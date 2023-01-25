Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

MASSEY, KAYLA BREANN1229 BIRMINGHAM HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)MCDONALD, DUSTIN69 BEAVER LANE ROSSVILLE, 30743Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTMONTGOMERY, COLLIN EVERETT6714 HARBOR CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374161010Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTMOTON, ANDRE DONALD2156 OLD HARRISON PIKE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)OWENS, SHINEENA1102 JARVIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374111430Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTPOOLE, JAMES DAVID10926 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER 1,000POSLEY, BRIAN LAMONT3105 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071812Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GPOTTS, SARAH JANE1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD, APT 818 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTPOWELL, NICOLE PAIGE1658 PARTRIDGE LN SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPUFAHL, MARTA ELIZABETH7481 AVALON ACRES CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIARIVERS, TIMOTHY LAMAR6606 RIGGINS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374212430Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORROBERTS, LAURA BELL3108 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071846Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARSANTORA, PATRICIA LAUREN3604 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, ASHLEY ELIZABETH522 FORRESTER WHITE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER 1,000SPURGEON, ADAM LEBRON9404 OAK ST OOLTEWAH, 373638821Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTSTEWART, ANTHONY LEON7510 PINEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211819Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULTTURNER, LAUREN B1436 CAMBRIDGE POINT DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WOODS, JAKEL M803 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374112028Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)YOUNG, JULIAN DALE8333 MIDDLE VALLEY RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSING

Here are the mug shots:

ASKEW, JEFFERY RAY

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 07/22/1955

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON , SUSPENDED BINGHAM, JULIE ANN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/23/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BUSH, KEVIN DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/21/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY AUTO CARTER, JIM FELTON

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 05/17/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF CARTER, JOSHUA RAY

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/13/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1000

THEFT UNDER $1,000

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR CHAMBERS, BRANDON STEPHEN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/27/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE CHAMBERS, LOGAN HAMPTON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/21/1991

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

PUBLIC INTOXICATION DODSON, ALEX LABRON

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/24/2003

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(EVADING ARREST) DRAGG, ERIC LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 05/03/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DUNN, DESIREE MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/07/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FOSTER, ATTENRO M

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/31/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT GORE, TADARRIAN LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/07/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTIC

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GREEN, HAROLD RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 11/17/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023

Charge(s):

KIDNAPPING

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $5,000.00

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $5,000.00 GREENE, MELISSA DAWN

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 04/02/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER 1,000 HAMRICK, AUSTIN LEE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/10/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT HERMAN, BRITTANY SIMONE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/25/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOLLOWAY, JORON RASHAD

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/23/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023

Charge(s):

PHOTOGRAPHING WITHOUT CONSENT HOOD, DOMINQUE LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 01/24/2005

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

ATTEMPTED THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1000

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1000

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1000

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1000

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1000

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1000

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1000

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON HORNER, RONALD PAUL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/05/1993

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DISORDERLY CONDUCT)

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JARNAGIN, BRETT MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/25/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MARTIN, ANTHONY DWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/08/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED MARTIN, MATTHEW EDDIEE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/22/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSS OF METH FOR R MCDONALD, DUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/31/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT MOTON, ANDRE DONALD

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/26/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

OWENS, SHINEENA

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 02/25/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PICKETT, CHRISTIAN H

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 02/18/2003

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

POOLE, JAMES DAVID

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 12/29/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER 1,000 POSLEY, BRIAN LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/01/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G POWELL, NICOLE PAIGE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/03/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PUFAHL, MARTA ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 10/02/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2023

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA