGAN HAMPTON
7606 CLIFF POINT LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CHURCHVILLA, ANGEL KALI
9392 DAISY DALLAS RD APT A SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FALSE REPORTS
CRIBBS, CHRISTY ANN
109 WILSON STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY)
DRAGG, ERIC LEBRON
1428 GROVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DUNN, DESIREE MICHELLE
3103 E 30TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FOSTER, ATTENRO M
2404 CRUTCHFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37413
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
GOODENOUGH, JUSTIN B
4808 APPIAN WAY RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
GORE, TADARRIAN LEBRON
2619 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071249
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTIC
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GREEN, HAROLD RICHARD
1018 RAMSEY BRIDGE RD SE CLEVELAND, 373238480
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
KIDNAPPING
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $5,000.00
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $5,000.00
GREENE, MELISSA DAWN
720 1/2 SCHMITT RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER 1,000
HAMRICK, AUSTIN LEE
835 SNYDER LOOP GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
HERMAN, BRITTANY SIMONE
6414 EDGMON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOLLOWAY, JORON RASHAD
225 MORENO LN DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PHOTOGRAPHING WITHOUT CONSENT
HOOD, DOMINQUE LEBRON
204 W 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
ATTEMPTED THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1000
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1000
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1000
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1000
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1000
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1000
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1000
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
HORNER, RONALD PAUL
7506 HYDRUS DR HARRISON, 373413921
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JARNAGIN, BRETT MICHAEL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGAQ, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MASSEY, KAYLA BREANN
1229 BIRMINGHAM HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
MCDONALD, DUSTIN
69 BEAVER LANE ROSSVILLE, 30743
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
MONTGOMERY, COLLIN EVERETT
6714 HARBOR CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374161010
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MOTON, ANDRE DONALD
2156 OLD HARRISON PIKE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
OWENS, SHINEENA
1102 JARVIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374111430
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POOLE, JAMES DAVID
10926 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER 1,000
POSLEY, BRIAN LAMONT
3105 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071812
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
POTTS, SARAH JANE
1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD, APT 818 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POWELL, NICOLE PAIGE
1658 PARTRIDGE LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PUFAHL, MARTA ELIZABETH
7481 AVALON ACRES CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RIVERS, TIMOTHY LAMAR
6606 RIGGINS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374212430
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
ROBERTS, LAURA BELL
3108 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071846
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SANTORA, PATRICIA LAUREN
3604 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, ASHLEY ELIZABETH
522 FORRESTER WHITE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER 1,000
SPURGEON, ADAM LEBRON
9404 OAK ST OOLTEWAH, 373638821
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STEWART, ANTHONY LEON
7510 PINEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211819
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TURNER, LAUREN B
1436 CAMBRIDGE POINT DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOODS, JAKEL M
803 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374112028
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
YOUNG, JULIAN DALE
8333 MIDDLE VALLEY RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
